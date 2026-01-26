AI Governance: Adapting To AI Agents And Tech Democratisation

AI—the technology itself, its deployment and regulation—is evolving rapidly and organisations face mounting pressure to keep pace.

AI—the technology itself, its deployment and regulation—is evolving rapidly and organisations face mounting pressure to keep pace. In this article, first published in the Privacy and Data Protection Journal, Emma Keeling, senior knowledge lawyer in our data and AI practice, and Steve Wood, former deputy commissioner at the ICO and data consultant at A&O Shearman, explore the evolution of AI governance.

They consider how businesses can implement AI swiftly and safely, particularly given the increasing democratization of the technology and the roll out of AI agents.

Having set the regulatory context, they examine how traditional governance structures are adapting to the need for greater decentralization and how organisations are approaching risk management and technical controls to support effective and compliant innovation.

Amongst other things, the article considers the need for ongoing engagement, scalability and an approach to performance indicators that offers relevant insight for management. They go on to ask what human oversight looks like in the context of AI agents, when the potential for AI-related risk may be amplified.

Download the full PDF to dive deeper into the authors' practical recommendations and future facing insight.

