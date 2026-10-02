October 2026 Changes Under The Employment Rights Act 2025: Are You Ready?

What key changes can employers expect from the ERA 2025 in October 2026?

Updated on 25 September 2026 to reflect a recent update to the Government’s implementation timeline.

We previously published an article looking at the Autumn 2026 reforms, this article includes an updated overview of those upcoming changes.

The next phase of significant reforms under the Employment Rights Act 2025 (‘ERA 2025’) is coming into effect in October 2026, which includes the introduction of wide-ranging trade union provisions, enhanced duties on employers to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace and potential liability for harassment by third parties.

Please note: this article was republished and updated to reflect the passage of time, timings are based on the most recent Government timeline (most recently updated on 25 September 2026) and published commencement regulations where applicable.

Timing Summary 1 October 2026 Time limits – Employment tribunal time limits increasing from 3 to 6 months. For breach of employment contract claims in Scotland, this change is expected to take effect on 9 November 2026 30 October 2026 Sexual harassment – Employer duty to prevent sexual harassment – increasing to “all reasonable steps” and introducing a power that will enable the minister to make regulations at a later date specifying employer steps to prevent sexual harassment Third party harassment – Introducing an obligation on employers not to permit harassment by third parties Trade union measures, including:

– Strengthening trade unions’ right of access

– Changes to strengthen the laws in respect of unfair practices in the trade union recognition and derecognition process

– New rights and protections for trade union representatives

– Extending protections against detriments for taking industrial action October 2026 (unspecified date) Sector specific – Bringing forward regulations to establish the Fair Pay Agreement Adult Social Care Negotiating Body in England By the End of 2026 Tipping – Further regulation and tightening of tipping laws (including requirements for employers to consult on tipping policies). This was previously anticipated in October 2026

The new duty to inform workers of their right to join a trade union was initially timetabled for 30 October 2026, however this has been delayed and is now expecting to take effect in January 2027.

In addition to these significant changes coming down the line, employers should also be looking at the further changes in January 2027 which will have an impact for all employers – notably the changes to unfair dismissal laws (to reduce the current qualifying period for protection against ‘ordinary’ unfair dismissal from two years to six months and removing the compensation cap) and significant restrictions on fire and rehire/replace.

For further information on these and the range of changes being brought in by the ERA 2025, please see our Reform Hub.

Key Changes

Further details on the key upcoming changes are set out below.

Employment Tribunal Time Limits Time limits for bringing most Employment Tribunal claims will increase from three to six months. This reform will take effect on 1 October 2026. For breach of employment contract claims in Scotland, this change is expected to take effect on 9 November 2026 Key actions for employers: Extended tribunal time limits should be considered when handling employee relations and dispute resolution strategies.

Sexual Harassment

Currently, employers are under a duty to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment of employees and workers in the course of their employment. From 30 October 2026, this will be increased to a requirement to take “all reasonable steps”.

Employers will need to take all steps that it is reasonable for them to take in the circumstances, and what this constitutes will depend on the specific circumstances of the employer, such as their size, sector and other relevant factors. Future regulations may specify what steps an employer must take, but unhelpfully for employers these are not expected until well after the new laws come into force. Existing guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (‘EHRC’), however, gives examples of what steps are likely to be required based on the current duty (such as risk assessments, action plans, policies, reporting and complaints procedures and training).

By way of a reminder – failure to comply does not lead to a standalone claim, but if an individual brings a claim against their employer for sexual harassment, then it can lead to a 25% uplift in compensation awarded by a tribunal. The EHRC could also take enforcement action against an employer.

Key actions for employers: To prepare, employers should undertake or update (as appropriate) their risk assessments and action plans to ensure they are taking all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment before the law comes into force. Employers will need to ensure all reasonable steps are taken (which may include updating anti-harassment policies and complaints-handling procedures, training for managers and employees on the enhanced duty and more). Compliance should be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Read our recent article for more information and visit our Prevention of Workplace Harassment products and services page for how Littler can help.

Third Party Harassment

From 30 October 2026, employers will be liable where a third party harasses an employee or worker in the course of their employment, where they have failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent this. This is a new standalone claim and includes all types of harassment (not just sexual harassment) by third parties. Liability can arise for a single act of third party harassment.

This is a significant new potential liability for employers, who often have no relationship or control of the third parties with whom their staff may come into contact. The Government acknowledges that the steps employers can take in respect of third parties are more limited than those they can take in relation to their own employees.

