Pension Sharing On Divorce Explained

If you are divorcing with significant wealth, pensions may be one of the most important parts of the financial settlement. They may also be one of the least straightforward. A pension that looks simple on paper can carry long-term income, tax and liquidity implications that are not immediately clear from its headline value.

This is particularly important if you or your spouse have built up substantial pension benefits through a business, senior executive role, public sector career, professional partnership, SIPP, defined benefit scheme or final salary pension. In these cases, the question is not simply whether a pension should be divided; the more important consideration is how pension sharing fits into the wider settlement and whether another structure, such as offsetting, would produce a better outcome.

You may be concerned about protecting your own pension, securing a fair share of your spouse’s pension, keeping control of business assets, retaining the family home or making sure your retirement position is properly understood. In cases of high net worth divorce, these issues need to be considered in the context of the full financial picture, including property, investments, trusts, income, tax and future needs.

This guide explains the basics of pension sharing on divorce before looking at the strategic issues that arise in high-value and complex financial cases.

The Basics

Pension sharing is one of the main ways pensions are dealt with during divorce or the dissolution of a civil partnership. It allows pension benefits built up during the relationship to be divided as part of the wider financial settlement, alongside property, income, savings, investments, business interests and other assets.

What is pension sharing?

Pension sharing allows part of one person’s pension to be transferred to their ex-spouse or ex-civil partner. This creates a separate pension entitlement for the person receiving the share.

The person whose pension is shared receives a pension debit, reducing the value of their pension. The person receiving the share receives a pension credit, which is held in their own name and is generally independent of what later happens to the original pension holder.

What is a pension sharing order?

A pension sharing order is the court order that makes pension sharing legally effective. A pension provider will not implement pension sharing simply because both people have agreed to it; the arrangement must be approved by the court and included in a financial order or consent order.

Once the order is effective, the pension provider usually has four months to implement it, provided it has all the information it needs. Depending on the rules of the pension scheme, the pension credit may remain within the same scheme or be transferred to a new scheme.

Is pension sharing compulsory?

Pension sharing is not compulsory. It is one of the options available when pensions need to be dealt with as part of the financial settlement.

In some cases, pension sharing provides the cleanest outcome because each person leaves the marriage or civil partnership with their own separate pension provision. In others, pension offsetting may be more appropriate, allowing one person to keep more of their pension while the other receives more of another asset, such as the family home, investments or a lump sum.

Why are pensions shared in divorce?

Pensions are shared because they can represent significant wealth built up during the marriage or civil partnership. In some cases, pension benefits may be worth more than the family home or other visible assets.

Pension sharing can help create fairness in retirement, particularly where one person has built up substantial pension savings and the other has less provision in their own name. This is often relevant where one spouse or civil partner has stepped back from work, supported the family or relied on the other person’s pension planning during the relationship.

Is my spouse entitled to half of my pension?

There is no automatic rule that your spouse or civil partner is entitled to half of your pension. The court will consider pensions as part of the wider matrimonial pot, alongside income, property, business interests, trusts, savings, investments and other financial resources.

The right outcome depends on the circumstances. This may include the length of the marriage or civil partnership, when the pension benefits were built up, each person’s needs, the value of the other assets and whether the aim is to equalise pension capital, retirement income or the overall financial settlement.

Which pensions can be shared?

Most workplace and personal pensions can be shared. This can include defined contribution pensions, defined benefit pensions, final salary schemes, stakeholder pensions and personal pensions.

State Pension is treated differently and will not usually be shared in the same way as a private or workplace pension scheme. Some additional state pension or protected payment elements may still need to be considered, particularly where retirement income is an important issue in the overall settlement.

Pension sharing, offsetting and attachment explained

Pension sharing divides pension benefits and gives the receiving person a separate pension credit. It can help create a clean break because each person has their own pension provision after the order has been implemented.

Pension offsetting works differently. One person keeps more of their pension, while the other receives more of another asset, such as property, investments or a lump sum. Pension attachment is different again, as it allows part of one person’s pension income to be paid to their ex-spouse or ex-civil partner when the pension is paid. It is now less commonly used because it does not provide the same degree of separation.

What Is Different About Pension Sharing In High Net Worth Divorce?

In high net worth divorce, pension sharing is rarely a standalone issue. The pension may be valuable in its own right, but it will usually sit within a wider financial structure involving property, investments, business interests, trusts, international assets and complex income arrangements.

This changes the way pension sharing needs to be approached. The question is not only whether a pension sharing order should be made, but how that order would affect the wider financial settlement.

The pension may be one of the largest assets

Pensions can be overlooked because they are less visible than the family home, a business or investment assets. However, in some high-value divorces, pension benefits can be worth as much as, or more than, other major assets in the matrimonial pot.

This is particularly relevant where one spouse or civil partner has built up pension rights over a long working life. Senior professionals, company directors, medical consultants, public sector workers, partners in professional services firms and executives may have pension benefits with significant long-term value.

The headline value may not show the full picture

A pension statement or cash equivalent value can provide a useful starting point, but it may not show what the pension is worth in practical terms. This is especially true where the pension scheme includes guaranteed income, inflation-linked increases, survivor benefits or other scheme-specific rights.

A pension may appear less significant than other assets on paper, but provide secure retirement income that would be expensive to replace. Equally, a large pension pot may be subject to investment risk, tax considerations and access restrictions.

The settlement may need to balance competing priorities

In high-value cases, pension sharing often needs to be considered alongside several other objectives. These may include:

Preserving business continuity or avoiding pressure on company liquidity

Retaining the family home or balancing housing needs against retirement provision

Deciding whether pension offsetting would be more appropriate than pension sharing

Understanding whether trusts, inherited wealth or non-matrimonial assets affect the overall settlement

Ensuring that both people have a fair retirement position after the divorce

Managing tax, timing and implementation issues before an agreement is finalised

The right approach will depend on the full financial picture. A pension sharing order may be the best way to achieve fairness, but it is not always the only option.

The aim is not always to divide the pension equally

There is no automatic rule that a high-value pension should be divided equally. In some cases, the focus may be on equalising pension capital. In others, the more important issue will be equalising retirement income, particularly where one person has a defined benefit pension or final salary scheme and the other does not.

The outcome may also be shaped by the wider asset base. For example, one person may keep more of their pension while the other receives more capital, property or investment assets. That can work, but only where the values, risks and long-term consequences have been properly assessed.

For this reason, pension sharing in high net worth divorce should be treated as part of the wider settlement strategy. The objective is to reach an outcome that is fair, workable and sustainable, both at the point of divorce and in retirement.

What Are The Main Factors To Consider When Sharing A High-Value Pension?

Before agreeing to a pension sharing order, it is important to understand what the pension is, how it works and what role it plays in the wider financial settlement. A high-value pension should not be treated as a single figure on a disclosure form.

What type of pension scheme is it?

The type of pension scheme will shape the analysis. A defined contribution pension is usually based on the value of the pension pot, which may make it appear easier to divide. The value will still depend on investment performance, charges, tax treatment and when the pension can be accessed.

A defined benefit pension or final salary scheme is different. It provides a promised income in retirement, often with valuable features such as inflation-linked increases, survivor benefits and scheme-specific rights. These benefits can be difficult to compare directly with cash, property or investments.

SIPPs and other investment-linked pensions may also need closer review. They can hold assets such as commercial property, business premises or private investments, which may affect liquidity, valuation and implementation.

Is the valuation reliable?

The cash equivalent value provided by the pension provider is usually the starting point. In higher-value cases, it should not always be treated as the final answer.

This is particularly important where the pension includes guaranteed income or other valuable rights. A cash equivalent value may not reflect the cost of replacing those benefits elsewhere, or the retirement income the pension is likely to produce.

The key question is whether the valuation gives a reliable basis for settlement. If it does not, further expert input may be needed before a pension sharing order or offsetting arrangement is agreed.

Are you comparing capital value or retirement income?

Equalising pension capital and equalising retirement income are not the same thing. This is one of the most important points in high-value pension sharing.

