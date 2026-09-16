When couples separate in England and Wales, deciding who keeps the family pet can be one of the most emotionally challenging aspects of divorce. While pets are considered family members by most owners...

Pets are part of the family for most owners, but the law treats them differently. Here is how pet ownership is usually decided when couples separate in England and Wales, and why more people are planning ahead. For most owners, a pet is family. So when a relationship ends, working out who keeps the dog, or the cat, after divorce can be one of the hardest parts of separating. The law in England and Wales does not see pets the way owners do, which often surprises people. This guide explains what happens to pets in divorce, how ownership tends to be decided, and why more couples plan ahead when they divorce or separate. When a marriage ends, a pet is dealt with alongside the couple’s other belongings rather than through any special process. There is no such thing as pet custody after divorce in UK law, and courts do not set shared timetables for a pet as they can for children. In practice, most couples decide between themselves, and only a small number ask a court to step in.

Why pets can be one of the most emotional parts of separation More than half of UK adults own a pet, and surveys consistently find that almost all owners regard them as part of the family. That bond is exactly why arrangements for a pet can feel so significant. Recognising its importance early tends to make discussions calmer and easier to resolve. Pets as family members versus legal property To an owner, a pet is a companion. To the law in England and Wales, a pet is a chattel, the legal word for personal property, in the same category as furniture or a car. That gap between how pets are felt and how they are classified is what makes these conversations difficult, which is why cooperation tends to work better than treating a pet as an asset to divide.

How pet ownership is usually determined Where couples cannot agree, the starting point is legal ownership: who bought or adopted the pet, and in whose name it is registered. Paperwork such as the purchase or adoption records, microchip details, insurance and vet registration all help to show this. Factors that can influence ownership Ownership is not always the whole picture. In the 2024 case of FI v DO, the family court kept the dog with the wife and looked beyond who had paid for her, considering who the dog treated as her main carer and where she was settled. The decision did not change the law, but it showed a growing willingness to weigh a pet’s care and well being alongside strict ownership.

Can couples share responsibility for a pet after divorce Yes, and many do. Couples can agree to share the care or costs of the family pet after they separate. A court is unlikely to impose or manage such an arrangement, but nothing stops a couple setting one up themselves if it suits them and the animal. Shared care arrangements for pets Shared arrangements work best when they are practical and centred on the pet. Couples often agree who the pet mainly lives with, how time is split, and how costs such as food, insurance and vet bills are shared. Putting the details in writing, even informally, helps avoid misunderstandings later.

What are pet-nup agreements A pet-nup is an agreement made during a relationship that sets out what would happen to a pet if the couple separated, including who would keep it and how costs would be handled. It is not automatically binding in England and Wales, but a court is likely to take it into account as evidence of what the couple intended, which can make any later discussion simpler. Planning ahead as a pet owner Planning ahead can save a great deal of stress. Some owners set out arrangements in a pet-nup, or within a wider prenuptial or post-nuptial agreement, while others simply keep clear records of ownership and care. None of this assumes a relationship will end; it just means the position is already clear if circumstances change.

How attitudes towards pets are changing Attitudes are shifting, in the UK and abroad. Several countries, including Spain, France and Portugal, have changed their laws so that a pet’s welfare, rather than ownership alone, guides decisions when couples separate. In England and Wales the law still treats pets as property, but pressure for change is growing: a working group of lawyers and animal welfare experts is campaigning for reform, and measures such as the Pet Abduction Act 2024 recognise that pets are not ordinary possessions.

Where to find reliable information If you are separating and want to understand where you stand, it helps to rely on trusted sources rather than assumptions. Citizens Advice and Resolution, the association of family justice professionals, offer clear general guidance, and charities such as the RSPCA and Blue Cross provide practical advice on caring for a pet through a change in circumstances. For guidance on your own situation, you can speak to our family law team. All information was correct at the time of publication.

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