Key actions for employers: Risk assessments, action plans, training, reporting procedures and anti-harassment policies should all be updated to address the prevention of harassment by third parties. Preventative steps may include contractual terms and communications with clients, customers, suppliers and consultants to clarify expectations and standards of behaviour when dealing with their workforce.

Read our recent article for more information and visit our Prevention of Workplace Harassment products and services page for how Littler can help.

Trade Unions

Significant trade union related measures are coming into force on 30 October 2026 which could affect employers regardless of whether or not they currently engage with unions:

A new broad right for trade unions to request access to workplaces – The new statutory right will allow trade unions to request access to meet, support, represent, recruit or organise workers and to facilitate collective bargaining. “Access” includes both physical entry to the workplace and communication with workers by any means, including through digital channels. There will be a structured process for access requests and agreements with challenging set timeframes for each stage. Significant fines (up to £500,000 for repeated breaches) can be issued by the CAC for non-compliance. The final code of practice and draft regulations were laid before Parliament following a recent consultation, which confirm that there will be only limited exceptions to this new right, such as for micro-employers who have less than 21 employees. See our recent articles here and here.

– The new statutory right will allow trade unions to request access to meet, support, represent, recruit or organise workers and to facilitate collective bargaining. “Access” includes both physical entry to the workplace and communication with workers by any means, including through digital channels. There will be a structured process for access requests and agreements with challenging set timeframes for each stage. Significant fines (up to £500,000 for repeated breaches) can be issued by the CAC for non-compliance. The final code of practice and draft regulations were laid before Parliament following a recent consultation, which confirm that there will be only limited exceptions to this new right, such as for micro-employers who have less than 21 employees. See our recent articles here and here. A new package of rights and protections – The trade union reforms also include new rights of access to facilities, enhanced time off rights for trade union and learning representatives, and new paid time off and access to facilities for trade union equality representatives. The ERA 2025 will also enhance protections for workers against detriment for taking protected industrial action and strengthen the unfair practices regime in the recognition and derecognition process.

The new obligation on employers to inform workers of their right to join a trade union was previously expected to take effect on 30 October 2026 with the changes set out above. However, the Government updated its implementation timetable on 25 September 2026 indicating that this reform has been delayed and is now expected to take effect in January 2027. This will require employers to provide a written statement informing workers of their right to join a union. The statement will be a standardised form provided by the Government and must be provided to new workers when they receive their section 1 statement of terms and conditions of employment. Existing workers must also receive the statement, either directly or indirectly, with annual reminders by 5 April each year. Employers will be required to issue the statement to all new workers from the commencement of the duty in January 2027 and deliver it to all existing workers by 5 April 2027.

These are significant changes, which may lead to an increase in workers’ awareness of trade unions and an increase in the level of union membership. We may also see more proactive steps being taken by trade unions to enter sectors where they have not traditionally had a presence, employers who have not previously had to engage with unions may have to plan for this possibility.

Key actions for employers: Employers should prepare now by considering their overall industrial relations strategy and employee engagement, identifying how physical and digital access could be facilitated in practice and identifying key stakeholders who will need to understand the new requirements in order to respond swiftly in the event of a new access request.

Two-Tier Workforce Code

The Government plans to reinstate and strengthen the two-tier workforce code to ensure that where public services are outsourced, direct hires of the contractor are not treated less favourably than transferring public sector workers (and vice versa). The Government will do this through regulations and a statutory code of practice. This reform had previously been expected in October 2026, however the latest updates to the Government’s implementation timetable no longer include an anticipated date for this reform to take effect.

Key actions for employers: Employers who undertake work outsourced from the public sector should review their contracts and update these with any prescribed provisions (once known via regulations) and ensure compliance with the two-tier code.

Tipping Laws

Under the Government’s updated timeline, this reform is now due to come into force by the end of 2026. A new consultation on a revised draft Code of Practice was launched on 19 August 2026, which is open until 29 September 2026.

Employers will be required to consult with either a recognised trade union or workers’ representatives or (where there are no representatives) workers directly affected by tipping policies before preparing a first draft policy and when reviewing such policy every three years. Employers will also be required to make an anonymised summary of the views expressed in the consultation available to all workers where it applies.

Key actions for employers: Affected employers should review and amend their processes.

Next Steps

The October 2026 changes include some of the more significant changes in the ERA 2025 for most employers.

Proactive preparation is key. If you have not yet started, it is not too late to take the appropriate steps now to prepare for the changes, such as policy and contract reviews, HR and manager training, strategic planning and compliance risk reviews to ensure the business is ready to navigate the changes.