Pride & Precedent: Building A Legal Profession Where Everyone Can Lead

Visibility Is Not the Same as Equality

Pride Month always asks the legal profession an uncomfortable question: are we celebrating progress, or are we mistaking visibility for equality?

For me, the answer is both. As a gay legal professional who grew up in Venezuela, later lived and worked in Chile, and now continues my career in the United Kingdom, I have learned that “being out” is never just a personal decision. It is shaped by law, by culture, by office corridors, by who gets invited into the room, by who is seen as “client-facing”, and by whether leadership treats inclusion as a value or as a seasonal message in June.

The UK is, without question, a more open professional environment than many others I have known. There are networks, policies, diversity committees, Pride events, client expectations, reporting frameworks and a vocabulary for inclusion that would have been much harder to find earlier in my career in Latin America. But openness is not the same as equality. A profession can be welcoming on paper and still quietly reproduce old patterns of advancement.

What the Data Tells Us

The data tells that story clearly.

According to the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s 2025 law firm diversity data, 4.5% of lawyers declared that they were lesbian, gay, bisexual or preferred another description, up from 3.0% in 2015. That is progress. It means more people feel able to answer the question, to be counted, and perhaps to imagine themselves within the profession without editing part of who they are. But the same data also shows that representation reduces as seniority increases: 4.8% of solicitors are recorded as LGB, compared with 3.0% of partners. Among full-equity partners, the figure falls to 2.9%.

The Partnership Gap

That gap matters because partnership is not only a title. It is influence, pay, client ownership, strategic decision-making and the power to shape the culture that junior lawyers, paralegals, trade mark administrators, trainees and business services teams inherit. If LGBTQ+ professionals are more visible in the pipeline than in the most senior rooms, the question is no longer whether we can enter the profession. The question is whether we can rise in it fully.

Inclusion Beyond Solicitors

The position for paralegals and non-solicitor legal professionals is harder to measure because the public data does not always separate paralegals from other support or business services roles. The SRA’s “other staff” category, which includes people who are not authorised persons working within firms, shows a slightly higher LGBTQ+ representation than lawyers overall: 5.3% were recorded as LGB, and a further 0.6% preferred another description.

It is useful data, but it also highlights a limitation. If we care about inclusion in the legal profession, we should not only measure solicitors and partners. Paralegals, trade mark administrators, legal executives, secretaries, caseworkers, finance teams, marketing teams and operations staff are part of the legal ecosystem. Their visibility, safety and career progression should count too.

Progress, But Not Safety

There is also good news. The Law Society’s “Pride in the Law” research found that 97% of respondents felt able to be themselves at work either sometimes or always, and 82% were out to colleagues, compared with 63% in 2009. Being out to clients had also increased, from 24% in 2009 to 38%. These are not small changes. They reflect years of work by LGBTQ+ lawyers and allies who pushed the profession to take dignity seriously.

But progress is not the end of the story. The same research found that 37% of respondents had experienced homophobia, biphobia or transphobia in the workplace, while many who experienced it did not report it. That silence is not apathy. Often, it is calculation. People ask themselves whether reporting will damage their reputation, whether they will be labelled difficult, whether the person responsible is too senior, whether the client is too important, or whether “it was only a joke” will be used against them.

The Emotional Arithmetic of Being Out

I recognise that calculation. In Venezuela, being openly gay in a professional environment often felt less like a right and more like a risk assessment. In Chile, I saw a country moving forward, with important legal and social progress, but also with a workplace culture that could still make LGBTQ+ people measure their words carefully.

In the UK, the infrastructure is stronger and the legal protections are clearer, but the emotional arithmetic does not disappear. Many LGBTQ+ professionals still decide, meeting by meeting, client by client, how much of themselves it is safe to bring into the room.

Why Structural Change Matters

That is why Pride in the legal profession cannot be reduced to rainbow logos, breakfast panels or well-meaning internal emails. Those things can be valuable, but only if they are attached to structural change.

DICE, DEI, EDI and D&I committees have an important role to play, especially when they are not treated as decorative. At their best, these committees create accountability. They make space for difficult conversations, review policies, support staff networks, challenge recruitment practices, improve data collection, and help firms understand where culture and career progression are not aligned. The best committees do not only organise events. They ask who gets promoted, who gets access to high-value work, who is trusted with clients, who leaves, who stays, and why.

The Role of Firms and Clients

Clients also have a role. The legal market is increasingly international, and London remains one of the world’s most significant legal centres. That means UK firms influence global standards, not only through advice, but through culture. When corporate clients ask about diversity on panels, when they expect inclusive teams, and when they refuse to tolerate discriminatory behaviour, they help move inclusion from aspiration to professional expectation.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority has also made clear that firms should not ignore discriminatory conduct by clients. In serious cases, firms may need to warn clients, challenge behaviour or consider whether continuing to act is appropriate. That point is crucial. Inclusion cannot stop at the reception desk. It must extend to the client meeting, the pitch, the networking dinner and the cross-border call.

From Representation to Leadership

There are encouraging examples across the profession. Some UK and international firms now publish LGBTQ+ representation data. Others participate in external benchmarking exercises such as the InterLaw Diversity Forum’s Model Diversity Survey, which helps firms examine hiring, promotion, retention and compensation through a diversity lens. In the United States, NALP’s 2024 diversity report found that LGBTQ+ lawyers represented 5.13% of lawyers overall, with higher representation among associates than partners, and a particularly strong pipeline among summer associates.[3] The pattern is familiar: the future looks more diverse than the present leadership.

That should give us hope, but not complacency. A diverse pipeline does not automatically become diverse leadership. People do not rise by encouragement alone. They rise through sponsorship, stretch opportunities, transparent promotion criteria, access to clients and senior people willing to put their own influence behind someone else’s career.

What Pride Should Ask of Leaders

For those already in positions of power, Pride Month should be a prompt to act. If you are a partner, sponsor LGBTQ+ talent, do not simply mentor it. If you are a general counsel, ask who is doing the work and who is being given visibility. If you lead a team, make sure inclusion applies to paralegals and support staff as much as to qualified lawyers. If you sit on a promotion committee, look at the data and ask whether “fit” is being used as a polite word for familiarity. If you witness homophobia, biphobia or transphobia, do not leave the person affected to carry the burden of correcting it.

For LGBTQ+ Professionals Still Finding Their Place

For LGBTQ+ professionals still finding their place, I would say this: your career should not require you to make yourself smaller.

There may be moments when safety, context or personal choice shape how visible you want to be, and no one should be forced into disclosure before they are ready. But there is power in knowing that you are not an exception to the profession. You are part of it.

Your judgement, discipline, technical knowledge, empathy and lived experience are not separate from your value as a legal professional. They inform it.

The Precedent Worth Setting

The legal profession has achieved a great deal. More people are out. More people are counted. More firms are measuring. More leaders are listening. More networks exist than when many of us started our careers.

But the next chapter must be about power, not only presence. Pride began as a demand to be seen. In the legal profession, it must now also become a demand to be trusted, promoted, protected and allowed to lead.

That is the precedent worth setting.