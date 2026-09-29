Losing A Will Challenge Can Cost More Than The Inheritance You Were Fighting For

A recent Central London County Court judgment is a stark reminder that believing a Will is unfair is very different from proving it is legally invalid. Gary Pammen, who performs professionally as the Cockney Bard, challenged his late father’s Will on the basis that his father lacked testamentary capacity. He not only lost the case but was ordered to pay more than £216,000 towards his sister and niece’s legal costs. For anyone considering a challenge to a loved one’s Will, the decision highlights both the evidence the court expects to see and the financial risks of bringing a claim that cannot be substantiated.

The background to the claim

Terrance Pammen died in 2022 at the age of 83, leaving an estate of £451,840, made up mainly of his house in Stratford, east London. His Will, made in 2016, left everything to his younger daughter Tracy and her daughter Paige. Gary and three of his other children received almost nothing. Believing the Will did not reflect his father’s true wishes, Gary brought a claim against his sister and niece, representing himself throughout rather than instructing solicitors. He argued that his father lacked testamentary capacity and separately that his father had never properly understood and approved its contents.

Why the timing of the dementia diagnosis did not help him

Terrance was not diagnosed with dementia until 2020, four years after the Will was signed. Gary’s case rested heavily on the idea that his father’s later illness must have affected his decision-making at the time the Will was made. The court did not accept that reasoning. Expert psychiatric evidence showed that Terrance displayed no signs of cognitive decline until at least 2017 or 2018, and he continued working at his local supermarket for several years after signing the Will. Tracy told the court her father had remained, in her words, totally sharp, with firm and clearly held views about how he wanted his estate divided.

This distinction matters well beyond this particular family. The legal test for testamentary capacity looks at a person’s understanding at the precise moment they made their Will, not at their condition years later. A diagnosis that comes after the event does not retrospectively undo a decision made while a person still had full capacity to make it. Courts will look closely at the evidence available from the time the Will was actually signed, rather than reasoning backwards from what followed.

What the judge made of Gary’s case

Judge Simon Monty was direct in his assessment. He found that Gary’s claim was based on nothing more than suspicion, arising from a long-running family disagreement rather than from any genuine evidence of incapacity. In the judge’s words, Gary had come to see every piece of evidence as supportive of his case, when in reality his belief, however sincerely held, amounted to confirmation bias rather than an objective reading of the facts. Terrance’s capacity to make his Will, the judge concluded, was crystal clear.

The second limb of Gary’s claim, that his father had not known and approved the Will’s contents, failed for the same reason. The contemporaneous evidence did not support that allegation. Knowledge and approval is a separate legal requirement from testamentary capacity. Even if someone has the mental capacity to make a Will, it must also be shown that they understood the document they were signing and intended it to reflect their wishes. In this case, as with the capacity argument, the evidence from the time of signing did not support Gary’s position.

The cost of challenging a Will without solid evidence

Representing himself allowed Gary to avoid the cost of instructing his own legal team, but it did not protect him from the financial consequences of losing. He was ordered to pay his sister and niece’s costs of £216,013.85, with £150,000 required as an immediate payment on account. Although costs are always at the court’s discretion, the general rule in civil litigation is that the unsuccessful party will usually be ordered to pay a substantial proportion of the successful party’s legal costs. For anyone considering a Will challenge, that risk needs to be weighed carefully and realistically from the outset, not treated as a secondary concern to be dealt with if things do not go to plan.

What this means if you are concerned about a loved one’s Will

It is entirely natural to feel that something must be wrong when a Will produces an outcome you did not expect, particularly where a parent’s health was declining in their final years. That feeling deserves to be taken seriously. The most important question, though, is often not whether you believe something was wrong, but whether that belief can be supported by evidence from the relevant time. Medical records, attendance notes from the solicitor who prepared the Will, witness evidence and other contemporaneous documents will usually carry far more weight than events which occurred years later.

Before pursuing a challenge, it is worth asking honestly what evidence you actually have, rather than focusing only on what you believe to be true. Early advice can help answer that question properly. A solicitor can assess whether the available evidence is genuinely capable of supporting a claim, and can help you understand the financial risks involved before significant costs are incurred on either side. Equally, if there are real concerns grounded in medical records, witness evidence or the circumstances in which a Will was prepared, those concerns deserve proper investigation rather than being dismissed.