Wrigleys Hosts Michael Pain From Forum Strategy: Looking At The Changing Policy Landscape For Academy Trusts

We summarise the key themes from the sector update by Michael Pain from Forum Strategy.

Gaining Insights on the Evolving Landscape for Academy Trusts

Recently, we had the privilege of welcoming Michael Pain, the founder of Forum Strategy, to discuss the changing landscape for academy trusts. Forum Strategy has carried out its annual survey of chief executive officers (CEOs) of academy trusts to assess the challenges and concerns among academy trust leaders and better understand their perspectives on the shifting policy framework.

Navigating the Shifting Policy Landscape in Education

The education landscape is undergoing significant change as the government defines its policies governing academy trusts and maintained schools. One notable initiative is the introduction of the Regional Improvement for Standards and Excellence (RISE) teams, which aim to improve schools and diversify the education sector. This will require further funding and capacity at a time when budgets are being squeezed and resources are being stretched. The government is likely to look to academy trusts, local authorities and federations for support. However, the question is whether the necessary capacity and expertise exists beyond academy trusts for the policy to be successfully implemented across the sector?

Key Insights from Forum Strategy's CEO Survey

1. Leadership Experience

92% of academy trust CEOs surveyed are still in their first CEO role.

Most CEOs surveyed come from a teaching background but over half of those surveyed believe it is not necessary to have been a teacher to become a trust CEO – this view has become more prevalent over recent years.

Half of those surveyed have been in the role for 5+ years, an increase from previous years, showcasing the increased experience and expertise of academy trust leaders.

2. CEO Learning Points

Working across multiple schools heightens the need for a compelling leadership narrative (with clear vision, purpose and goals and transparency around finances).

The emphasis on project management, data and systems for working at scale, a strong chair, and a diversity of senior leadership expertise came up in the survey as being particularly important.

Building a strong network of professionals and other CEOs to draw upon for support featured high on the list – something academy trusts are looking to strengthen and expand following recent policy changes.

3. Confidence Levels

CEOs feel most confident in areas such as:

School improvement and

Relationships with the board.

CEOs feel least confident in:

How to be an environmentally sustainable organisation (a particular concern as the government has big ideas and targets in this area)

Procurement

Technology (especially with the development of artificial intelligence) and

Health and safety.

4. Time allocation

CEOs spend most of their time on

School improvement

Finance and

HR.

CEOs spend the least amount of time on

Technology

Health and safety and

Procurement.

This reflects the areas CEOs are least confident in (and likely where they delegate delivery to experts on their teams or elsewhere). CEOs anticipate technology and procurement will become more important in the next 2-3 years.

5. Priorities for the future

For the next 12 months, the key priorities are

Financial sustainability and growth and

Employee and pupil wellbeing.

For the next 1-3 years, the priorities are

A continued focus on growth and financial sustainability and

Technology and environmental sustainability.

6. Key challenges for the sector

Financial stability and ensuring sufficient income is the top priority for CEOs surveyed, surpassing recruitment and retention which features second.

Changes in government policy on trusts is the third major concern.

Public perception and support featured low on the list of key challenges but there is a growing concern that it may become more prominent following government policy changes with an increased need to advocate for the trust model.

7. Sources of support

CEOs rely heavily on facilitated networks, mentors/coaches and colleagues for support.

Friends and family also play a significant role.

8. Additional capacity

Over the next 2-3 years, CEOs are looking to add central team capacity in the key areas of

School improvement leadership

Specialist educational support

HR and

Estates

9. Growth

42% expect to manage 10-20 schools, with 86% of trust leaders estimating they will be overseeing 20 schools or fewer in the next 3 years.

38% of trust leaders believe they will be running between 4-10 schools in three years' time.

The survey indicates a more cautious approach to growth within the sector.

The survey provides valuable insight into the complexities of the current educational landscape in a time of uncertainty and financial pressure, highlighting both the opportunities and challenges that come with a shift in government policy.

Closing Thoughts: Navigating Change and Uncertainty for Academy Trusts

As the sector navigates a period of transformation, it is clear that academy trust leaders are looking to the government for clarity, support and guidance.

Optimism about a new government has given way to some disappointment within the sector with many saying there is a lack of overall vision and of clarity around the role and expectations of academy trusts. Funding also remains a critical issue, particularly with regard to special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Academy trusts have a wealth of knowledge and CEOs are eager for more collaboration and for the government to engage more closely in shaping policy.

The next 18 months will bring both challenges and opportunities which academy trust leaders will approach with their characteristic focus, determination and passion for the children and communities they serve. The key will be to stay engaged, to communicate a strong narrative and vision for academy trusts, to collaborate and adapt to the evolving policy landscape to ensure the education system continues to improve.

Our thanks to Michael Pain from Forum Strategy for providing and leading an insightful presentation and discussion.

