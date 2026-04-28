FinTech Global FS Regulatory Round-up - W/e 10 April 2026

HKMA grants first two stablecoin issuer licences under new regulatory regime

The HKMA has granted its first two stablecoin issuer licences under the Stablecoins Ordinance to Anchorpoint Financial Limited and the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited respectively.

The granting of the licences marks a significant milestone in the implementation of Hong Kong’s stablecoin regulatory regime. The licences were granted after reviewing the first batch of 36 applications which were required to be submitted by 30 September 2025 (see our previous update ). The two licences were awarded based on the applicants’ (1) capability and experience in risk management as well as the commitment to comply with relevant rules and regulations in Hong Kong and other jurisdictions; and (2) ability to propose distinct use cases with viable business plans.

In the initial phase, the licensees plan to issue HKD‑referenced stablecoins. Proposed use cases include cross‑border and local payments, tokenised asset trading, and innovative programmable applications such as conditional payments and supply chain financing. Both licensees are also actively involved in the HKMA’s pilot projects on central bank digital currencies and tokenised deposits.

Prior to the official launch of regulated stablecoins, the licensees must complete their preparatory work, such as the testing of technology platforms and systems, and the implementation of risk management measures and human resource arrangements. Based on their current proposed business plans, the launch of the regulated stablecoins is expected to take place in mid to the second half of 2026.

Upon the rollout of the regulated stablecoins, the HKMA will conduct ongoing supervision through on-site examinations, off-site reviews, independent assessments and direct communications with senior management teams of licensees to evaluate business progress against the plans submitted.

The HKMA will also continue to engage the remaining applicants and potential applicants. The HKMA emphasises that given the risk inherent in stablecoin activity, the need for user protection, and considerations of market capacity and sustainable development, the licensing threshold will remain high. The overall number of additional licences to be granted in the future (if any) will remain very limited. [10 Apr 2026] #DigitalAsset #Stablecoin #CBDC