Choosing Guardians For Your Children: A Crucial Part Of Your Planning

For parents of young children, appointing guardians in a will is one of the most important – and personal – decisions they will ever make. Yet it is often left until last, or addressed only briefly, without fully considering the legal and practical consequences.

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For parents of young children, appointing guardians in a will is one of the most important – and personal – decisions they will ever make. Yet it is often left until last, or addressed only briefly, without fully considering the legal and practical consequences.

A guardian appointed under a will steps into the role of a parent if both parents die while a child is under 18. This means taking on parental responsibility and making the key decisions that shape a child’s life.

What Does a Guardian Do?

A guardian assumes responsibility for major decisions affecting a child’s welfare, including where the child lives and how they are educated. The child does not necessarily have to live with the guardian, but the guardian will have authority over those arrangements.

Given the significance of the role, it is strongly advisable to speak to any proposed guardian in advance. This ensures they understand what the appointment involves and are willing and able to take it on if needed.

The Financial Impact on Guardians

Caring for a child can have a considerable financial impact, particularly where the guardian already has their own family. If the chosen guardian does not have children already, parenting children will potentially change their life immeasurably from the day to day, to travel aspirations, to carer ambitions and a myriad of other things. The very sad reality is that they will be parenting orphaned children who will need significant support. Parents may therefore wish to consider whether their will should include specific financial support for the guardian.

This might include:

a direct legacy to the guardian, recognising the additional costs involved; and/or

provisions within a trust allowing trustees to make payments to the guardian, alongside applying funds for the child’s benefit.

In some cases, parents may also choose to include the guardian within the class of beneficiaries under a discretionary trust, giving trustees flexibility to provide support if circumstances require it.

Children with Additional Needs

Where a child has additional needs, the choice of guardian requires particularly careful thought. Beyond the usual considerations, parents will want to reflect on whether a proposed guardian has the capacity, willingness, and stability to manage the child’s specific needs over the long term.

This may include experience of navigating education, healthcare, or care‑support systems, as well as an understanding of the importance of routine, advocacy, and continuity. Practical factors such as proximity to specialist schools, medical services, or established support networks may also be highly relevant.

It is especially important in these cases to ensure that the financial and legal framework around the child is robust. Trust arrangements may need to be more flexible, and parents may wish to provide detailed guidance through a letter of wishes, setting out how decisions have been made and what they see as priorities for their child’s care and quality of life.

Trusts and a Child’s Upbringing

Where assets are held on trust for a child, trustees will usually have statutory powers to apply income or capital towards the costs of the child’s upbringing. However, careful drafting of the will is important to ensure trustees have sufficient flexibility to respond to changing needs, both for the child and for those caring for them.

Appointing More Than One Guardian

Parents sometimes assume that appointing joint guardians will ensure shared decision‑making. In practice, this can create difficulties.

Unless a decision requires consultation, each guardian may be able to act independently. While all guardians must be involved in major decisions such as schooling and planned medical treatment, day‑to‑day decisions may be taken by one guardian alone. Where joint guardians disagree, court involvement may be required.

For this reason, it is often more practical to appoint one guardian, with a substitute guardian named as a fallback.

Letters of Wishes: Adding Guidance Without Rigidity

Alongside a will, parents may wish to prepare a letter of wishes for their chosen guardian. This can provide guidance on matters such as education, living arrangements, or family contact, and can explain why a particular person has been chosen as guardian.

Although not legally binding, a letter of wishes can be a valuable document and is likely to be taken into account by the guardian.

Reviewing Guardian Appointments

Children’s needs evolve as they grow, and the circumstances of potential guardians can change. Guardian appointments should therefore be reviewed regularly, particularly following major life events.

This is especially important where there is a possibility that a child may live outside the UK, as local laws can affect how guardianship operates in practice.

Final Thoughts

Choosing a guardian is about far more than naming someone in a will. It requires careful thought about responsibility, family dynamics, and the practical and financial framework that will support a child if the worst happens.

Taking advice and reviewing arrangements regularly can give parents confidence that their children will be cared for in the way they would have wanted.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.