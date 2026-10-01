Accidents At Work Compensation Examples

Sustaining an injury in a workplace accident can affect your health, your income and your day to day life. If the accident happened because your employer failed to keep you safe, you may be entitled to claim compensation. This guide sets out realistic, anonymised accident at work compensation examples by injury type, explains who pays compensation for an accident at work, and answers the questions people ask most often about how much compensation they could receive.
JMW's personal injury solicitors handle accident at work claims on a no win, no fee basis. The figures below are guideline ranges only, based on the Judicial College Guidelines, and every case is assessed on its own facts.
What Is Classed as an Accident at Work?
An accident at work is any incident that happens while you are carrying out your job that results in an injury. Workplace accidents can happen anywhere, from an office to a construction site, a warehouse to a delivery vehicle, and in every case it is worth seeking legal advice to find out where you stand.
Common examples include:
- Slips, trips and falls caused by wet floors, trailing cables or cluttered walkways
- Injuries from manual handling and lifting
- Falls from height, including from ladders and scaffolding
- Being struck by falling objects or moving vehicles
- Injuries caused by faulty or poorly maintained machinery
- Exposure to hazardous substances or a lack of personal protective equipment
An accident does not have to happen on your employer's own premises to count as a work accident. If you were injured while working at a client's site, a supplier's warehouse or someone else's premises while carrying out your job, you may still have grounds for a work injury compensation claim against the party responsible.
How Common Are Accidents at Work?
Workplace accidents are more common than many people realise. According to the Health and Safety Executive, around 680,000 workers reported a non-fatal injury at work in Great Britain in 2024/25, with 59,219 of these formally reported by employers. Slips, trips and falls on the same level accounted for around 30% of employer-reported injuries, with manual handling accounting for a further 17% and being struck by a moving object accounting for around 10%.
These figures show that a workplace injury claim is a normal, well-established part of employment law, not something unusual or difficult to pursue with the right legal support.
Some accidents also have to be formally reported to the HSE under the Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations, often referred to as RIDDOR or the Dangerous Occurrences Regulations. This covers fatalities, certain serious injuries, and dangerous occurrences that could have caused harm even if nobody was hurt at the time. Your employer having a duty to report an incident does not affect your right to claim, but the record can form useful evidence for your case.
Who Pays Compensation for an Accident at Work?
In almost every case, compensation is paid by your employer's insurer, not by your employer personally.
UK law requires most employers to hold employer's liability insurance. This exists specifically to cover the cost of compensation claims when an employee is injured due to the employer's negligence. Your claim is made against your employer, but the insurer handles the payment.
It is also unlawful for an employer to dismiss you or treat you unfairly for bringing a genuine work injury claim. Making an accident at work compensation claim is a legal right, not something that should affect your position at work.
Can You Claim Compensation for an Accident at Work?
To have grounds for a work compensation claim, you generally need to show three things:
- Your employer owed you a duty of care
- That duty of care was breached, for example through inadequate training, unsafe equipment or a failure to carry out proper risk assessments
- The breach caused your injury
Employers are legally required to follow safety regulations set out under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, along with guidance from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). Where an employer has fallen short of these standards and you have been injured as a result, you are likely to have a valid accident at work claim.
This applies whatever your employment status. You can claim compensation for an accident at work if you are on a permanent contract, a zero hour contract, or working as a self employed contractor, provided the party responsible for your safety was negligent.
You can also claim for occupational illnesses and diseases, not just one-off accidents, where these have developed because of unsafe working conditions. Find out more about starting a claim and the evidence involved.
Every claim is different, and the amount you could receive depends on the severity of your injury, how long it takes to recover, and the impact on your work and daily life. The ranges below are anonymised, illustrative accidents at work compensation examples for general damages only, based on the Judicial College Guidelines, 18th edition, published in April 2026. General damages cover pain, suffering and loss of amenity. They do not include compensation for financial losses, which is calculated separately and added on top.
These figures are for guidance only. They are not a guarantee of what any individual claim would be worth, and a solicitor will need to understand your specific circumstances to give you an accurate estimate.
These examples are drawn from the same guideline figures used in our compensation calculator. For a more detailed estimate based on your own injury and circumstances, use the calculator or speak to a member of our team.
Soft tissue and minor injuries
Minor soft tissue injuries, such as sprains and strains that cause pain but resolve within a couple of years, tend to sit at the lower end of the scale. A minor shoulder soft tissue injury with an almost full recovery, for example, is typically valued in the region of £5,750 to £10,420.
Fractures and broken bones
The value of a fracture depends heavily on its location, severity and recovery time.
Minor fractures
A straightforward fracture, such as a wrist fracture that heals within a year with no lasting effects, is generally valued in the region of £4,670 to £13,670.
Moderate fractures
Fractures that take longer to heal, need surgery, or leave some ongoing stiffness sit higher in the bracket, often somewhere between £16,640 and £35,130, depending on the joint affected and the degree of lasting impairment.
Back and neck injuries
Back and neck injuries are among the most common workplace injury claims, particularly following manual handling accidents or falls.
Moderate back injuries
Crush or compression fractures causing chronic pain and discomfort, without severe or permanent disability, are typically valued between £36,680 and £51,230.
Severe back injuries
Where there are disc lesions, fractures or soft tissue injuries leading to chronic conditions such as impaired agility and continuing severe pain, compensation is usually in the region of £51,230 to £116,820. The most serious back injuries, involving damage to the nerve root and spinal cord, can exceed £120,340.
