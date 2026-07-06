Charity Commission Reminds Trustees And Charities To Stay Safe From Fraud

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The Charity Commission has urged trustees and their charities to stay safe from fraud, noting increasingly sophisticated attempts by criminals to deceive people into sharing personal information or making payments.

The Commission has advised trustees to protect their charities by reading its guidance for protecting charities from fraud (last updated in November 2024), which sets out what trustees should to identify the risks of fraud, reduce the likelihood of fraud arising, and what to do if fraud or attempted fraud is discovered.

This new push by the Commission also emphasises keeping software updated, being wary of suspicious links, attachments or phone calls, reviewing privacy settings and monitoring what identifiable information is shared online. The Commission also notes that trustees and charity staff members may also personally be at risk of fraud, and to protect themselves accordingly.

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