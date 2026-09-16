Pre-nuptial Agreements In Practice: Lessons From IC v AD [2026] EWFC 224

The decision in IC v AD demonstrates how a pre-nuptial agreement can significantly limit claims and offers a cautionary tale about what can go wrong when drafting falls short.

The case in brief

IC v AD concerned financial remedy proceedings following the breakdown of a 14 year marriage. The husband was a high-earning private equity professional with gross income exceeding £2.7 million per annum, and the total asset pool was approximately £26.63 million, comprising around £8.58 million in realisable assets and £18.06 million in pensions, deferred, or non-realisable assets. The wife was not in employment and studying for a digital marketing and AI integration degree, with the court finding she would have earning capacity of about £27,000 gross per annum by summer 2028.

The central issue was the interpretation and effect of a pre-nuptial agreement signed in early January 2012, approximately seven weeks before the parties’ February 2012 marriage.

At trial, the husband’s position was that there was a fully enforceable pre-nuptial agreement that should be given decisive or near-decisive weight, thereby limiting the wife’s financial remedy claim to the terms of the agreement. The husband’s position was based upon his view that the interpretation of the agreement prevented the wife from making a sharing claim against assets held in his sole name and that the purpose and effect of the agreement was, save for one specific fund, to exclude his private equity interests and investment partnership from any sharing claim.

The wife’s position was that the agreement had only limited scope, essentially confined to two specific properties owned by the husband before the relationship, and therefore all other assets in his sole name (including the private equity interests) were capable of being shared. Her position took a somewhat strange turn– initially within the proceedings she did not accept a signed agreement ever existed, however at trial, it was found on the balance of probabilities, she had removed the original signed copy from the husband’s study. Accepting that her principal argument may not withstand judicial scrutiny, she advanced a needs based case citing that applying the agreement would produce an unfair outcome where her needs would not be met.

The agreement was upheld

His Honour Judge Hess found the agreement to be valid and binding. It had been the product of negotiation between solicitors acting for each party, both parties received legal advice, and contemporaneous financial disclosure was provided. There was no suggestion of duress or undue pressure. Although one of the husband’s assets, a 5.872% partnership interest, had not been expressly included in his disclosure appendix, the judge found the wife was at least broadly aware of it before the marriage.

The judgment is a practical endorsement of the guidance in our earlier article about ensuring the safeguards from Radmacher are met: separate legal advice, material financial disclosure, and sufficient time to consider the agreement.

A warning on conduct

The judgment contains a notable finding on conduct. After the husband raised the agreement in 2024, the wife did not immediately accept that a signed copy existed, though the judge found she had been fully aware that it did. More significantly, His Honour Judge Hess found on the balance of probabilities that the wife had removed the signed copy of the pre-nuptial agreement from the husband’s paper file in his study, hoping he would be unable to establish that a signed agreement existed. The judge “deprecated” her actions and drew the inference that they reflected her belief that the agreement would be disadvantageous to her financial remedy case. This underlines the importance of keeping the signed original agreement in a safe and secure place, ideally with solicitors, and retaining certified copies.

Drafting matters

Despite upholding the agreement, the judge described it as “a piece of sub-optimal drafting” and “not a model of clarity”. This lack of precision led to substantial litigation over its interpretation, resulting in legal fees in the region of £1 million. The judge rejected the wife’s arguments and construed the agreement as circumscribing the wife’s financial remedies claims more broadly.

Key aspects of the judge’s interpretation included:

The two pre-matrimonial properties owned by the husband were ring-fenced as his property.

Subject to specified exceptions, the wife could not make a sharing claim against assets held in the husband’s sole name.

Assets in joint names were to be shared equally.

The wife was entitled to one half of the family home and, because there were children, to remain in it on Mesher terms until the youngest child completed tertiary education, likely summer 2037.

The provisions concerning anticipated private equity receipts applied only to one fund (approximately £4.223 million, already paid and invested in jointly owned property), and not to later funds.

This case demonstrates that ambiguity around business interests, carried interest, and co-investment rights can generate expensive litigation even where the underlying agreement is ultimately upheld. Ideally, an agreement should be clear about what is and what is not to be shared.

Fairness remains the safeguard

Applying the Radmacher framework, His Honour Judge Hess found no feature of the case justifying departure from the pre-nuptial agreement other than need. Under the agreement, the wife’s strict entitlement was calculated at approximately £2.837 million, compared with the husband retaining about £23.793 million. The judge acknowledged this was a significant imbalance but recognised that uneven distribution is often the very purpose of a binding nuptial agreement and is not, in itself, a reason to depart from it. The award also recognised the illiquidity of the husband’s private equity assets and the fact he would need to continue working for a significant period before those assets vested and could be realised.

Nevertheless, the court exercised its duty under section 25 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 and assessed the wife’s income needs on a reasonably generous basis at £13,000 per month, plus £1,000 per month per child, together with agreed extras and school fees. Spousal maintenance was capitalised at £1 million (discounted from a Duxbury figure of approximately £1.5 million to reflect the wife’s future earning capacity and the availability of her other capital). This was then cross-checked against the wife’s reasonable needs, with the judge concluding her need were met.

This highlights that fairness is central and that an agreement must meet both parties’ housing and income needs.

Key takeaways: