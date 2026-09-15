Shared Parenting Plans: Planning Childcare After Separation

When parents separate, establishing clear arrangements for children can help provide stability and reduce uncertainty. From school routines and childcare to holidays and special occasions, a shared parenting plan offers a practical framework for managing responsibilities and supporting children's wellbeing through family change.

Making shared parenting work for your family

If you're separating and have children, there are likely to be a number of practical arrangements to think about, from childcare and school routines to weekends, holidays and special occasions.

While every family is different, many parents find that having a clear plan in place helps provide consistency for their children and makes day-to-day arrangements easier to manage.

A shared parenting plan can help set expectations, reduce misunderstandings and provide a framework for how parenting responsibilities will work moving forward.

At Slater and Gordon, we help parents navigate these decisions every day, providing advice on child arrangements, supporting discussions between parents and helping families reach agreements that work for their individual circumstances.

Expert insight

Jayde Hampson, Family law specialist, says:

"Many parents come to us worried that there's a single 'right' answer when it comes to child arrangements. In reality, every family is different. The focus is usually on finding arrangements that support the child's wellbeing and work in practice for everyone involved."

"Parents often share the same priorities, even if they have different views on how arrangements should work. Having the right support early can help families have more productive conversations and find solutions that work for their children."

What is a shared parenting plan?

A shared parenting plan is a written agreement that sets out how you and your co-parent will care for your children following separation.

It can include:

Where children will spend their time

School and nursery arrangements

Childcare responsibilities

Weekends, holidays and special occasions

Communication between parents

How important decisions will be made

Many parents find that putting arrangements in writing helps create clarity and consistency for children.

At Slater and Gordon, we regularly help parents create parenting plans that reflect their family's circumstances and support their children's needs.

Focus on what works for your child

One of the biggest misconceptions about shared parenting is that it has to mean an exact 50/50 split of time.

In reality, the best arrangement is the one that works for your child. Age, school commitments, friendships, extracurricular activities and existing routines can all influence what arrangements are practical and sustainable.

When advising parents, we encourage them to focus on maintaining stability wherever possible while ensuring both parents remain actively involved in their child's life.

We often help parents work through different viewpoints and find practical arrangements that put children's wellbeing first.

Think beyond where your child lives

Successful parenting plans involve more than deciding where a child spends their nights.

It's often helpful to think about:

School drop-offs and collections

After-school activities

Childcare arrangements

School holidays

Birthdays and family celebrations

Medical appointments

Communication between households

These practical details often have the biggest impact on how smoothly arrangements work day-to-day.

We regularly help families think through these issues, identifying potential challenges and helping parents agree workable solutions.

The first step starts here

Every family is different, which means there is rarely a one-size-fits-all approach to child arrangements.

At Slater and Gordon, we help parents navigate these conversations, from creating parenting plans and discussing childcare arrangements to supporting negotiations and helping families reach agreement. Our focus is always on finding practical solutions that support children's wellbeing and help parents move forward with greater certainty about what comes next.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.