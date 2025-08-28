Beyond Borders - Episode 7: Navigating Workforce Reduction (Podcast)

Beyond Borders is your go-to podcast series for navigating the challenges of managing an international workforce and decoding the intricacies of international employment law.

In this special live episode, recorded at our Managing an International Workforce conference, we delve into the rising trend of performance-based dismissals among US-headquartered companies. Our experts examine whether this strategy can be effectively applied across France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. We also explore the essentials of redundancy exercises across these jurisdictions, focusing on consultation requirements, compliance considerations and best practices to mitigate employer risks.

