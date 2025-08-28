ARTICLE
28 August 2025

Beyond Borders - Episode 7: Navigating Workforce Reduction (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Tarun Tawakley and Gemma Woodhead
Beyond Borders is your go-to podcast series for navigating the challenges of managing an international workforce and decoding the intricacies of international employment law.

In this special live episode, recorded at our Managing an International Workforce conference, we delve into the rising trend of performance-based dismissals among US-headquartered companies. Our experts examine whether this strategy can be effectively applied across France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. We also explore the essentials of redundancy exercises across these jurisdictions, focusing on consultation requirements, compliance considerations and best practices to mitigate employer risks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tarun Tawakley
Tarun Tawakley
Photo of Gemma Woodhead
Gemma Woodhead
