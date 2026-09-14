How To File For Divorce

Before making a divorce application, you should check that you meet the legal requirements.

You can generally apply for a divorce in England or Wales where:

You have been married for at least one year

Your marriage is legally recognised in the UK

Your relationship has permanently broken down.

You will also need your original marriage certificate or a certified copy. If your marriage certificate is not in English, you will usually need a certified translation.

When you make the application, you will need details including your own full name and address and those of your spouse. The court needs an address for your spouse so that it can send the relevant divorce papers to your spouse where a sole application is made.

If you do not know your spouse's current address, or there are international questions about where divorce proceedings should begin, it is worth taking legal advice before you file. JMW's international divorce solicitors can advise where more than one country may be involved.

What if you are ending a civil partnership?

If you want to legally end a civil partnership, the process is known as civil partnership dissolution rather than divorce.

The dissolution process is broadly similar, but you will need your civil partnership certificate rather than a marriage certificate. References to divorce or dissolution therefore involve slightly different terminology, even though many of the practical stages overlap.

Should You Make a Sole or Joint Application?

A divorce application can be made by one person as a sole application, or by both spouses through a joint application.

The best option depends on your circumstances and the level of cooperation between you and your spouse.

What is a sole application?

A sole application is started by one spouse. That person becomes the sole applicant, and the other spouse is formally notified about the application.

This route can provide greater control over progressing the divorce where:

Your spouse does not want to engage

Communication is difficult

You are concerned about delays

Cooperation is likely to break down

There has been domestic abuse or controlling behaviour.

A spouse cannot generally prevent a no fault divorce simply because they do not want the marriage to end. However, a lack of cooperation can still create procedural delays.

What is a joint application?

A joint application is started by both spouses together. It can be suitable where relations remain amicable and you are both prepared to cooperate with the administrative stages of the legal process.

Joint applicants both need to remain involved as the divorce progresses. If cooperation later breaks down, the process can continue on a sole basis.

A joint divorce application may help reduce conflict, but it is not automatically the right option simply because both spouses currently agree to divorce. If you are uncertain which route is appropriate, JMW's divorce solicitors can advise before the application is submitted.

How Do You Submit a Divorce Application Online?

The easiest way for most people to apply is through the government's online divorce service.

A divorce application online asks for the information needed to establish the marriage, identify both parties and confirm the irretrievable breakdown of the relationship. Your marriage certificate must also be provided and the court fee paid, unless you qualify for help with the fee.

You can also make an application using the relevant paper form, although most applications are now dealt with through the online service.

Once the application has been submitted, the court reviews the details. If everything required is in place, the court issues the application and the formal divorce proceedings begin.

You do not have to instruct a solicitor to file for divorce online. However, instructing a solicitor can mean the application is handled alongside the wider legal issues created by your separation rather than as an isolated form-filling exercise.

What Happens After the Divorce Application Is Filed?

Once the court issues the divorce application, what happens next depends partly on whether you have made a sole or joint application.

In a sole application, the court usually sends the application to the other spouse. They are then required to confirm that they have received it through the acknowledgement of service, sometimes referred to as the AOS.

A joint application works differently because both parties have already taken part in starting the process.

The main timetable is: