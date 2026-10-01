October 2026 Harassment Reforms: Why Employers Need To Move From Compliance To Evidence

Many employers will need to revisit their approach to harassment before October 2026. From 30 October 2026, the Employment Rights Act 2025 ("ERA 2025") will strengthen the existing duty on employers to prevent sexual harassment (the duty to take "reasonable steps" will become a duty to take "all reasonable steps") and will introduce a new duty to take all reasonable steps to prevent third party harassment.

For many organisations, the challenge will be about more than updating policies and training materials.

The reforms represent a significant shift in emphasis from compliance to evidence. Employers will increasingly need to demonstrate not only that they have policies, training and reporting processes in place, but that they have actively identified harassment risks, taken appropriate preventative action and kept those measures under review.

That distinction matters. There is no definitive checklist of what will amount to "all reasonable steps", and employers face a period of genuine uncertainty as the law develops. Even as further guidance emerges, it is likely to establish a minimum standard rather than an exhaustive list. Employers will still need to assess their own risks and determine what additional steps are reasonable in their particular workplace.

This guide explains what is changing, why it matters and the key actions employers should be prioritising before October 2026.

1. The Strengthened Duty to Prevent Sexual Harassment

What is changing

Since October 2024, employers have been under a proactive duty to take "reasonable steps" to prevent sexual harassment of their employees during the course of their employment. But from 30 October 2026, that duty will become one to take "all reasonable steps".

Why it matters

Employees will not be able to bring standalone claims for breach of the duty alone. But if a sexual harassment claim succeeds and a tribunal finds the duty was breached, compensation can be increased by up to 25%. The EHRC also has direct enforcement powers, and the reputational risk of being found non-compliant, in what is an increasingly high-profile area, is significant in its own right.

If sexual harassment is found to have taken place, it will be very hard for employers to show they took "all reasonable steps" to prevent it; if the claimant can evidence even one reasonable step was missed, the duty will likely have been breached.

There is also an information gap for employers to navigate. Regulations specifying what counts as "all reasonable steps" are not expected until 2027/28 at the earliest and may not materialise at all. So employers will face a period of genuine uncertainty between October 2026 and whenever regulations are published.

Even when (and if) those regulations arrive, they will set a floor, not a ceiling; employers must still take any additional steps that are reasonable in their particular circumstances, having regard to size, sector, resources and working environment. It's therefore likely that larger employers will be subject to more scrutiny by tribunals in terms of reasonable steps. The practical challenge for employers is likely to be evidencing the decisions they have made. Tribunals are likely to scrutinise how risks were identified, what preventative measures were adopted and whether those measures were reviewed and updated over time.

Ultimately, we are likely to see an increase in claims for sexual harassment. Reports of sexual harassment are on the rise: Acas reported a 39% increase in calls about sexual harassment in 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Since 6 April 2026, reporting sexual harassment has been a protected disclosure for whistleblowing purposes (see more here). This, combined with the strengthening of the duty in October, is likely to encourage more employees to come forward.

2. The New Duty to Prevent Third-Party Harassment

What is changing

From 30 October 2026, employers must take all reasonable steps to prevent their employees from being harassed by third parties. A 'third party' is anyone who is not the employer or a fellow employee, so will include customers, clients, contractors, suppliers, members of the public, visitors, delivery drivers and even co-tenants in shared workspaces. The duty covers online and digital interactions, not just in-person conduct.

The duty is wider in scope than many employers realise. It covers not only sexual harassment but harassment related to all relevant protected characteristics: age, disability, race, gender reassignment, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation.

Why it matters

The previous third-party harassment regime (repealed in 2013) required at least two prior incidents of which the employer was aware before liability attached. The new law sets no such threshold. Employees need only show that harassment occurred in the course of their employment and that the employer failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent it.

Critically, employees will be able to bring a standalone claim directly against their employer for third-party harassment. The EHRC can also enforce the duty directly. As such, this reform is going to have a significant impact on employers.

The sectors most acutely affected will be those where workers regularly interact with the public, e.g. retail, hospitality, health and social care, professional services and transport. However, the reality is that almost all workers have some interaction with third parties during their employment.

