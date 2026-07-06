Charities Aid Foundation Publishes Its Annual World Giving Report

The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) has published its annual World Giving Report, which analyses the approach to giving of 60,000 people giving across 105 countries.

The Report shows that 61% of people around the world donated in 2025, either directly to people in need, to charity, or for religious reasons (a slight decline from 64% in 2024).

The highest percentage of charity donors per population was 68% in Ireland, whilst the UK ranked fifth with 62%. However, Nigeria was, overall, the 'most generous' country with 89% of its population donating to some cause (whether directly, to a charity or for religious reasons), whilst the UK came in 33rd place with 70%.