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11 September 2026

Has Ferrara v Ferrara Changed The Law On Domicile And Forum? (Podcast)

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The Court of Appeal's landmark decision in Ferrara v Ferrara addresses critical questions about when English domicile survives relocation abroad and how courts determine the appropriate forum for international divorce proceedings. This detailed analysis explores the legal tests for domicile and forum, examining why historic connections to England may influence jurisdictional decisions even after years of living overseas.
United Kingdom Family and Matrimonial
Fiona Snowdon
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In this episode of Family Law Live, Anthony Gold Family Law Partner Fiona Snowdon is joined by Hannah Jones and Andrzej Bojarski KC of 36 Family, and Hero Lomas of Expatriate Law, to discuss the Court of Appeal’s decision in Ferrara v Ferrara — a landmark ruling on domicile and forum in international divorce.

Hannah and Andrzej, who acted for the wife, explain why her English domicile survived years of living in Milan, and unpack an unresolved debate between Lord Justice Arnold and Lord Justice Moylan over whether historic connections to England should influence forum decisions. The panel closes with practical tips on handling domicile and forum disputes, followed by a live Q&A.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Fiona Snowdon
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