Choosing A Divorce Lawyer: What To Look For

Choosing the right divorce lawyer can significantly impact your experience during separation. Understanding what qualifications matter, which questions to ask, and how to identify the right fit for your circumstances can help you approach this important decision with greater confidence and clarity.

How to choose a divorce lawyer: what to look for and the questions to ask

Choosing a divorce lawyer can feel difficult at an already stressful time.

Whether you're considering divorce, beginning proceedings or looking for support with finances, property or arrangements for children, finding the right legal advice can help you approach important decisions with greater confidence.

If you're researching how to choose a divorce lawyer or how to choose a divorce solicitor, it can be difficult to know where to start. Experience, communication style, costs and approach can all influence whether a solicitor is the right fit for your circumstances.

The right solicitor should provide clear advice, answer your questions and help you make informed decisions about the future.

This guide explains what to look for in a divorce lawyer, the questions to ask a divorce solicitor, and how to approach finding the right divorce solicitor for you.

What should a divorce lawyer help with?

A divorce lawyer should help you understand where you stand, what needs to be considered and what steps may be available to you.

Whether your concerns relate to finances, property, pensions or arrangements for children, they should provide practical advice tailored to your circumstances and help you approach important decisions with greater confidence.

The right solicitor should also identify potential challenges early, explain complex issues clearly and help make an often stressful process feel more manageable.

Ultimately, you're looking for someone who not only has the right experience, but who can support you through important decisions and help you understand what comes next.

What qualifications and experience should you look for?

When comparing divorce lawyers, look beyond qualifications and consider whether they regularly advise on issues similar to yours. Experience, reputation and approach can often tell you far more than a list of credentials.

Family law specialism

Not all family lawyers handle the same type of work. When speaking to a solicitor, ask about the types of cases they deal with most often. Someone who regularly advises on financial settlements involving pensions, businesses or significant assets may have different experience to someone whose practice is focused on child arrangements. Choosing a solicitor with experience that reflects your circumstances can help ensure the advice you receive is relevant to the decisions you're facing.

Experience with finances and pensions

For many people, finances are one of the most important aspects of divorce. If your circumstances involve pensions, investments, inherited assets, business interests or significant wealth built up over time, ask about a solicitor's experience handling similar situations.

A good solicitor should be able to explain complex financial issues clearly, identify potential challenges and help you understand how different decisions could affect your future financial security.

Experience with child arrangements

If children are involved, ask about a solicitor's experience advising on child arrangements. They should be able to explain your options clearly, keep the focus on your child's wellbeing and help you work towards practical solutions that support your family moving forward.

Reviews, recommendations and reputation

Client reviews and personal recommendations can be a useful starting point when building a shortlist.

As well as reading reviews, consider whether a solicitor or law firm is recognised in independent legal directories such as Legal 500. While rankings shouldn't be the only factor in your decision, they can provide useful insight into a solicitor's expertise and reputation.

You may also find it helpful to ask friends, family members or trusted professional advisers if they have worked with a family lawyer they would recommend.

Resolution membership and constructive approaches

Many people want to resolve issues as constructively as possible. At Slater and Gordon, our family law specialists are members of Resolution, an organisation committed to promoting a constructive approach to resolving family disputes.

This means focusing on practical solutions, encouraging constructive communication where possible and helping families reach agreement without unnecessary conflict.

That approach can be particularly valuable where children are involved or where both parties want greater control over the decisions being made.

Questions to ask before choosing a divorce solicitor

When you have an initial consultation with a solicitor, whether that's a first appointment or fixed-fee consultation, it's your opportunity to ask questions and decide whether they're the right fit for you.

A good solicitor should listen carefully, take time to understand your priorities, explain matters clearly and give realistic advice based on your circumstances. By the end of the conversation, you should have a better understanding of your options and what may happen next.

Some questions worth asking include:

How will we communicate? Clear communication can make a significant difference during what can already be a stressful time. Understanding how often you'll receive updates, who you'll hear from and how quickly queries are typically dealt with can help set expectations from the outset. Who will handle my case? At some firms, more than one person may be involved in your case. It's worth understanding who your main point of contact will be and who you'll be working with day to day. How are costs explained? A good solicitor should be transparent about fees from the beginning. Ask how costs are calculated, what services are included and how you'll be kept informed as the matter progresses. What options are available outside of court? Court is only one way to resolve family disputes. Asking about negotiation, mediation and other forms of dispute resolution can help you understand the different approaches available and whether they may be suitable for your circumstances. What challenges do you expect in my case? This is often one of the most revealing questions you can ask. An experienced solicitor should be able to discuss both the strengths and potential challenges in your position, helping you form a realistic understanding of what lies ahead.

Signs a solicitor may not be the right fit

Warning signs may include poor communication, a lack of transparency around costs, difficulty explaining complex issues clearly or limited experience dealing with circumstances similar to your own.

It's also worth being cautious of a solicitor who appears more interested in escalating conflict than resolving issues, dismisses potential challenges without explanation or guarantees outcomes that cannot realistically be guaranteed.

Ultimately, the right solicitor should make you feel informed, supported and confident in the advice you're receiving.

Creating a shortlist of divorce lawyers

Speaking to more than one solicitor can give you a clearer sense of the different approaches available and help you decide who feels like the best fit for your circumstances.

As well as considering their experience, think about whether they explained matters clearly, listened to your concerns and gave you confidence in their advice. It's also worth considering how transparent they were about costs and whether you felt comfortable discussing personal issues with them.

The right solicitor isn't always the first person you speak to. Taking time to compare your options can help you find legal support that suits your circumstances.

For further guidance, you may also find these articles helpful:

The first step starts here

Choosing a divorce lawyer isn't simply about finding legal representation. It's about finding someone you trust to guide you through important decisions about your family, finances and future.

At Slater and Gordon, our family law specialists support clients across a wide range of family matters, including divorce, financial settlements, property issues and child arrangements. Whether you're comparing solicitors, seeking reassurance or ready to take the first step, we're here to help you understand where you stand and make informed decisions about what comes next.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.