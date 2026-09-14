Gaslighting In Relationships And How It May Form Part Of Coercive Control

Gaslighting can make it difficult to feel confident about what has happened in a relationship. Someone may repeatedly deny conversations, change their account of events or tell you that your recollection is wrong. If you are in a relationship with someone you believe is a narcissist, gaslighting may be one of a number of manipulative or controlling behaviours you experience. Over time, this psychological manipulation can create self-doubt and make it harder to trust your own judgement.

From a family law perspective, the important issue is the behaviour rather than the label attached to it. Gaslighting can be a form of emotional abuse. Where it forms part of a repeated pattern used to gain control or maintain control, it may also be relevant to coercive or controlling behaviour.

If these dynamics are affecting your relationship, separation, finances or arrangements for your children, understanding the pattern can help you decide what to do next. JMW's narcissistic abuse solicitors advise people dealing with manipulative and controlling behaviour during and after relationships.

What Does Gaslighting Mean?

Gaslighting is a manipulation tactic that can cause another person to question their own reality. It may involve repeatedly denying things that happened, changing the account of a conversation or insisting that the other person has misunderstood events.

Perpetrators of gaslighting may shift blame, avoid accountability or dismiss another person's own feelings. Over time, this can undermine judgement and a person's sense of self.

Does someone need to have narcissistic personality disorder to gaslight?

No. Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a recognised mental health condition. A diagnosis of NPD can only be made by an appropriately qualified mental health professional.

The NHS explains that personality disorder diagnoses are made by mental health professionals. Read the NHS overview of personality disorders.

In family law matters, it is more useful to focus on behaviour. Repeated control or attempts to undermine your account of events may be relevant with or without an NPD diagnosis. A person may use gaslighting while also displaying narcissistic behaviour, but one does not automatically establish the other. Narcissistic behaviour and narcissistic personality disorder should not be seen as interchangeable terms.

Is gaslighting emotional abuse?

Gaslighting can be a form of emotional abuse or psychological abuse.

The government's statutory guidance on domestic abuse includes gaslighting within its examples of emotional or psychological abuse. It also recognises that emotional abuse can overlap with controlling or coercive behaviour.

This does not mean every inaccurate statement or disagreement is abusive behaviour. The concern is greater where gaslighting behaviours are repeated and form part of a wider pattern used to gain power or maintain control.

Gaslighting Examples

Gaslighting can appear differently between relationships. The key issue is whether repeated manipulative behaviour makes another person doubt themselves or helps one person maintain control.

If you believe a partner is displaying narcissistic behaviour or attempting to gaslight you, examples of their behaviour may include:

Denying conversations or events

A gaslighter may insist something never happened. They may deny things they said, deny things they promised or deny their own actions. Repetition can make you question your own memory.

Rewriting conversations or events

Rewriting history can be another feature. A perpetrator of gaslighting may give a different account of an earlier conversation and insist it has always been their position. This can leave you feeling confused.

Shifting blame

A person using gaslighting may shift blame when challenged. You may raise a concern only to find the discussion becomes focused on what you supposedly did wrong, helping the other person avoid accountability.

Dismissing your perception or feelings

Another gaslighting tactic is repeatedly saying you are imagining things, misunderstanding events or being overly emotional. Where a partner also displays narcissistic behaviour, gaslighting of this kind may be used to dismiss challenges to their version of events. Repeated use of these responses can undermine confidence in your own feelings or your own reality.

Making false accusations

False accusations can also form part of abusive manipulation. For example, an abusive partner challenged about controlling behaviour may accuse the other person of being controlling instead. This can move attention away from the original concern and force the other person to defend themselves.

How Can You Tell if You Are Experiencing Gaslighting?

Experiencing gaslighting can gradually affect how confident you feel in your own judgement. When experiencing gaslighting, you may also feel confused about events that once seemed clear. It may also affect your self-esteem, sense of self and emotional wellbeing. These effects can arise whether the person gaslighting you displays narcissistic behaviour or not.

You may notice that:

You regularly second-guess your memory of conversations or events.

You frequently check messages or other records to confirm what was said.

You find yourself apologising when you originally raised a concern.

You become reluctant to challenge behaviour because you expect the discussion to be turned against you.

You increasingly rely on the other person's version of events.

You feel confused after conversations that should have been straightforward.

Your self-esteem becomes lower over time.

You have become isolated from friends or a family member who might provide another perspective.

The Home Office guidance on controlling or coercive behaviour stresses the importance of looking at cumulative impact rather than incidents in isolation.

If experiencing gaslighting is affecting your mental health, it is important to distinguish between legal advice and mental health support as they each serve different purposes. A family law solicitor can advise on protection, separation, finances and children. A GP or NHS mental health service can advise on mental health support. The NHS also provides guidance on getting help for domestic abuse.

What is the difference between gaslighting and a disagreement?

A genuine disagreement is not the same as gaslighting. People can remember events differently or interpret the same words in different ways.

The concern is a pattern of psychological manipulation, such as repeatedly changing facts, denying clear events or questioning another person's memory to gain control. If a wider pattern affects your safety, independence or family circumstances, you can seek professional guidance.

How Can Gaslighting Form Part of Coercive Control?

Gaslighting may form part of coercive control where it sits within a repeated or continuous pattern of behaviour used to control another person.

