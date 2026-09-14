Pre-nuptial Agreements: 5 Reasons To Consider A Pre-nup Before Marriage

If you are getting married and own a business, have inherited wealth, expect to receive family assets, or are being asked to sign a pre-nuptial agreement by your partner, it is natural to feel protective, cautious or unsure. A pre-nup is not about planning for failure. Used properly, it is a way of having clear, honest conversations about money before marriage and reducing the risk of uncertainty later.

If you are getting married and own a business, have inherited wealth, expect to receive family assets, or are being asked to sign a pre-nuptial agreement by your partner, it is natural to feel protective, cautious or unsure. A pre-nup is not about planning for failure. Used properly, it is a way of having clear, honest conversations about money before marriage and reducing the risk of uncertainty later.

That clarity can benefit both people. The person bringing wealth into the marriage may want to protect assets built up before the relationship, or protect assets intended to remain within a family or business. The person being asked to sign may want reassurance that they will be treated fairly, that their needs will be met, and that they have had a proper opportunity to take advice before agreeing anything.

Pre-nups are not automatically binding in England and Wales, and the court retains the final say on financial orders on divorce. However, they can carry significant weight. The leading principle is that the court should give effect to a nuptial agreement freely entered into by each party, with a full appreciation of its implications, unless it would not be fair to hold them to it. This means timing, disclosure, independent advice and fairness are all crucial.

1. Protecting pre-marital, inherited or family wealth

Many people enter marriage with assets they already regard as separate from the relationship. This might include a family business, inherited wealth, or wealth intended to pass down a family line. A pre-nup can record what the parties consider to be non-matrimonial property and how they would like that wealth to be treated if the marriage ends.

A pre-nup cannot guarantee that a particular asset will be excluded, but it can provide powerful evidence of intention and reduce the scope for later dispute.

2. Creating certainty before problems arise

Financial discussions on separation can be extremely difficult. By that stage, trust may have broken down and commercial decisions can become entangled with hurt, fear or anger. A pre-nup allows couples to have those conversations at a calmer point, before marriage, when both can take advice and think carefully about what would be fair.

For high-net-worth families, certainty can be valuable in itself. It can help with estate planning, business succession, shareholder expectations and family governance. It may also avoid the reputational and commercial disruption of contested financial remedy proceedings. For the person being asked to sign, early and transparent negotiation is equally important: it gives them space to test whether the proposal genuinely meets their needs and reflects the commitments they are about to make.

3. Protecting a business or professional wealth

A business is rarely just a line on a balance sheet. It will often support employees and co-founders and play a major part in future plans. Divorce proceedings involving a business can raise complex valuation, liquidity and control issues. Not many people realise that if a married person has a business interest, their spouse has a claim on it upon divorce. A pre-nup can help identify whether the business should be treated as separate property, how income and dividends should be approached, and whether any claims should be met from other resources rather than by disrupting the business.

This can be especially useful where wealth is illiquid. A founder may appear wealthy on paper because of shareholdings or options, but those interests may be difficult to sell, subject to vesting, or tied to third-party agreements. A properly drafted pre-nup can help manage expectations from the outset and reduce the risk of later arguments about valuation, liquidity and control.

4. Making fair provision for both parties

A pre-nup should not be treated as a device to leave one spouse exposed. If an agreement fails to meet needs, particularly housing and income needs, it is much more vulnerable to challenge. This is often the most important point for the financially weaker party. They should understand what they may be giving up, what protection is being offered, and whether the agreement would still be fair after children, career changes, relocation or a long marriage.

Good agreements often include review provisions, particularly on birth of children, a significant change in wealth, or a long passage of time. They may also include staged financial provision so that the outcome remains proportionate as the marriage develops. This is not simply about enforceability; it is about creating an agreement that both parties can regard as reasonable and workable.

5. Reducing conflict, cost and uncertainty if the marriage ends

Even where a pre-nup is not determinative, it can narrow the issues if the marriage ends. It may reduce the need for expensive disclosure disputes, expert evidence or contested hearings. It can also help both parties understand the likely parameters of any settlement, making negotiation more focused and less adversarial.

For clients with privacy concerns, this can be a major benefit. Financial remedy proceedings can involve detailed scrutiny of personal and commercial finances. A pre-nup cannot eliminate all risk of dispute, but it can provide a clear framework and reduce the uncertainty that otherwise comes with broad judicial discretion.

Key points to think about before signing a pre-nup

Start the process early. Last-minute agreements are more vulnerable to criticism.

Both parties should have independent specialist family law advice.

There should be proper financial disclosure, including business and trust interests where relevant.

The agreement should be fair, realistic and capable of meeting needs.

Build in review points so the agreement remains appropriate as life changes.

Speak to JMW’s specialist pre-nup solicitors

JMW’s family team advises clients on pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements involving businesses, inherited wealth, complex asset structures, international assets and unequal financial positions. We can help you understand whether a pre-nup is appropriate, what terms are likely to be fair, what disclosure is needed and how to approach the conversation in a constructive way.

If you are considering a pre-nup, or have been asked to sign one, it is important to take advice before positions become fixed or wedding arrangements create time pressure. JMW can help you understand your legal position, identify what financial disclosure is needed, assess whether the proposed terms are fair, and negotiate an agreement that reflects your circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.