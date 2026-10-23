ARTICLE
23 October 2026

Martyn’s Law: How Will It Impact The Retail Sector? (Video)

B
Brodies

Contributor

Brodies logo

We have the capability and expertise to deliver mandates with global reach, uniting specialist perspectives from across our firm to offer bespoke legal solutions and advice, resulting in impactful outcomes for our clients. With offices in London and throughout Scotland, and a global network of partner firms , we are well-equipped to support clients around the world.

Explore Firm Details
Named in memory of Martyn Hett who was killed in the Manchester Arena attack, it requires those responsible for certain premises and events to take steps to prepare for potential terrorist attacks. This will include those responsible for certain commercial premises such as shops and shopping centres.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Brodies LLP

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, also known as Martyn’s Law, is due to come into force in April 2027. 

Named in memory of Martyn Hett who was killed in the Manchester Arena attack, it requires those responsible for certain premises and events to take steps to prepare for potential terrorist attacks. This will include those responsible for certain commercial premises such as shops and shopping centres. Penalties for non-compliance can be severe, with the Act creating new civil sanctions, new criminal offences and enabling the Security Industry Authority to impose monetary penalties of up to £18 million or 5% of worldwide revenue (whichever is higher) with additional daily penalties of up to £50,000 for continued non-compliance.

This webinar explored the new requirements on those responsible for retail premises and what they should do now to prepare ahead of implementation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Brodies LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More