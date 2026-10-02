Data Protection Update: What In-House Counsel, HR, And Compliance Professionals Need To Know When Dealing With Employees In The UK (Video)

We are pleased to invite you to an update webinar on data protection when dealing with employees, covering a raft of recent changes, including The Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 - the most significant reform to UK data protection law since the introduction of the UK GDPR.

For UK businesses and for U.S. companies with UK employees or operations, these changes affect everyday HR and compliance practices, from how consent and legitimate interests operate in the employment relationship to subject access requests, privacy notices, and international data transfers.

Join Arnold & Porter’s James Castro-Edwards (Counsel, Privacy, Cybersecurity & Data Strategy) and Henry Clinton-Davis (Partner, Head of UK Employment) for a practical 60-minute briefing, including live Q&A.

We will cover: