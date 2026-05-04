Henry Hood Highlights The Overlooked Role Of Pensions On Divorce In IFA Magazine

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Henry’s comments were published in the IFA Magazine, 29 April 2026 and can be seen here.

Henry Hood, Senior Partner in our Family & Relationships department, examines why pensions continue to represent an enduring blind spot in divorce settlements, despite often being among the most valuable assets a couple holds.

Henry explains that, although pension sharing has been available since 2000, many divorcing couples still overlook pensions entirely, focusing instead on more immediate concerns such as the family home or day‑to‑day finances. As a result, long‑term financial security is frequently not given the attention it deserves.

Henry discusses how a lack of understanding is a key driver of this issue, noting that many individuals do not fully grasp the nature or value of pension assets at the point of divorce. He highlights research showing that a significant proportion of divorcees are unaware of whether their spouse even holds a pension, or what type it is, illustrating a broader lack of financial awareness. He concludes that this knowledge gap makes it difficult for couples to make properly informed decisions about their financial futures.

He further explains that pensions are particularly vulnerable to being overlooked because they differ from other assets: they are less tangible, more complex to value, and do not have to be divided in the same way as property. Henry notes that pension wealth is often concentrated in one party’s name, especially in longer marriages meaning that failing to address pensions can entrench financial inequality. While some couples may choose to offset pensions against other assets, he emphasises that such decisions must be made with a clear understanding of their long‑term implications.

Henry concludes that, although pension sharing orders provide a clear mechanism for fairly dividing pension wealth, their effectiveness depends on informed engagement by both parties and their advisers. He stresses the importance of ensuring that pensions are properly considered as part of any financial settlement, rather than treated as an afterthought, and urges greater awareness and professional guidance to avoid unintended financial disadvantage in later life

Read the full article on the IFA Magazine website [external link].

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