Neck injuries
Moderate neck injuries involving fractures or dislocations that limit activities are generally valued between £33,020 and £50,850. More severe neck injuries involving serious fractures or disc damage can range from £60,080 up to £172,970.
Shoulder and arm injuries
Shoulder injuries
A frozen shoulder or similar moderate injury lasting around two years is typically valued between £10,420 and £16,870. Serious shoulder injuries involving dislocation and nerve damage can reach £25,370.
Arm injuries
Less severe arm injuries with a substantial recovery expected are generally valued between £25,370 and £51,750. Where there is a serious fracture causing permanent and substantial disablement, this rises to between £51,750 and £79,080, and the most severe arm injuries, falling short of amputation, can reach £172,970.
Hand, wrist and elbow injuries
Wrist injuries
Less severe wrist injuries resulting in some permanent disability are typically valued between £16,640 and £32,370. Where there is significant permanent disability but some useful movement remains, this rises to between £32,370 and £51,750, and complete loss of function in the wrist can reach £79,080.
Elbow injuries
Moderate elbow injuries with a recovery period of around three years are generally valued up to £16,640. More severe, disabling elbow injuries can range from £51,750 to £72,440.
Hand and finger injuries
A serious injury to the thumb, such as amputation of the tip with nerve damage, is typically valued between £15,370 and £20,460, while total loss of the thumb can reach £66,920. Loss of the index finger is generally valued between £14,850 and £22,870, and severe fractures to the fingers that risk partial amputation can reach £44,840. Where the whole hand is affected, total or effective loss of one hand is typically valued between £117,360 and £133,810, rising to between £171,680 and £245,900 where both hands are lost.
Knee and leg injuries
Knee injuries
Knee injuries causing some pain or disability are typically valued between £34,600 and £57,410. Where there has been disruption of the joint, considerable pain and loss of function, this rises to between £68,860 and £127,110.
Leg injuries
Moderate leg injuries, including complicated fractures, are generally valued between £36,680 and £51,790. More serious leg injuries with a near certainty of arthritis can reach £72,440, and very serious injuries resulting in permanent mobility problems can exceed £117,210.
Crush injuries and amputations
Crush injuries and amputations are valued individually, based on which limb is affected and the level of amputation. A below-knee amputation of one leg is typically valued between £119,570 and £162,290, rising to between £127,920 and £167,760 for an above-knee amputation. The loss of one arm is generally valued at not less than £167,380, and cases involving the loss of both legs or both arms sit at the very top of the guidelines, often exceeding £290,000. Crush injuries that fall short of amputation but leave significant permanent disability, such as nerve damage or multiple fractures, are valued in line with the relevant limb bracket set out above.
Psychological impact after a physical injury
A physical workplace injury can bring a psychological impact alongside it, such as ongoing anxiety, low mood or difficulty returning to work. Where this accompanies a physical injury, compensation for the psychological element is typically valued between £7,740 and £25,190 for moderate cases, rising to between £25,190 and £72,440 where the impact is more significant and long-lasting.
Scarring and burns
A single noticeable scar or a few superficial scars on the arms, legs or hands is generally valued between £3,130 and £10,350. Several noticeable scars or a single disfiguring scar tend to fall between £10,350 and £30,030. Severe burns covering a large area of the body sit in the highest bracket, often exceeding £138,490 once the full physical and psychological impact is considered.
What Accident at Work Compensation Can Cover
A successful accident at work claim compensates you under two separate heads of loss.
General damages
General damages cover the pain, suffering and loss of amenity caused by your injury itself, using the Judicial College Guidelines figures set out above as a starting point.
Special damages
Special damages cover your financial losses and out of pocket expenses, which can include:
- Loss of earnings, past and future
- Medical expenses, including physiotherapy and private treatment
- Travel costs to medical appointments
- Care and assistance provided by family members or professionals
- Home or vehicle adaptations where needed
Compensation you receive for an accident at work claim is not counted as income, so you will not usually need to pay tax on it.
What Affects How Much Compensation You Could Get?
There is no single average payout for a workplace accident claim, because every case depends on its own circumstances. The main factors that affect how much compensation you could get include:
- The severity of your injury and how long recovery takes
- Whether you have sustained more than one injury
- The impact on your ability to work, both now and in the future
- Any financial losses, including lost earnings and medical expenses
- Whether you had a pre existing condition that the accident made worse
- Contributory negligence, where you may be found partly responsible for the accident, which can result in split liability and a reduced award
Your solicitor will use medical evidence, including your medical records and, where needed, an independent medical assessment, to build an accurate picture of how the injury has affected you.
Where more than one injury has been sustained in the same accident, compensation is not simply added up bracket by bracket. Your solicitor will identify the primary injury and adjust the overall figure to reflect the combined impact, avoiding double counting while still ensuring every injury is properly accounted for.
Why Choose JMW for Your Accident at Work Claim
JMW is ranked as a top-tier firm by the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners, and our personal injury solicitors have decades of combined experience handling accident at work claims of every kind, from slips and trips to severe and life-changing injuries.
Our legal team handles claims on a no win, no fee basis, so there is no financial risk to you in bringing a claim. We deal directly with your employer's insurer, gather the evidence needed to support your case, and keep you updated at every stage, so you can focus on your recovery.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]