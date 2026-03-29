Podcast: When David Met Goliath—Episode 2: How Can AI-augmented Law Solve Inefficiency In A $900bn Industry?

When David met Goliath” provides a podcasting platform for candid conversations between seemingly polar opposites: leaders of established industry giants...

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“When David met Goliath” provides a podcasting platform for candid conversations between seemingly polar opposites: leaders of established industry giants and the founders of the disruptive start-ups challenging their status quo.

In our second episode, Omar Haroun, founder of AI legal start-up Eudia, joins host Narry Singh to explore how a new generation of “Davids” is challenging an industry long defined by inefficiency and resistance to change. Omar shares his personal motivation behind founding Eudia, arguing that, despite its size and profitability, the legal sector has failed to evolve to a necessary degree in recent years.

The conversation expands into how AI, when combined with human expertise, can fundamentally reshape legal work. Omar outlines Eudia’s hybrid model—blending augmented intelligence with experienced lawyers—to dramatically accelerate contract review, preserve institutional knowledge, and build what he describes as a corporate “legal brain”.

Together, Narry and Omar examine what this shift means for law firms, inhouse teams, and the future role of the General Counsel, making the case that AI’s real value lies not in replacing lawyers, but in freeing them to focus on highervalue, businesscritical judgement.

Our third episode switches industries into the world of finance, with John Hinshaw, former COO of HSBC Bank.

Subscribe to When David Met Goliath on your podcast app of choice to catch the full series, and never miss an insight on how incumbents and insurgents are reshaping the future of business.

Learn more about our When David Met Goliath podcast series here.

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