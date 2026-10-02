What The UK Government's Extension Of The Right To Bereavement Leave Will Mean For Employers

On 22 September 2026 the government published its response to its recent consultation on bereavement leave. It is expected that a much extended right to bereavement leave will come into effect in April 2027.

At present bereavement leave is available only to bereaved parents and consists of a right to two weeks' parental bereavement leave following the death of a child under 18 or a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy. As we reported here, the UK Government consulted on extending the right to bereavement leave to a wide group of employees between October 2025 and January 2026.

The response to the consultation confirms that:

Statutory bereavement leave will be unpaid, although the government encourages employers to go beyond the statutory minimum;

General bereavement leave will be a day-one right available to all employees (but not workers who are not employees);

It will cover the death of a spouse, civil partner, partner (co-habiting or non-cohabiting in a committed long-term relationship), parent (including the kinship carer or foster carer equivalent), adult child and sibling (including adoptive, step and half sibling). The death of extended family members, such as aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, grandchildren and in-laws, is not covered;

Parental bereavement leave will be extended to cover all types of pregnancy loss before 24 weeks, including IVF embryo transfer loss and terminations, and will be available to the pregnant person, the other parent or partner, an intended co-parent and the intended surrogate parents;

The entitlement will be to up to two weeks' unpaid leave (pro rata) within 56 weeks of bereavement, in discontinuous single days, starting from the date of death, pregnancy loss, or date of knowledge;

In the eight weeks following the bereavement, the employee should provide notice (any form is acceptable) before the working day starts on the day they intend to take leave, or as soon as reasonably practicable. After eight weeks they should give a week's notice. Employees will not need to provide evidence to support their requests.

The government will bring the new entitlements into force in April 2027 and publish guidance for employers and employees detailing their rights and responsibilities.

This article is authored by Christina Morton, senior knowledge lawyer in the UK employment team.