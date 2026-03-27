Cross-examining AI – Episode 1: Civil Justice Council AI Consultation And Latest Developments In AI And Privilege (Podcast)

This is the first episode of "Cross-examining AI", HSF Kramer's podcast series on disputes and AI, where we unpack the key developments in AI that are shaping...

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This is the first episode of "Cross-examining AI", HSF Kramer's podcast series on disputes and AI, where we unpack the key developments in AI that are shaping litigation today. In this episode we discuss the Civil Justice Council’s interim report and consultation on the use of AI in preparing court documents and give an overview of the first cases to consider the impact of AI on privilege. This episode is hosted by Martin Hevey, a senior associate in our disputes team, who is joined by Emma Deas, a banking litigation partner, and Charlotte Benton, a senior associate in our disputes team.

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Our podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode is released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.

Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.

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