The government has clarified a few points. It's acknowledged that employers have less control over third parties than over their own workforce and expects tribunals to take this into account. It's also confirmed that employers won't be expected to foresee the wholly unforeseeable or police every private conversation. The conduct in question must be sufficiently serious, and where the tribunal is considering whether the conduct had the effect of creating a hostile or degrading environment, it will apply an objective test (i.e. was it reasonable for the conduct to have that effect).

That said, genuine uncertainties remain. How far must employers investigate incidents involving third parties who cannot be identified or traced or who refuse to cooperate (for example, a customer in a shop)? Will the reasonableness assessment be impacted by the working environment (for example, should an employee in a pub take less offence to certain conversations than one in a shop)? How will freedom of speech interact with the duty, particularly following recent case law on protected philosophical beliefs? These are some of the questions that case law will need to resolve. In the meantime, practical common sense, applied consistently and documented carefully, may be one of the strongest forms of protection available to employers. Organisations that can demonstrate a considered approach to identifying and managing foreseeable third-party risks are likely to be in a stronger position.

Finally, there's one further development worth keeping in mind: the ERA 2025 will change how confidentiality clauses operate in harassment and discrimination settlements. Clauses stopping workers from speaking about harassment (including an employer's response to a complaint of harassment) will be void unless they meet the requirements for an "excepted agreement." This reform isn't expected until 2027 and the detail is still to come, but we know that, following this reform, workers will likely have greater say over whether to enter such agreements, with enhanced advice requirements and wider permitted disclosures. The upshot is that employers should focus on prevention now, not confidentiality after the fact.

3. What you should do now

Both duties share the same standard of "all reasonable steps" and therefore call for a common response. The most effective preparation is unlikely to come from a single policy update or training programme. Instead, employers should focus on building and evidencing a structured approach to prevention.

The five steps below provide a practical framework for doing that. One principle runs through every step:

If challenged by a tribunal or the EHRC, could you demonstrate not only what you did, but why you did it and how you reviewed whether it was working?

Document everything. Record your risk assessments, policy reviews, training, investigations and the reasoning behind every decision, including where you identify a potential step but conclude it is not reasonable to implement. That reasoning could be decisive in a tribunal claim or EHRC investigation.

Step 1 (Your Highest Priority): Do your risk assessments and act on them

Sexual harassment risk assessment

Review and update your sexual harassment risk assessment. If you completed one in or around October 2024, revisit it against the higher duty now. If you don't have one, commission it urgently because the EHRC has made clear that employers are unlikely to demonstrate compliance without one.

Your risk assessment should be tailored to your specific workplace and roles. Consider:

Sector, working patterns and environment (including whether alcohol is present)

Power dynamics and diversity of your workforce

Whether roles are client-facing or involve travel, overnight stays or social events

Whether lone or remote working is required

Workplace culture, including tolerance of crude "banter"

Digital communications, including whether staff have social media contact with colleagues

Review the EHRC Technical Guidance and the EHRC's Employer Eight-Step Guide.

Third-party harassment risk assessment

Carry out a separate third-party harassment risk assessment covering all roles, sites, working patterns and context and including digital interactions, lone working, client visits and off-site work. Identify where workers are most likely to encounter third parties, what types of conduct could constitute harassment, and how you can influence third-party behaviour. Remember: "third party" is not limited to customers; it includes everyone the employee encounters whilst at work.

Gather insight from your workforce

Engage with staff to understand the specific challenges they face. Anonymous surveys can surface concerns that formal channels don't capture. Feed this into your risk assessments.

Consider the social event risk

Workplace harassment frequently occurs at employer-organised social events. Review your approach and feed this into your risk assessment, particularly ahead of the December holiday season.

Implement the steps and keep assessments live

A risk assessment is not a one-off exercise. Carry out the steps it identifies, then revisit the assessment regularly to check what you've implemented is working and to reflect any changes in your business or risk profile. If a complaint is made, use it as a trigger to reassess.

Ask yourself: If an incident occurred tomorrow, could you demonstrate how the relevant risks had been identified and addressed?

Step 2: Update policies, strengthen reporting and train everyone

Update your policies

Your harassment policy, equal opportunities policy and grievance procedure should all be updated to reflect both duties. They should:

Cover digital and online harassment

Address all relevant protected characteristics, not just sex

Make clear that behaviour falling below expected standards is a disciplinary matter

Be accessible, regularly updated and consistently enforced

Also consider whether you need a workplace relationships policy, an alcohol policy and a lone or remote working policy. Carry out a cross-policy check to make sure everything aligns; tribunals will look at how policies are implemented, not just whether they exist.

Strengthen reporting channels

Employees need to feel safe reporting harassment — whether by a colleague or a third party. Make sure:

There are multiple reporting routes, not just to line managers

Anonymous options are available

All workers (including remote, junior and temporary staff) know how to report and what support is available

Workers know about the whistleblowing protections that now apply

For client-facing roles, consider a code word or alert system staff can use if they feel unsafe during a third-party interaction, without escalating the situation in the moment.

Train everyone on the new duties

‍Training should be tailored, interactive and scenario-based. A standardised module that hasn't been updated in years will not be enough. Training for your workforce should cover identifying and reporting harassment across both duties, including digital harassment. Training for managers should cover spotting issues early, responding to reports, investigating, supporting workers, documenting incidents and taking protective action. Track completion and keep records.

Ask yourself: Would employees know when and how to raise concerns, would they feel safe in doing so and would managers know how to respond?

Step 3: Review third party contracts and consider third party notices

Review third-party documentation

Update supplier and customer contracts to include anti-harassment clauses and, where appropriate, indemnities and the ability to terminate for cause in cases of serious or persistent conduct. Consider if you need to make changes to third party communications, visitor standards, codes of conduct or event protocols.

If your organisation is a supplier, be ready for clients to come to you requesting training, contractual wording or operational protocols so they can satisfy their own third-party harassment obligations.

Have a clear escalation process

Know in advance how you will manage or exclude third parties who harass staff, and whether information-sharing arrangements with third-party organisations need to be agreed and documented ahead of time.

Put up visible notices

In customer-facing environments, display notices making clear that harassment of staff will not be tolerated. This is both a practical deterrent and evidence of a preventative step.

Ask yourself: What evidence could you produce to show you took reasonable steps to influence third-party behaviour?

Step 4: Review your complaints process

Look critically at how you handle complaints

Investigations must be prompt, fair, impartial, transparent and led by trained individuals. An inadequate investigation can itself create liability. Keep a log of all incidents and complaints so you can spot patterns and identify emerging risks to action.

Don't be complacent if your inbox is quiet

Recent evidence indicates that almost half of affected employees don't report risks at work due to fear of victimisation, lack of confidence in procedures, or doubt that anything will change. A quiet complaints inbox may signal a reporting problem, not the absence of harassment, particularly if the harasser is a valued customer or senior colleague.

Look beyond formal complaints. Staff surveys, turnover trends, sickness absence records and exit interview themes can all surface concerns that formal processes haven't captured.

Support victims and hold perpetrators to account

Have clear processes to support those involved in a complaint throughout and after an investigation, and to protect them from victimisation. Holding perpetrators to account validates victims, maintains trust and breaks the cycle of future misconduct.

Ask yourself: Could you demonstrate that complaints are investigated consistently, fairly and effectively?

Step 5: Get your culture right

Policies and training matter. But culture is where harassment either takes hold or gets stopped early.

Foster an environment where employees feel safe to raise concerns about colleagues and third parties, knowing that complaints will be taken seriously and dealt with appropriately. Take active steps to address power imbalances: support junior employees, tackle under-representation, and promote diverse, transparent and accountable decision-making.

Most importantly, get the tone right from the top. Senior leaders should be visibly engaged with any new measures by actively championing policies, sponsoring training and reinforcing the prevention message. They should model the behaviour they expect from everyone else.

Ask yourself: What evidence shows that your culture actively supports prevention rather than simply reacting to complaints?