For example, an equal division of cash equivalent values may still leave one person with a stronger income position in retirement. This can happen where one pension is a defined benefit scheme and the other is a defined contribution pension.

The right approach depends on the objective of the settlement. In some cases, the focus will be on dividing pension capital. In others, the fairer outcome may be to ensure that both people have a comparable retirement income.

How accessible is the pension?

Pensions are not the same as cash. Even where a pension has a high value, it may not be accessible until later life. It may also be affected by scheme rules, market movement, tax and the timing of implementation.

This matters when pensions are being compared with other assets. A pension worth £1 million is not the same as £1 million in cash, property equity or business value. Each asset carries different advantages, restrictions and risks.

How does the pension fit with the wider settlement?

A pension sharing order should be considered alongside the full financial picture. This may include:

The family home and other property assets

Business interests, company shares or partnership interests

Trusts, inherited wealth or non-matrimonial assets

Investments, savings and liquid capital

Income, maintenance and future earning capacity

Tax, liquidity and retirement planning

The aim is to understand the pension in context. A pension sharing order may produce fairness in retirement, but it may need to be balanced against housing needs, business continuity, available capital and the long-term financial position of both people.

What Options Are Available?

Once the pension position has been understood, the next question is how it should be dealt with. Pension sharing is one option, but it is not the only route. In high-value divorce, the right answer will depend on the type of pension, the wider asset base and the outcome each person needs after the settlement.

Pension sharing orders

A pension sharing order transfers a percentage of one person’s pension benefits to the other. The person receiving the share receives a pension credit, which becomes their own separate pension entitlement.

This can be effective where the aim is to give both people independent pension provision after the divorce. It can also support a clean break, because the pension credit is not usually dependent on the original pension holder’s retirement, remarriage or death.

In high-value cases, the order needs to be handled carefully. This is particularly important where there are several pension schemes, defined benefit rights, SIPPs, international pension arrangements or scheme-specific rules. The pension provider will need the correct order and supporting documents before implementation can take place.

Pension offsetting

Pension offsetting allows one person to keep more of their pension while the other receives more of another asset. This may include a larger share of the family home, investment assets, cash or a lump sum.

Offsetting can be useful where pension sharing would not meet the practical needs of the case. For example, one person may need accessible capital now, while the other may prefer to retain pension benefits for retirement. It may also be relevant where business continuity or liquidity needs to be preserved.

The main risk is assuming that pension assets and non-pension assets are directly interchangeable. They are not. A pension cannot usually be accessed until later life and may be affected by tax, scheme rules and investment risk. Property, cash or business assets may carry different risks and advantages. For that reason, offsetting should be supported by careful valuation and financial modelling.

Pension attachment

Pension attachment allows part of one person’s pension income to be paid to their ex-spouse or ex-civil partner when the pension comes into payment. It is now less commonly used than pension sharing, partly because it does not usually provide the same clean break.

Internal and external pension credits

Where a pension sharing order is made, the pension credit may be dealt with in different ways. In some cases, the receiving person can remain within the same pension scheme. This is known as an internal share.

In other cases, the pension credit must be transferred to a new pension arrangement. This is known as an external share. The choice may depend on the pension provider’s rules, the type of scheme, the benefits available to pension credit members, charges and future investment options.

This can be particularly important with defined benefit pensions and final salary schemes. The receiving person may not always receive the same benefits as the original scheme member. The terms should be understood before the order is agreed.

Choosing the right approach

The right method will depend on the facts of the case. A pension sharing order may be appropriate where each person needs separate retirement provision. Offsetting may work better where one person needs more capital, or where retaining pension or business assets is a priority. Pension attachment may be relevant in more limited circumstances.

The important point is that the option chosen should fit the wider settlement. Pension arrangements need to work alongside property, business interests, trusts, tax, liquidity and future income needs. The best outcome is not always the simplest division on paper, but the structure that works in practice.

What Other Factors Can Affect Pension Sharing?

In high-value divorce, pension sharing can be affected by assets, structures and planning issues that sit outside the pension itself. The pension may need to be considered alongside business interests, property, trusts, tax, liquidity and international assets before a reliable settlement strategy can be agreed.

