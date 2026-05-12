Behaviour In Divorce: When Conduct Crosses The Line

By the time a relationship reaches the point of financial proceedings, something fundamental has usually shifted. Conversations that once felt manageable become strained. Communication narrows or stops altogether.

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By the time a relationship reaches the point of financial proceedings, something fundamental has usually shifted. Conversations that once felt manageable become strained. Communication narrows or stops altogether. Decisions that were once shared are now filtered through solicitors.

Separation rarely happens without emotion. There may be hurt, anger, betrayal or exhaustion. In that atmosphere, behaviour can change. Sometimes it changes subtly. Sometimes it changes in ways that have lasting consequences.

A recent Family Court decision, LP v MP, is a reminder that while the financial settlement process is not designed to judge who was the better spouse, it does not operate in complete isolation from conduct either. The court’s task is to reach a fair outcome. In exceptional cases, fairness requires the court to look carefully at how one party has behaved.

The background of the Case

The parties had been married for nearly twelve years and had one child together. Their combined assets were valued at approximately £11 million, much of which the husband had brought into the marriage.

Before the financial claim was determined, there had been Children Act proceedings. In those proceedings, the court made findings that the husband had been subjected to sustained coercive and controlling behaviour over several years, including verbal, emotional and physical abuse. The court also found that the child had suffered emotional harm.

Separately, the wife was later convicted of fraud and dishonesty offences after it emerged that she had falsely represented herself throughout the relationship as a High Court judge.

When the financial proceedings came before Mr Justice Cusworth, the court was not dealing with untested allegations. It was considering a case in which serious findings had already been made and a criminal conviction had been secured. The judge also found that aspects of the wife’s behaviour had continued into the financial proceedings themselves, affecting disclosure and complicating the court’s task.

Against that background, the court described the conduct as “gross and obvious personal misconduct” and adjusted the award. The wife’s entitlement was reduced by 40 percent before the remaining assets were divided equally, leaving her with 30 percent of the overall wealth.

Why conduct is usually irrelevant

The starting point in financial cases is fairness, not fault. The court’s role is to decide how available resources should be shared so that both parties, and any children, are properly provided for. If financial outcomes were routinely adjusted to reflect personal wrongdoing, proceedings would become contests about who behaved worse, rather than practical exercises in redistribution.

For that reason, the law allows conduct to be taken into account only in circumstances where it would be unjust to ignore it. That threshold is intentionally high. Ordinary marital unhappiness, infidelity, arguments or even unpleasant behaviour during separation will not usually affect the division of assets.

That approach protects divorcing couples from having to relitigate the emotional history of their relationship in financial terms.

Where this case was different

LP v MP fell outside that ordinary pattern. The conduct was not confined to the breakdown of the marriage. It had been examined in earlier proceedings and formally found to be serious and sustained. It included deception that resulted in criminal conviction. The judge also concluded that the behaviour had affected the integrity of the financial process itself.

In those circumstances, to treat the case as if conduct were irrelevant would have required the court to disregard findings that went directly to fairness. The adjustment to the award was not a moral sanction. It reflected the court’s view that a purely neutral division would not produce a just result in light of what had occurred.

The significance of the decision lies in that reasoning. It confirms that while the conduct threshold remains high, it is not illusory. Where behaviour is extreme, clearly established and materially connected to the fairness of the outcome, the court can respond.

What separating couples should take from this

Most divorces will never engage this principle. Financial settlements are rarely altered because one party behaved badly. But it would be equally wrong to assume that behaviour is always irrelevant.

The financial process depends on honesty in disclosure and compliance with court directions. It depends on each party approaching the proceedings in a way that allows the judge to identify the true financial picture. Where someone seeks to distort that picture, or where sustained coercive or deceptive behaviour forms part of the context in which fairness must be assessed, the court has the ability to take that into account.

For some, this case may provide reassurance that serious wrongdoing is not invisible in financial proceedings where it has been clearly established. For others, it is a reminder that divorce is not an opportunity to continue patterns of control or to treat the process as another front in the conflict.

The practical lesson is measured rather than dramatic. The court will not police ordinary human failings at the end of a relationship. It will, however, intervene where conduct is so serious that ignoring it would undermine fairness.

Understanding that distinction can help separating couples focus their energy where it belongs. The aim is not to win a moral argument. It is to reach a fair and workable outcome.

If you are navigating a high conflict separation, early advice can help clarify how the court is likely to view particular behaviour and how best to protect your position without escalating matters further.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.