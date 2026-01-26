GC Outlook 2026: What In-house Leaders Need To Know

The role of the General Counsel has never been more critical – or more complex. In today's landscape, legal leaders are called to navigate continued geopolitical instability, unrelenting regulatory change and technological transformation. However, despite these challenges, we see reasons for optimism and opportunities for business.

That's why Travers Smith has partnered with Crafty Counsel on GC Outlook 2026—a guide for in-house legal professionals who want to stay ahead of the curve. Drawing on our deep legal expertise, commercial insight, and perspectives from the Crafty Counsel community, this guide focuses on three critical priorities for legal teams:

Shouldering the regulatory burden: Highlighting the most pressing regulatory reforms on the horizon.

Managing AI and data compliance: Unpicking the latest developments and spotlighting emerging trends in cybersecurity.

Delivering more for less: Reimagining what it takes for legal teams to thrive in the AI age.

By equipping legal teams with actionable insights, GC Outlook 2026 aims not just to help you respond to change, but to lead it.

Read thefull GC Outlook here.

Our General Counsel and In-house Lawyers' Programme

OurGeneral Counsel and In-house Lawyers' Programme offers a blend of networking and learning opportunities tailored to the in-house legal community. Our focus centres on providing an environment for sharing experiences, learning from experts, and expanding professional networks – a foundation vital for navigating through the complexity of the in-house role and responsibilities:

Networking events for GCs: Bringing together GCs and senior in-house lawyers from diverse sectors to discuss shared challenges, best practices and emerging trends, such asWhistleblowingandAI in the workplace.

Team legal training on core topics: Our In-house Lawyers' Academy and Next Gen Counsel Programme offer essential training on core topics, such as Data protection and contract negotiation for you and your team members.

Professional skills training for you and your team: Bespoke team skills training on professional skills challenges as well as team leadership masterclasses for GCs.

