Reducing Tribunal Risk: Practical Steps For Healthcare Employers

The healthcare sector faces a unique workforce challenge. Providers are operating in an environment of rising demand, workforce shortages, increasing regulation and growing employee expectations. Whether you run a care home group, domiciliary care business, dental practice or specialist healthcare service, your people are your greatest asset, but with employment tribunal litigation on the rise, they can also represent one of your greatest areas of risk.

Employment tribunal claims can be costly, time-consuming and disruptive, even where an employer ultimately succeeds. Not to mention the wider consequences for reputation, staff morale and regulatory standing, but the good news is that many employment disputes are preventable. Employment Partner, Kathryn Walters explains how taking proactive steps to establish clear policies, consistent management practices and effective communication can significantly reduce the risk of employment tribunal claims.

Why are healthcare employers particularly exposed?

Many healthcare providers are managing large workforces across multiple sites, often operating around the clock. There is usually a diverse workforce who work variable hours and on different contract types, with differing right to work requirements. Managers frequently have significant operational responsibilities and can find themselves addressing employee issues under considerable pressure.

This can lead to situations where:

Informal discussions are not properly documented

There is delay or failure to address performance concerns

Disciplinary processes become inconsistent

Absence management lacks clear structure

There is inconsistency amongst managers in handling employee and workplace issues

There is a lack of or delay in training for managers and employees on HR matters

While these issues may seem minor at the time, they can lead to disgruntled employees and ultimately employment tribunal litigation, where they can become significant factors. Many employment tribunal claims do not arise because an employer intentionally gets things wrong. Instead, they often stem from inconsistent management decisions, poor documentation or a failure to follow established procedures.

Kathryn sets out below her top tips for healthcare employers who want to minimise their risk to employment tribunal litigation, and who want to be in the best position to defend any employment tribunal claims that they may face:

Get the basics right

Ensure that your employment documentation is up to date and fit for purpose. Outdated documentation can create uncertainty and increase the likelihood of disputes. Employment contracts, staff handbooks and policies should be reviewed at least annually to check if they are legally compliant and fit for purpose.

Proactive performance management

Given that in healthcare settings performance concerns can have implications for patient or resident safety, regulatory compliance and service quality, it is even more important than in other sectors to manage and address issues early.

Managers sometimes delay addressing performance issues because of recruitment challenges or staffing pressures. However, postponing difficult conversations rarely resolves the underlying problem.

Organisations should:

Set clear expectations

Hold regular supervision meetings

Provide appropriate training and support

Document concerns promptly

Follow a structured performance management process

Early intervention often avoids the need for more formal action later.

Don’t overlook workplace culture

Many employment tribunal claims arise from employees feeling that concerns have not been heard or taken seriously, therefore creating a culture where employees feel comfortable raising issues can help organisations identify and resolve problems at an early stage.

In addition to having clear policies, and trained managers who address issues promptly and consistently, organisations should:

Encourage open communication

Provide clear reporting channels

Take grievances seriously

Address inappropriate behaviour promptly; and

Demonstrate consistent leadership

A positive workplace culture is not simply good for staff retention; it can also help reduce legal risk.

Regular training

Healthcare employers are increasingly encountering issues relating to mental health, menopause, neurodiversity, disability and flexible working. These are complex issues and can result in complex, costly and time-consuming litigation.

Regular and appropriate training to equip managers with the skills and confidence to recognise when legal obligations may arise and understand when adjustments or additional support might be required is key. Even the best policies will only be effective if managers understand how to apply them.

Employment tribunal claims often focus on the actions taken by individual managers, therefore investing in training can be one of the most effective risk-management tools available. This can help to ensure that issues are being dealt with consistently and that managers feel supported and confident to seek support.

Employers who take a proactive, empathetic and informed approach are often better positioned to resolve concerns before they escalate into formal disputes.

Prevention is almost always cheaper than cure

When employment disputes do arise, obtaining early legal advice can help organisations assess risk, identify practical solutions and avoid unnecessary escalation.

However, the most successful healthcare providers are often those that focus on prevention rather than reaction. Clear documentation, consistent management, effective communication and a positive workplace culture all contribute to a stronger, more resilient workforce.