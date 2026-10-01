Cross-border Working On The Island Of Ireland – Part 1 (Podcast)

Cross-border working between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is creating serious compliance risks that many employers don’t see coming.

In this podcast, Orla Bingham, Ciara Fulton and Síobhra Rush discuss the pitfalls, from criminal exposure under NI’s fair employment monitoring rules, to the EU Pay Transparency Directive, back taxes, penalties and dual payroll obligations when staff work from home across the border. With hybrid working and AI-driven recruitment widening the cross-border talent pool, these are risks employers can no longer afford to overlook.

Look out for Part 2, covering differences in discrimination law across both jurisdictions.