Business interests and liquidity

If one or both spouses own a business, pension sharing needs to be considered alongside the commercial reality of that business. A company may have a high valuation, but that does not mean funds can easily be extracted without affecting cash flow, tax, staff, investment plans or business continuity.

This is particularly relevant where pension offsetting is being considered. One person may keep more of their pension while the other receives a greater share of business value, property or liquid capital. That can work, but only if the settlement reflects the true nature of the assets involved.

A pension is not the same as business value. A business may be difficult to sell, hard to value or dependent on one person’s continued involvement. A pension may be valuable but inaccessible until retirement. Both need to be understood before one is used to balance the other.

The family home and other property assets

The family home often becomes central to settlement discussions, particularly where one person wants to remain there. In high net worth cases, there may also be investment properties, overseas homes, commercial property or property held through a company or trust.

Pension claims may be offset against property, but this needs care. Property can provide immediate housing security and capital value. Pension benefits provide future retirement income. Treating them as directly interchangeable can leave one person with insufficient long-term provision, even if the settlement appears balanced at the point of divorce.

Where property and pensions are both significant, the settlement should consider housing needs, liquidity, tax, future income and retirement planning together.

Trusts, inherited wealth and wider family assets

Where trusts, inherited wealth or wider family assets are involved, pensions may become an important part of the financial analysis. This is particularly true where there is disagreement about whether certain assets should be treated as matrimonial or non-matrimonial.

For example, one person may argue that trust assets or inherited wealth should remain outside the sharing exercise. The other may argue that those assets have supported the family and should be taken into account. In that context, pension benefits may become one of the clearer financial resources available within the settlement.

A pension sharing order may help address a gap in long-term retirement provision, particularly where one person has limited pension savings in their own name. However, it should still be considered within the full wealth structure, not as a separate issue.

International pension arrangements

Where one or both spouses have worked, lived or built wealth overseas, pension rights in another jurisdiction may need to be considered. This can include overseas workplace pensions, international retirement plans, offshore pension structures or pension benefits linked to employment outside England and Wales.

An English pension sharing order may not be directly effective against an overseas pension scheme. Local advice may be needed to understand whether the pension can be shared, transferred, valued or otherwise reflected in the settlement.

International pensions can also raise questions around tax, currency, enforceability and timing. These issues should be identified early, so the financial settlement is not agreed on the basis of an incomplete pension picture.

Tax and protected pension rights

Tax treatment can significantly affect the real value of pension benefits. This is particularly important where substantial pension savings have been built up over time, or where one person has historic pension protections.

Relevant issues may include:

Lump sum allowances

Annual allowance

Tax relief

Protected payment rights

Fixed protection or other historic pension protections

The tax treatment of future withdrawals

The effect of a pension debit on retirement planning

A pension sharing order may also require the person receiving the pension credit to make decisions about where the pension should be held, how it should be invested and when it may be accessed. These decisions can have long-term consequences.

Getting The Right Advice

Pension sharing should not be agreed on headline values alone. This is particularly important in high net worth divorce, where pensions may sit alongside business interests, trusts, property, international assets and wider tax planning.

The first step is to understand whether the pension valuation is reliable. A cash equivalent value from the pension provider may be enough in some cases, but it may not reflect the true value of a defined benefit pension, final salary scheme, SIPP or pension with scheme-specific rights. Where the pension is substantial or difficult to compare with other assets, actuarial advice may be needed.

The next step is to decide what the settlement is trying to achieve. In some cases, a pension sharing order will provide the right outcome. In others, pension offsetting may be more appropriate. The question is whether the proposed structure delivers a fair balance of capital, retirement income, liquidity and long-term security.

The order itself must be accurate and properly reflect how the pension provision is to be dealt with. A pension sharing order must be set out clearly within the financial order or consent order, supported by a pension sharing annex containing all the necessary details to enable the pension provider to implement it. This is especially important where there are multiple schemes, defined benefit rights, international pensions or unusual pension assets.