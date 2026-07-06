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6 July 2026

Charities Aid Foundation Publishes Its Annual World Giving Report

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The Charities Aid Foundation's World Giving Report reveals global philanthropy trends from 60,000 donors across 105 countries, examining how different nations approach charitable giving. While Ireland leads in charity donations per capita at 68%, Nigeria emerges as the world's most generous country overall with 89% of its population contributing to various causes.
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Chris Priestley,Philip Reed,Alana Petraske
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The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) has published its annual World Giving Report, which analyses the approach to giving of 60,000 people giving across 105 countries.

The Report shows that 61% of people around the world donated in 2025, either directly to people in need, to charity, or for religious reasons (a slight decline from 64% in 2024).

The highest percentage of charity donors per population was 68% in Ireland, whilst the UK ranked fifth with 62%. However, Nigeria was, overall, the 'most generous' country with 89% of its population donating to some cause (whether directly, to a charity or for religious reasons), whilst the UK came in 33rd place with 70%.

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Photo of Chris Priestley
Chris Priestley
Photo of Philip Reed
Philip Reed
Photo of Roger Waite
Roger Waite
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Alana Petraske
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