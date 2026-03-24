Safety And Sanctuary: Protecting Yourself And Your Children During A Relationship Breakdown

The breakdown of a relationship is a profoundly destabilising life event. When a separation is amicable, the transition is challenging enough but when a relationship ends amidst toxicity or abuse...

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The breakdown of a relationship is a profoundly destabilising life event. When a separation is amicable, the transition is challenging enough but when a relationship ends amidst toxicity or abuse, the impact on your physical and emotional well-being and that of your children, can be devastating.

At Giambrone & Partners, we understand that abuse does not always leave physical evidence. Clients frequently come to us feeling trapped by nuanced, invisible forms of control that make leaving the family home feel impossible.

Cameron Jack, Associate Solicitor (England & Wales), comments: “The family courts recognise that domestic abuse is complex and multifaceted. If you are being subjected to coercive control, relentless psychological manipulation, or economic abuse, your safety and mental health are at immediate risk. In these highly volatile situations, the courts in England and Wales offer two vital injunctions: Non-Molestation Orders and Occupation Orders. These are not just legal tools; they are essential lifelines to secure sanctuary for you and your children.”

Non-Molestation Orders: Shielding Against Nuanced Abuse

A Non-Molestation Order (NMO) is a powerful injunction designed to protect you and any relevant children from being abused or harassed by a current or former partner, now estranged.

Crucially, the legal definition of "molestation" extends far beyond physical violence. We frequently assist clients facing highly nuanced abuse, including:

Coercive and controlling behaviour: Dictating who you can see, what you wear, or isolating you from friends, family and support networks.

Economic abuse: Restricting your access to finances and funding or intentionally ruining your credit to prevent you from leaving.

Digital harassment: Using tracking apps, constant threatening messages, or revenge porn.

Psychological abuse: Severe gaslighting, by distorting reality and emotional manipulation.

Under Section 42 of the Family Law Act 1996, a judge will look at all the circumstances and grant the order if there is evidence for the need to secure your health, safety, and well-being. Breaching an NMO is a criminal offence, carrying severe penalties, which acts as a robust deterrent against further abuse.

Occupation Orders: Regulating the Family Home

When a relationship breaks down, living under the same roof can escalate from uncomfortable to highly dangerous. An Occupation Order legally dictates who has the right to live in the family home and can exclude your ex-partner from the property and the surrounding area.

These orders are strictly governed by a "Balance of Harm" test. The court must grant the order if it finds that you or your children are likely to suffer "significant harm" if the abusive party is allowed to remain in the home. If this strict threshold is not met, the court can still use its discretion, weighing up both parties' housing needs, financial resources, health, and conduct.

The Legal Thresholds: How the Court Decides

Obtaining these protective injunctions requires meeting specific legal thresholds set out in the Family Law Act 1996. For a Non-Molestation Order, the court applies a broad and protective test: it will consider "all the circumstances" to determine if an order is necessary to secure the health, safety and well-being of you and any relevant children. The primary focus is simply establishing a genuine need for protection from the respondent's abusive or harassing conduct.

Conversely, the test for an Occupation Order is inherently more stringent, as the court views excluding someone from their own home as a draconian measure. The judge will first apply the "Balance of Harm" test, meaning they must grant the order if they find that you or your child are likely to suffer significant harm attributable to the respondent’s conduct if the order is not made (provided making the order wouldn't cause even greater harm to the respondent). If this strict threshold is not met, the court will then exercise its discretion, carefully weighing four core factors: the respective housing needs and financial resources of both parties, the likely effect of the order (or lack of an order) on everyone's health and well-being, and the conduct of both you and the respondent.

The Impact on Children and Concurrent Proceedings

When children are involved, their welfare is the court's paramount consideration. Witnessing domestic abuse, or living in a household fraught with severe tension, is recognised as significant harm to a child.

In many cases, an application for a protective order will run concurrently with Child Arrangements Proceedings. When deciding who a child should live with and how much time they should spend with the other parent, the court must thoroughly investigate any allegations of domestic abuse. Protective orders provide immediate safeguarding while the court assesses the long-term child arrangements, ensuring that any contact with the abusive parent is safe, supervised if necessary and in the child’s best interests.

Equality and Protection for LGBT+ Couples

For many in the LGBT+ community whom we frequently advise, relationship breakdowns can present unique anxieties, particularly when facing nuanced abuse related to sexual orientation or gender identity. A protective order provides a vital framework to ensure your safety and the security of your children are explicitly ring-fenced, regardless of your specific family dynamic or background.

Navigating the Path Forward

If you are facing threats, coercive control, or intimidation, obtaining a protective order is an absolute priority to secure your immediate safety. Once that sanctuary is established, we can then look toward the future. Where appropriate and safe to do so down the line, we advocate for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to finalise your financial separation and long-term child arrangements, shielding your family from further emotional toll. We frequently support client’s through ADR which aims to limit the amount of direct contact between the parties, aiming to resolve protracted litigation whilst being mindful of the underlying circumstances and need for protection.

At Giambrone & Partners, our family law team specialises in navigating these sensitive, highly charged situations with deep empathy and robust legal expertise. We are here to help you regain control of your life.

Cameron Jack deals primarily with a broad spectrum of family matters, bringing considerable expertise to complex and contentious international cases. His practice focuses heavily on cross-border contested divorce jurisdiction proceedings, as well as cross-border divorce and financial remedy proceedings for a variety of financial backgrounds including high-net-worth (HNW) individuals, often resolving complicated disputes.

Cameron is also experienced in complex private children matters, including sensitive Hague Convention child abduction proceedings. Cameron is a firm advocate for Alternative Dispute Resolution and enjoys exploring these options with clients, to avoid protracted litigation where appropriate.

As an integral part of the firm's LGBT+ team, Cameron specialises in advising LGBT+ clients. He is highly regarded for his empathetic approach and his deep understanding of the unique personal circumstances of the clients he represents.

Cameron’s expertise also extends to employment law, where he works tirelessly to navigate and resolve complex workplace situations for his clients through both mediation and robust dispute resolution. His employment practice has a strong focus on protecting employee rights in cases of unfair dismissal and challenging purported redundancies where employers have failed to follow proper legal procedures and due process. Drawing on his role within the firm's LGBT+ team, Cameron is particularly dedicated to advocating for LGBT+ employees who have been subjected to workplace harassment, discrimination, or unfair dismissal, ensuring their rights and dignities are fiercely protected. Additionally, he provides advice for clients pursuing disability claims, ensuring that workplace discrimination and failures to make reasonable adjustments are stringently addressed.

Finally, Cameron assists international British clients with the drafting of cross-border Wills in Europe, ensuring that their multi-jurisdictional estate planning needs are fully secure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.