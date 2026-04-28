Promises And Probate: What Scott v Scott Teaches Us About Detriment, Reliance And Proprietary Estoppel

It is a common scenario that a farm owner’s children will grow up working on the family farm on the promise that they will inherit the farm when the present farmer/landowner dies or retires. Unfortunately, it is also common that such agreements are never formally recorded. Often they can become the cause of bitter disputes later when an aggrieved child feels promises they received have not been honoured.

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It is a common scenario that a farm owner’s children will grow up working on the family farm on the promise that they will inherit the farm when the present farmer/landowner dies or retires. Unfortunately, it is also common that such agreements are never formally recorded. Often they can become the cause of bitter disputes later when an aggrieved child feels promises they received have not been honoured.

The details of the case

In Scott v Scott [2025] EWHC 2796 (Ch), the High Court was asked to determine whether Richard Scott’s promises to his second son Adam gave rise to a proprietary estoppel preventing Mr Scott from making a will disposing of the relevant land other than to Adam. Proprietary estoppel is a legal principle that can prevent someone from going back on a promise about property where another person has relied on that promise to their detriment, and where it would be unfair to allow the promise to be withdrawn.

In this case, Richard Norman Scott owned a substantial farming estate in Cheshire. By a Will of 1995, he recorded the assurances he gave to Adam that he would grant him 40-year agricultural tenancies at favourable rent with an option to buy the farms at probate value if Adam continued to work on the farm. These assurances formed the core of Adam’s proprietary estoppel claim.

Over time, however, Richard’s family circumstances changed dramatically as he formed new relationships and further children were born. Later Wills in 2003 and 2007 omitted the earlier promises and, crucially, the evidence suggested Adam was informed of the change. Those later Wills, and the contemporaneous conversations around them, became central to the court’s analysis of reliance and detriment.

Scott provides a textbook example of the court’s careful parsing of time-limited reliance and the balancing of the detriment suffered against the benefits received by the claimant. While Adam argued that his whole life had been shaped by the expectation of inheritance, the judge did not accept that his reliance on these promises continued beyond 2003 by which point Adam knew the original promises had been withdrawn. Instead, reliance was confined to the specific period between 1995 and 2003.

The court weighed what Adam gave up against what he received. Working long hours on the farm, passing up alternative possible careers and making personal sacrifices were acknowledged as real detriments. But these sacrifices were not the whole story. During and after the reliance period, Adam received regular payments for his work, benefitted financially from the remediation and transfer of a subsidiary property, and shared profits from ancillary income. The judge held that these benefits, when weighed properly against the detriments, meant there was no net detriment sufficient to sustain a claim in proprietary estoppel.

Why this matters beyond the farm

For clients and lawyers alike, Scott v Scott underscores the fundamental point that proprietary estoppel is not simply about hurt feelings or dashed expectations. It is anchored in the law’s concern with unconscionability. The courts will look not only at a promise and reliance but also at whether the overall picture, including benefits that flowed to the promisee, makes it unjust to allow the promise to be denied.

One enduring lesson is the importance of clear communication and documentation. Where the promise was varied, withdrawn or not acted upon in a way that produces legitimate reliance within a defined period, the court will not enforce it. Practitioners advising families on estate planning, succession and lifetime arrangements should encourage regular communication, clarity, and consistent record-keeping. This reduces the risk of assurances being misunderstood or overstated if they are tested years later in court.

The case also shows the court’s willingness to evaluate non-financial detriment alongside financial benefits. While the law acknowledges that non-monetary sacrifices such as lost career opportunities or personal compromises can matter, they are weighed as part of an overall assessment. Benefits that stem directly from the actions taken during the reliance period, even if realised later, will be factored into that balance.

For legal advisers, this nuanced balancing exercise has practical implications. When counselling clients on inheritance expectations, it is vital to separate emotional hopes from legally enforceable expectations. Advisers should be candid about the elements necessary to establish proprietary estoppel and the potential for benefits to be offset against detriment. Where possible, discussions should aim to manage expectations and, where appropriate, to guide parties towards formal agreements or warranties with clearly defined parameters. For those who suspect promised arrangements may be changing, seeking early legal advice and, where possible, documenting understandings in writing can help mitigate the kind of evidential difficulties that undermined Adam’s claim.

A Broader Reflection on Family, Law and Expectation

Ultimately, Scott v Scott serves as a poignant reminder that law and family life often speak different languages. Everyday assurances given between family members, even when they seem clear cut, can still give rise to embittered disputes. The court’s task is to translate those assurances into enforceable legal terms. Proprietary estoppel remains a powerful doctrine, but it will only provide a remedy where the claimant can show reliance, detriment and unconscionability. If you believe you have been promised an interest in property and have acted to your detriment in reliance on that promise only to be disappointed, contact Buckles’ contentious probate team for advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.