Corporate Law Update: 14 - 20 March

This week:

Government sets out changes to mandatory notification sectors under national security and investment regime

The Government has set out its intended changes to the requirement to notify transactions in "sensitive sectors" under the UK's national security and investment (NSI) regime.

Under the NSI regime (which is set out in the National Security and Investment Act 2021), the Government has the power to intervene in and, ultimately, block certain acquisitions of shares or assets if it believes the acquisition poses a risk to the UK's national security.

Certain types of acquisition in 17 so-called "sensitive sectors" trigger mandatory notification, in which case the buyer may not proceed with the acquisition until it has received approval from the UK Government. (Transactions outside of these sectors can be notified on a voluntary basis, which buyers may consider doing to avoid the possibility of proactive intervention by the Government.)

In July 2015, the Government launched a consultation on the sensitive sectors, in which it proposed to update, refine and reorganise certain sectors, including creating new sectors for Semiconductors and Critical Minerals (which currently fall within the Advanced Materials sector) and for Water.

The Government has now confirmed it intends to proceed as follows.

A new sector for Semiconductors will be created out of parts of the existing Advanced Materials sector and merged with the current Computing Hardware sector. The new sector will include additional activities, such as advanced packaging techniques and advanced chip designs.

will be created out of parts of the existing Advanced Materials sector and merged with the current Computing Hardware sector. The new sector will include additional activities, such as advanced packaging techniques and advanced chip designs. A new sector for Critical Minerals will also be created out of parts of the existing Advanced Materials sector. The new sector will cover minerals classed as "critical" by the UK Critical Minerals Intelligence Sector. It will also be framed to ensure that "low-risk activities" are not caught by the mandatory notification regime.

will also be created out of parts of the existing Advanced Materials sector. The new sector will cover minerals classed as "critical" by the UK Critical Minerals Intelligence Sector. It will also be framed to ensure that "low-risk activities" are not caught by the mandatory notification regime. The remainder of the Advanced Materials sector will continue to exist as is.

A new sector for Water will be created. This will include existing water and sewerage operations, as well as new operations that meet a minimum threshold.

will be created. This will include existing water and sewerage operations, as well as new operations that meet a minimum threshold. The scope of the Artificial Intelligence sector will be narrowed so that certain non-consumer and licensed systems, as well as certain modifications to AI systems and AI testing, fall outside the mandatory notification obligations.

sector will be narrowed so that certain non-consumer and licensed systems, as well as certain modifications to AI systems and AI testing, fall outside the mandatory notification obligations. There will be other clarificatory changes to other sectors, including Communications, Critical Suppliers to Government, Data Infrastructure, Energy, and Suppliers to Emergency Services.

The changes will require secondary legislation, which the Government intends to bring before Parliament in due course.

Read the Government's response to its consultation on the national security and investment regime notifiable acquisition sectors (opens PDF)

FRC publishes new guidance on "comply or explain" reporting

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has published updated guidance to assist businesses with reporting on a "comply or explain" basis.

The guidance is squarely aimed at reporting under the FRC's UK Corporate Governance Code. However, aspects of the guidance may be useful for companies reporting under other codes.

Commercial companies with a primary listing in the UK are required under the UK Listing Rules to comply or explain against the Code. Other companies that are required to report against a recognised corporate governance may adopt the UK Corporate Governance Code or some other code (such as the QCA Corporate Governance Code or a sector-specific code of governance).

What is "comply or explain"?