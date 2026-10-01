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1 October 2026

Cross-border Working On The Island Of Ireland – Part 1 (Podcast)

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Lewis Silkin

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Cross-border working between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland presents hidden compliance traps for employers, from criminal exposure under fair employment monitoring rules to EU Pay Transparency Directive obligations. With hybrid working and AI recruitment expanding the cross-border talent pool, understanding dual payroll obligations, back taxes, and penalties has become critical for organizations operating across the Irish border.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Ciara Fulton,Síobhra Rush, and Orla Bingham
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Cross-border working between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is creating serious compliance risks that many employers don’t see coming.

In this podcast, Orla Bingham, Ciara Fulton and Síobhra Rush discuss the pitfalls, from criminal exposure under NI’s fair employment monitoring rules, to the EU Pay Transparency Directive, back taxes, penalties and dual payroll obligations when staff work from home across the border. With hybrid working and AI-driven recruitment widening the cross-border talent pool, these are risks employers can no longer afford to overlook.

Look out for Part 2, covering differences in discrimination law across both jurisdictions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Ciara Fulton
Ciara Fulton
Photo of Síobhra Rush
Síobhra Rush
Photo of Orla Bingham
Orla Bingham
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