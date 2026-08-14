FinTech Global FS Regulatory Round-up - w/e 7 Aug 2026

In this edition we round up FinTech-related financial services regulatory developments for the week ending 7 Aug 2026.

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UK

Commons Library: Research briefing in relation to cryptoassets

The House of Commons Library has published a research briefing on what cryptoassets are, how they work, their history, benefits and risks, and UK regulation. [7 Aug 2026] #Crypto #DigitalAssets

FCA launches the FCA Handbook API

The FCA has published a blog, by its Head of Cross-cutting Policy & Strategy, Alex Smith, which announces that access to FCA Handbook data is now available directly through the FCA’s new application programming interface (API). The blog states ‘real-world benefits’ which, among others, include supporting AI solutions: provide trusted, up-to-date data to support more useful, accurate and transparent AI tools. [6 Aug 2026] #AI

HM Treasury and U.S. Treasury Joint Statement on the 13th meeting of the UK-U.S. FRWG

HM Treasury has published a Joint Statement with the U.S. Treasury following the 13th Financial Regulatory Working Group (FRWG) meeting, which was held on 8 July 2026. The FRWG focused on several key themes including: economic and financial stability outlook; digital finance and operational resilience; regulatory modernisation and international regulatory developments; and the U.S.-UK Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future (TTMF).

Within the meeting, there was an exchange of views on respective approaches to AI in financial services. Participants discussed ways to work together and with the financial services industry to realise the potential of the technology, while mitigating potential risks. Each side also shared information about efforts to enhance cybersecurity and operational resilience in the financial sector.

The FRWG plans to reconvene in early 2027 to continue its ongoing biannual dialogue. [5 Aug 2026] #DigitalFinance #AI #CyberSecurity #OperationalResilience

Europe

ECB President Lagarde responds to MEP on digital euro

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a letter from President Christine Lagarde to a Member of European Parliament (MEP) about the digital euro. The President stated, among other things, that:

the ECB is committed to a digital euro will be a digital version of cash which will complement physical cash, not replace it;

in line with the Eurosystem’s cash strategy, the ECB is working to ensure that physical cash remains available and accepted across the euro area as both a means of payment and a store of value;

the digital euro has been designed to minimise data processing while ensuring the segregation of information; and

the offline functionality of the digital euro will offer cash-like privacy, while for online payments only users’ payment service providers (PSPs) will be able to link payments to users’ identities. [7 Aug 2026] #DigitalEuro #DigitalAssets

Singapore

MAS: Replies to Parliamentary Questions

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has published the replies to Parliamentary Questions which, among others, include:

virtual asset service providers (VASPs) – MAS advised that it applies stringent licensing criteria, noting that out of nearly 300 applications for authorisation as digital payment token service providers (DPTSPs), there were currently only 37 licensed DPTPS;

(VASPs) – MAS advised that it applies stringent licensing criteria, noting that out of nearly 300 applications for authorisation as digital payment token service providers (DPTSPs), there were currently only 37 licensed DPTPS; agentic AI in financial services – MAS confirmed that it is taking a principles-based approach and that its Guidelines on AI risk management would be finalised soon; and

– MAS confirmed that it is taking a principles-based approach and that its Guidelines on AI risk management would be finalised soon; and centralised digital service – noting that consumers can manage their payments directly through digital platforms provided by banks and payment service providers, MAS commented that there was no need for a centralised service. [5 Aug 2026] #VirtualAssets #VASPs #DigitalAssets #AI #Payments

Malaysia

SCM: AOB releases its Annual Inspection Report 2025

The Securities Commission Malaysia’s (SCM’s) Audit Oversight Board (AOB) has released its Annual Inspection Report 2025, in which it highlighted the need for continued improvements in audit quality. The report also recognised ongoing efforts by audit firms to strengthen governance, transparency and quality management practices. It noted that several major audit firms have begun deploying AI-powered tools to support document analysis, compliance assessments and audit documentation. [6 Aug 2026] #AI

US

Treasury publishes U.S.-UK Financial Regulatory Working Group Summer 2026 Joint Statement

The Treasury has published a joint statement with HM Treasury following the 13th meeting of the UK-U.S. Financial Regulatory Working Group (FRWG) which took place on July 8 in London. The FRWG focused on several key themes, including: economic and financial stability outlook; digital finance and operational resilience; regulatory modernisation and international regulatory developments; and the U.S.-UK Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future (TTMF).

Within the meeting, there was an exchange of views on respective approaches to AI in financial services. Participants discussed ways to work together and with the financial services industry to realise the potential of the technology, while mitigating potential risks. Each side also shared information about efforts to enhance cybersecurity and operational resilience in the financial sector.

The FRWG plans to reconvene in early 2027 to continue its ongoing biannual dialogue. [4 Aug 2026] #DigitalFinance #AI #CyberSecurity #OperationalReslience

Treasury: G7 2026 Cross Border Coordination Exercise

The Treasury has published a release about the 2026 Cross-border-coordination exercise (CBCE) which was coordinated by the G7 Cyber Expert Group (CEG) on May 18, 2026. To enhance coordination among G7 financial authorities, the exercise simulated a large-scale cyber-attack across all G7 jurisdictions. The scenario brought together ministries of finance, central banks, bank supervisors, and market authorities. [31 Jul 2026] #Cyber

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