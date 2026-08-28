Do You Need An AI Policy At Work?

If your organisation does not have an AI policy, it almost certainly needs one. The more useful question is not whether to have one but what it should say, how it should work in practice, and how to make sure it actually changes behaviour rather than sitting in a folder nobody reads.

Buckles Law is a full-service law firm providing expert legal advice to both individual and commercial clients. With offices across the UK and international reach, we support clients with a broad range of services. Our teams offer a practical approach, keeping focused on protecting our clients’ interests and delivering the best service.

Article Insights

Claire Scanlan’s articles from Buckles Law are most popular: with Senior Company Executives and HR

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Buckles Law are most popular: in United Kingdom

If your organisation does not have an AI policy, it almost certainly needs one. The more useful question is not whether to have one but what it should say, how it should work in practice, and how to make sure it actually changes behaviour rather than sitting in a folder nobody reads.

This article sets out what employers need to consider.

Why a policy matters

In the absence of clear guidance, employees are free to make their own decisions about which AI tools to use, what information to put into them, and how much weight to give the outputs they receive. Some of those decisions will be sensible. Others will not. The organisation bears the legal consequences either way.

An AI policy does not exist to prevent employees from using useful technology. It exists to ensure that when they use it, they do so in ways that do not expose the business to data protection breaches, discrimination claims, confidentiality failures, or reputational damage. Those risks are real, they are already materialising in organisations that have not addressed them, and they do not diminish simply because no policy exists to acknowledge them.

The other reason a policy matters is accountability. Where something goes wrong, whether a data breach, a flawed recruitment decision, or a confidentiality failure, the existence of a clear policy, combined with evidence that it was communicated and understood, is a factor in how regulators and tribunals assess the employer’s position. Its absence tells its own story.

Who needs a policy

Any organisation whose employees have access to AI tools needs a policy. At this point, that means almost every employer. The question is not whether your workforce is using AI but whether you have any governance over how they are doing so. Without a policy, the answer to that second question is almost certainly no.

Smaller organisations that have not formally deployed AI may feel the question does not yet apply to them, yet it almost certainly does. Employees in those organisations are likely already using general-purpose AI tools in their day-to-day work, with or without anyone’s knowledge or approval. A policy that addresses that reality is not premature. It is overdue.

For larger organisations, and those operating in regulated sectors, the position is more demanding. Employers in financial services, healthcare, legal services, or education face obligations that sit on top of general employment and data protection law: sector-specific regulators have their ownexpectations relevant to AI governance under existing regulatory frameworks, and a general workplace policy will not satisfy them on its own. In those contexts, AI governance needs to be built into a broader compliance framework, and the consequences of failing to do so, regulatory censure, enforcement action, reputational damage, can be severe. A general policy is a necessary starting point, but in regulated environments it is only a starting point.

What a policy should cover

A good AI policy is clear, proportionate, and written for the people who will actually use it. It should not require a legal qualification to understand. These are the areas it needs to address.

Scope comes first. Employees need to know which tools the policy applies to. A policy that refers to AI in general terms without any indication of what that means in practice is difficult to apply and almost impossible to enforce. The policy should be explicit about which tools are approved, which require sign-off before use, and which are not permitted at all. Where AI is embedded within existing software, including HR systems, productivity platforms, or communication tools, that should be stated clearly. Employees are often surprised to learn how much of the software they already use has AI functionality built in.

Data and confidentiality is the area of greatest practical risk, and the policy needs to be unambiguous here. Certain categories of information shouldnot be entered into unapproved or unsecured AI systems

Personal data about colleagues, clients, or other individuals. Commercially sensitive information. Confidential business strategy. Legally privileged material. The reason this matters is that many AI tools, unless specifically configured otherwise, may process and retain input data in ways the employer cannot predict or control. A clear prohibition, with a plain explanation of why it exists, is far more likely to be observed than a vague instruction to exercise caution.

Outputs and accuracy need addressing too. AI tools can produce content that looks authoritative and turns out to be wrong. Employees must understand that they remain personally responsible for everything they produce or submit, regardless of whether AI helped them produce it. That means checking AI-generated content before it goes anywhere near a client, a regulator, or a colleague who will rely on it. The policy should say this plainly, and it should make clear that submitting unchecked AI output is not acceptable.

Higher-risk applications warrant specific treatment. Using AI to draft an internal note is not the same as using it to screen job applicants or inform a disciplinary decision. For applications that significantly affect individuals, the policy should require that AI outputs are treated as inputs to human judgement, not replacements for it. The person making the decision must understand what the AI produced and why, must have genuinely applied their own assessment, and must be able to account for the outcome. Records of both the AI output and the decision reached should be kept.

Transparency with third parties is an area where employer practice varies and employee expectations are often unclear. Where AI is used to generate content or analysis that will be shared externally, the policy should set out the organisation’s position on disclosure rather than leaving individuals to decide for themselves.

Reporting and escalation round out the substantive requirements. Employees who encounter an AI error, a discriminatory output, or unexpected data processing need to know what to do and who to tell. A policy that creates obligations without a mechanism for raising concerns is incomplete, and the reporting channel it provides should be genuinely accessible.

Making it work in practice

Writing a policy is the easy part. Most organisations that have one find that implementation is where it breaks down.

Communication has to be active. An AI policy attached to an all-staff email with no context will not change how anyone works. Where AI use is significant, a more deliberate approach is needed: team briefings, manager cascade, targeted training for the roles that carry the greatest exposure. The goal is not compliance on paper but understanding in practice.

Training matters for the same reason. Employees who understand why the rules exist apply them more consistently, and more intelligently, than those who have simply been told what they cannot do. HR professionals and line managers need particular attention here. They are most likely to be making or approving the decisions that carry the greatest legal risk, and they need to understand the data protection and employment law dimensions well enough to exercise genuine judgement.

The policy also needs a review cycle. AI tools are changing rapidly, and the legal framework around them is developing to match. A policy that was adequate twelve months ago may already be out of date. Someone within the organisation needs clear responsibility for keeping it current.

Beyond the policy itself, there is a broader governance question. AI tools should be assessed for legal compliance before deployment, not after. Supplier contracts need to include appropriate data processing terms. Data protection impact assessments should be completed where required. And there should be clarity about who within the organisation has overall accountability for AI governance, because without that, the policy becomes a document without an owner.

Getting the tone right

One thing worth considering before the policy is finalised is how it reads. A document framed primarily around prohibition tends to generate resistance. Employees who are using AI productively are doing something the organisation should want to support, and a policy that treats AI as a problem to be contained rather than a tool to be used responsibly is likely to be taken less seriously as a result.

The most effective policies acknowledge the value of AI, explain the reasoning behind the boundaries they set, and treat employees as capable of exercising judgement within those boundaries. That approach is also more likely to hold up if the policy is ever scrutinised externally, because it reflects an employer that has thought carefully about AI governance rather than one that has simply generated a list of rules.

How Buckles can help

Buckles’ employment team works with employers across a range of sectors to develop practical, legally sound workplace policies. We can assist with drafting and reviewing AI policies, advising on the broader governance framework around AI use, and providing training for HR teams and managers on the legal risks in this area. If you would like to discuss your organisation’s approach to AI governance, please get in touch.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.