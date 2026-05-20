International Surrogacy For UK Couples

International surrogacy offers UK intended parents a pathway to parenthood, but navigating the complex legal, immigration, and citizenship requirements across multiple jurisdictions requires careful planning and specialist advice. Understanding how to secure legal parenthood through Parental Orders and bring your child home to the UK is essential for a successful surrogacy journey.

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International surrogacy has become an increasingly popular route for individuals and couples in the UK seeking to build or expand their families. Driven by factors such as medical circumstances or personal choice, many intended parents are turning to overseas surrogacy arrangements as a more accessible, flexible, or affordable path to parenthood. However, pursuing surrogacy abroad can be highly complex, requiring intended parents to navigate a range of legal, immigration, medical, financial, and emotional considerations across multiple jurisdictions.

Thorough preparation, specialist advice, and a clear understanding of the process are essential. In this guide, we explore the key considerations UK intended parents should be aware of before embarking on an international surrogacy journey.

Legal Framework

Surrogacy arrangements are not legally enforceable in the UK, meaning that agreements between intended parents and a surrogate cannot be relied upon in the same way as a contract.

However, intended parents must also recognise that surrogacy arrangements may be legally enforceable in the country where the surrogacy takes place. This means you could be subject to foreign laws that differ significantly from UK law.

For this reason, it is essential to obtain specialist legal advice both in the UK and in the destination country before entering into any arrangement.

Legal Parenthood in English Law

Under English law, legal parenthood is determined solely by the laws of England & Wales, regardless of what may be stated on a foreign birth certificate or court order.

The woman who gives birth is always the legal mother, regardless of genetics

If the surrogate is married, her spouse is normally treated as the second legal parent

As a result, intended parents do not automatically acquire parental rights, even if they are genetically related to the child.

To become the child’s legal parents in England & Wales, intended parents must apply for a Parental Order after the child’s birth. This transfers legal parenthood from the surrogate (and her spouse, if applicable) to the intended parents.

International surrogacy cases are typically handled by the High Court, which will provide guidance on the evidence required.

Immigration, Nationality and Citizenship

One of the most complex aspects of international surrogacy is ensuring that your child can legally enter and live in the UK.

How Citizenship Is Determined

A child’s nationality at birth depends primarily on who is recognised as their legal parent at that point in time under UK law. Because the surrogate is the legal mother at birth, British citizenship is not always automatic, even if one or both intended parents are British.

Several routes may be available:

1. Automatic British Citizenship

A child may be automatically British if:

The legal father at birth is a British citizen AND

is a British citizen AND He is recognised under UK law (which may depend on marital status and how conception occurred)

This can be complicated in surrogacy arrangements, particularly if the surrogate is married.

2. Registration as a British Citizen

If the child is not automatically British, it may be possible to apply to register the child as a British citizen. This is a discretionary process handled by the Home Office and typically requires:

Evidence of the intended parents’ connection to the UK

Proof of the surrogacy arrangement

Confirmation of genetic links (where applicable)

3. British Citizenship Following a Parental Order

Once a Parental Order is granted, the child is treated as if they were born to the intended parents. At that point:

British citizenship can often be confirmed or granted

A full UK birth certificate naming the intended parents can be issued

Immigration Routes if Citizenship Is Not Immediate

If the child is not yet British, you will need to consider immigration options to bring them to the UK, such as:

Applying for entry clearance (a visa)

Using a British passport (if citizenship is confirmed)

Applying for temporary travel documentation

Each route has different requirements and processing times, and delays are common.

Practical Challenges

Applications for nationality or visas can take several weeks or months

Requirements vary depending on the country where the child is born

Documentation must be accurate and consistent across jurisdictions

DNA evidence may be required to confirm parentage

During this time, intended parents should be prepared to remain in the country of birth with the child until travel arrangements are finalised.

Key Advice

Given the complexity and potential delays, it is crucial to:

Obtain specialist immigration advice early in the process

Work closely with experienced advisors who understand both UK and international surrogacy arrangements

Ensure all documents (birth certificates, consents, medical records) are properly prepared and translated if necessary

At Myerson, we work alongside a network of expert immigration lawyers to ensure that intended parents receive clear, coordinated advice tailored to their circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.