Charities Aid Foundation Publishes Its Annual World Giving Report

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The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) has published its annual World Giving Report, which analyses the approach to giving of 60,000 people giving across 105 countries.
The Report shows that 61% of people around the world donated in 2025, either directly to people in need, to charity, or for religious reasons (a slight decline from 64% in 2024).
The highest percentage of charity donors per population was 68% in Ireland, whilst the UK ranked fifth with 62%. However, Nigeria was, overall, the 'most generous' country with 89% of its population donating to some cause (whether directly, to a charity or for religious reasons), whilst the UK came in 33rd place with 70%.
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