Gaslighting is a form of emotional or psychological abuse, but it is not a separate criminal offence in its own right. The legal question is whether the wider behaviour meets the requirements for controlling or coercive behaviour.

Under section 76 of the Serious Crime Act 2015, as amended by the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, controlling or coercive behaviour can amount to a criminal offence where the statutory requirements are met. The behaviour must be repeated or continuous, involve people who are personally connected and have a serious effect on the person experiencing it. The person responsible must know, or ought to know, that the behaviour will have that serious effect.

Our guide to what coercive control means in relationships explains this framework in more detail.

What behaviour might appear alongside gaslighting?

A perpetrator of gaslighting may use more than one form of control. This can also be the case where the person displays narcissistic behaviour, with gaslighting appearing alongside:

Isolating someone from friends or family members.

Monitoring where they go or who they communicate with.

Controlling access to finances.

Dictating aspects of everyday life.

Using threats or intimidation.

Trying to undermine someone's independence or self-esteem.

Making repeated false accusations.

Using children as a means of continuing control.

Trying to undermine someone's credibility with professionals or family members.

The significance lies in the wider pattern and whether the behaviour is being used to gain power, maintain control or restrict independence in a relationship.

Can Gaslighting Continue After Separation?

Sadly, gaslighting and controlling behaviour do not always end when a relationship ends. Where an ex-partner displays narcissistic behaviour, gaslighting may continue through disputes over communication, finances or arrangements for children.

After separation, direct control may be replaced by disputes over communication, finances or children. An ex-partner may deny agreements, change their account of arrangements or make repeated accusations.

The controlling or coercive behaviour offence can apply to former partners who do not live together.

Our guide to divorcing a narcissist explains how a structured legal approach can help with communication, finances and other aspects of divorce.

What Should You Do if You Think Someone Is Gaslighting You?

If you are experiencing gaslighting, the right response depends on your circumstances and whether there are wider concerns about domestic abuse or coercive control. If you believe the person gaslighting you is a narcissist or displays narcissistic behaviour, the practical and legal focus should still be on what they are doing and the effect it is having on you.

There is no particular phrase that will reliably "shut down" a gaslighter. You do not need to win an argument to prove the behaviour. It may be safer to protect your position, set healthy boundaries where appropriate and seek support.

Keep clear records where it is safe to do so

A clear record can help establish what happened without relying only on competing recollections. This could include relevant messages, emails, financial information or a chronology of significant incidents.

Do not put yourself at risk to gather evidence. A family law solicitor can advise what material may be relevant.

Consider structured written communication

Where conversations repeatedly lead to disputes over what was said, written communication can sometimes provide greater clarity.

During separation, we may advise keeping communication brief, factual and focused on practical issues. Solicitors can also manage communication where direct contact is inappropriate or repeated gaslighting tactics make productive discussion difficult.

If children are involved, read our guides to co-parenting with a narcissist after divorce and how to co-parent with a narcissist.

You do not have to confront the behaviour

Trying to disarm a gaslighter may not be a useful or safe objective. Where there is intimidation, coercive control or an abusive relationship, confrontation can create further conflict.

It can be more constructive to focus on practical boundaries, relevant records and professional help from the right source.

Seek support if you are concerned about your safety or mental health

If the behaviour is affecting your mental health, you can seek professional help from your GP or an appropriate mental health service.

If you are concerned about an abusive relationship, GOV.UK provides information on getting help. The National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, also provides confidential support in England.

If there is an immediate danger, call 999.

What Legal Options Are Available if Gaslighting Forms Part of Domestic Abuse?

Where gaslighting forms part of domestic abuse or coercive control, family law can provide several forms of protection. What is appropriate depends on your circumstances.

Protective court orders

A non-molestation order can protect a person or child from threats, harassment, intimidation or other abusive behaviour. An occupation order deals with who can live in or enter the family home. We can advise whether either application is appropriate.

Divorce and financial arrangements

Where discussions are undermined by gaslighting, hostility or financial control, a structured legal process may be appropriate. Solicitors can manage communication and keep negotiations focused on the legal issues.

Arrangements for children

Domestic abuse can be relevant to decisions about children. Where domestic abuse is alleged or established in child arrangements proceedings, the family court must consider its relevance to the child's welfare and safety.

Practice Direction 12J of the Family Procedure Rules requires the court to consider domestic abuse in these cases, including controlling or coercive behaviour. Clear arrangements can also reduce opportunities for repeated disputes after separation.

What Evidence Can Be Relevant to Gaslighting and Coercive Control?

Relevant evidence will depend on your case. It can include:

Messages, emails and other written communications.

A clear chronology of important events.

Records showing changes to agreed arrangements.

Financial records where economic or financial control is relevant.

Information connected with arrangements for children.

Police, medical or other professional records where these already exist.

Evidence from another family member or other witnesses where appropriate.

You do not need to assemble a complete case before speaking to a solicitor. We can identify the issues that matter legally and advise what evidence may help show a wider pattern.

When Should You Speak to a Family Law Solicitor?

You can seek family law advice before you have decided whether to end a relationship.

Early advice can help if you are considering separation, concerned about coercive control, worried about finances or children, or dealing with gaslighting by a former partner who displays narcissistic behaviour after separation. It can also help where direct communication is becoming unmanageable.

You do not need to diagnose the other person or establish that they have NPD. Tell us what has been happening. We can consider the behaviour within the appropriate family law framework.