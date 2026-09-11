Has Ferrara v Ferrara Changed The Law On Domicile And Forum? (Podcast)

In this episode of Family Law Live, Anthony Gold Family Law Partner Fiona Snowdon is joined by Hannah Jones and Andrzej Bojarski KC of 36 Family, and Hero Lomas of Expatriate Law, to discuss the Court of Appeal’s decision in Ferrara v Ferrara — a landmark ruling on domicile and forum in international divorce.

Hannah and Andrzej, who acted for the wife, explain why her English domicile survived years of living in Milan, and unpack an unresolved debate between Lord Justice Arnold and Lord Justice Moylan over whether historic connections to England should influence forum decisions. The panel closes with practical tips on handling domicile and forum disputes, followed by a live Q&A.

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