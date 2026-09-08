HSE Fatality Statistics 2025/26: What Office Holders Need To Know

The Health and Safety Executive has released its annual workplace fatality statistics for 2025/26, recording 126 worker deaths—the lowest figure ever documented in Great Britain. While construction remains the deadliest sector and falls from height continue as the leading cause of fatalities, these figures raise critical questions about whether established safety controls are being consistently implemented across high-risk industries.

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The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has published its latest annual statistics on work-related fatalities, revealing that 126 workers were killed in work-related incidents across Great Britain during 2025/26, the lowest number of worker fatalities recorded in a single year. We explore what these figures mean and issue a warning about the persisting concern for employers and duty holders.

The HSE’s recently published statistics reinforce Great Britain’s position as one of the safest places in the world to work. However, the statistics show continuing trends with construction and falls from height remaining as the industry with the highest number of deaths and the most common cause of deaths respectively.

Continued progress in workplace safety

The latest figures demonstrate the significant progress that has been made in reducing workplace fatalities over recent decades. The regulator also reports that Great Britain continues to be one of the safest places in the world to work, supported by new comparative analysis of fatal injury rates across a range of countries.

These figures reflect the combined effect of improved regulation, advances in workplace practices, greater awareness of health and safety responsibilities, and increased investment in risk management. However, while the overall trend is undoubtedly positive, the statistics also serve as a reminder that fatal incidents continue to occur in circumstances where the relevant risks are often well known and entirely foreseeable.

The construction industry continues to record the highest number of fatalities

Construction recorded 25 worker fatalities during 2025/26, making it the sector with the highest number of deaths. Although construction remains a vital component of the UK’s economy, it continues to involve some of the most hazardous working environments and activities.

Given the sector’s position in the annual statistics and the naturally occurring risks, construction will remain a key area of focus for HSE inspection and enforcement activity. Employers and principal contractors should take the opportunity to review existing control measures and ensure that high-risk activities are being properly planned, supervised and monitored.

Falls from height remain the leading cause of fatal injuries

The most common cause of worker fatalities in 2025/26 was falls from height, which accounted for 31 deaths, representing approximately one quarter of all worker fatalities recorded during the year.

The prominence of falls from height within the statistics is particularly striking given the extensive legal framework and guidance that exists to address these risks. Employers have long been required to avoid work at height where possible, use suitable work equipment, and implement measures to prevent falls and mitigate the consequences should a fall occur.

The continued frequency of fatal falls suggests that the challenge is not the absence of regulation or guidance but rather ensuring that established controls are consistently implemented. Common failings identified in enforcement action following serious incidents frequently include inadequate planning, unsuitable access equipment, insufficient edge protection, poor supervision and failures in training or competency management.

For organisations involved in work at height activities, these statistics provide a timely reminder of the potentially catastrophic consequences of getting these basic controls wrong.

Gateley comment

The latest HSE fatality statistics provide welcome evidence that workplace safety in Great Britain continues to improve.

However, the statistics also underline the need for continued vigilance. Construction remains the sector with the highest number of worker deaths, while falls from height continue to be the leading cause of fatal injuries. As a result, the HSE continues to robustly investigate and prosecute instances involving falls from height, often resulting in huge financial penalties for businesses and personal enforcement risk for their office holders.

It is worth remembering that the HSE only need to demonstrate that not all steps that were reasonably practicable to take were implemented or adequately supervised. This applies to direct employees but also extends down the chain to the supervision of contractors and their sub-contracted workers. It is not a difficult offence to establish and, given the likelihood that serious harm will follow a breach, the arguments against pursuing a prosecution, once a breach is identified, often hold very little weight.

The other issue for the construction industry is the starting point for sentencing in these prosecutions. The risk of death or serious injury is highly likely when processes are not in place or are not followed, and this often means a starting point in fines involving a 7-figure sum.

Ultimately though, these are not new risks, nor are they unavoidable risks. For employers, the challenge remains in ensuring that well-established control measures are applied consistently and effectively to prevent serious incidents and the consequential risk of enforcement.

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