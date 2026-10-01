Accidents At Work Compensation Examples

What Is Classed as an Accident at Work?

An accident at work is any incident that happens while you are carrying out your job that results in an injury. Workplace accidents can happen anywhere, from an office to a construction site, a warehouse to a delivery vehicle, and in every case it is worth seeking legal advice to find out where you stand.

Common examples include:

An accident does not have to happen on your employer's own premises to count as a work accident. If you were injured while working at a client's site, a supplier's warehouse or someone else's premises while carrying out your job, you may still have grounds for a work injury compensation claim against the party responsible.

How Common Are Accidents at Work?

Workplace accidents are more common than many people realise. According to the Health and Safety Executive, around 680,000 workers reported a non-fatal injury at work in Great Britain in 2024/25, with 59,219 of these formally reported by employers. Slips, trips and falls on the same level accounted for around 30% of employer-reported injuries, with manual handling accounting for a further 17% and being struck by a moving object accounting for around 10%.

These figures show that a workplace injury claim is a normal, well-established part of employment law, not something unusual or difficult to pursue with the right legal support.

Some accidents also have to be formally reported to the HSE under the Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations, often referred to as RIDDOR or the Dangerous Occurrences Regulations. This covers fatalities, certain serious injuries, and dangerous occurrences that could have caused harm even if nobody was hurt at the time. Your employer having a duty to report an incident does not affect your right to claim, but the record can form useful evidence for your case.

Who Pays Compensation for an Accident at Work?

In almost every case, compensation is paid by your employer's insurer, not by your employer personally.

UK law requires most employers to hold employer's liability insurance. This exists specifically to cover the cost of compensation claims when an employee is injured due to the employer's negligence. Your claim is made against your employer, but the insurer handles the payment.

It is also unlawful for an employer to dismiss you or treat you unfairly for bringing a genuine work injury claim. Making an accident at work compensation claim is a legal right, not something that should affect your position at work.

Can You Claim Compensation for an Accident at Work?

To have grounds for a work compensation claim, you generally need to show three things:

Your employer owed you a duty of care



That duty of care was breached, for example through inadequate training, unsafe equipment or a failure to carry out proper risk assessments



The breach caused your injury

Employers are legally required to follow safety regulations set out under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, along with guidance from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). Where an employer has fallen short of these standards and you have been injured as a result, you are likely to have a valid accident at work claim.

This applies whatever your employment status. You can claim compensation for an accident at work if you are on a permanent contract, a zero hour contract, or working as a self employed contractor, provided the party responsible for your safety was negligent.

You can also claim for occupational illnesses and diseases, not just one-off accidents, where these have developed because of unsafe working conditions. Find out more about starting a claim and the evidence involved.

Every claim is different, and the amount you could receive depends on the severity of your injury, how long it takes to recover, and the impact on your work and daily life. The ranges below are anonymised, illustrative accidents at work compensation examples for general damages only, based on the Judicial College Guidelines, 18th edition, published in April 2026. General damages cover pain, suffering and loss of amenity. They do not include compensation for financial losses, which is calculated separately and added on top.

These figures are for guidance only. They are not a guarantee of what any individual claim would be worth, and a solicitor will need to understand your specific circumstances to give you an accurate estimate.

These examples are drawn from the same guideline figures used in our compensation calculator. For a more detailed estimate based on your own injury and circumstances, use the calculator or speak to a member of our team.