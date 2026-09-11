Leaving A Gift To Charity In Your Will: What Difference Could It Make? Insights On Legacy Gifting From Our Q&A With The JSPCA

In this Q&A, Pam Aubert, CEO of the JSPCA, explores how legacy gifts in Wills have transformed animal welfare in Jersey for over a century. She discusses the charity's reliance on community funding, shares the inspiring story of their founder Frances Elizabeth Wilson, and reveals plans for a new facility that will secure the organization's sustainable future.

Article Insights

Carey Olsen are most popular: within Transport and Immigration topic(s)

Briefing Summary:

Legacy Week is an opportunity to reflect on the lasting difference that gifts in Wills can make to charities and the communities they serve. For the JSPCA, legacy donations have helped support animal welfare in Jersey for generations.

In this Q&A, Pam Aubert, CEO of the JSPCA, discusses the impact of legacy giving, how these gifts are used, and why supporters who choose to leave a gift in their Will become an enduring part of the charity's future.

What difference can a legacy gift make to the animals in your care?

Legacies historically have made a huge difference to the JSPCA. All our services are funded by our community for our community. Legacies are unpredictable so you can never plan for them, but when we do receive them, their impact can be transformational.

All legacy gifts will be used to cover our day-to-day services for the charity unless a specific condition applies. 77p in every pound goes directly on animal care. Legacies provide unrestricted funds that are vital for our services to be delivered to the animals of Jersey.

Can people leave a gift of any size?

Yes. Any gift of any size will make a difference. We encourage people to think of their family and friends first and thereafter any gift they wish to make to us will be gratefully received and used to make a difference for the animals in Jersey.

In a Will you can gift a specific sum or percentage of your estate to a charity.

Can you share an example of how a legacy gift has helped the JSPCA?

Our biggest benefactor is the late Frances Elizabeth Wilson who set up the Animal Shelter in 1913. Her legacy lives on today at 89 St Saviours Road where we still run the services for animals in Jersey who need us. We are also approaching our 160-year anniversary which is a testament to Frances’ legacy.

What support does the JSPCA provide when a pet owner dies?

We have had occasions when someone has died and the deceased's animals have come into our care. It is very rare, but when it does happen, we work with the next of kin or involved organisations to implement the deceased's wishes. We always ensure that ownership of the animal is confirmed and work with the relevant people and organisations to ensure that the animals' welfare needs are met.

How do legacy donations help secure the charity's future?

Legacies are a way for us to ensure our services are delivered consistently however we cannot rely on them. We never know if we are a beneficiary in a Will until we are informed by a solicitor. It would be nice to know if someone has left us a gift in their Will because we can work with that person to ensure their gift will be applied as per their wishes. Legacies do help secure our future and we are incredibly grateful for the difference they enable us to make.

What are your hopes for the future of the JSPCA and animal welfare in Jersey?

We are dedicated to providing our free public benefit service to the animals and people of Jersey. Our team work closely with the States Veterinary Officers and other agencies along with the public to help as and where needed. We collaborate with various stakeholders to support our community through education and engagement. We are looking for a new home in the next few years to enable us to create a sustainable future for the charity. We are evolving to meet the needs of the Island's animals and relocating to new premises will enable us to develop our services and create more income opportunities.

We have historically used legacy money when we receive it to fund our day-to-day services but ideally, we want to use legacy gifts to support capital projects and service developments. Our new home will be one way a legacy gift could help us create our sustainable future.

What message would you like to share with supporters during Legacy Week?

The JSPCA is incredibly grateful to all gifts left to them in Wills. We are solely funded by our community for our community and together we can help create a sustainable future for the charity. Legacy gifts enable the charity to continue and develop its services to meet the needs of animals and people of Jersey. We would love to work with people who are thinking of leaving a gift in their Will or donating to us. A living legacy is a lovely way for people to see first-hand the difference their gift will make.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.