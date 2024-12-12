Anything To Fear? Competition Law And Artificial Intelligence (Video)

self

Artificial intelligence (AI) and competition law is a hot topic for competition authorities globally. In this video, Ian Giles and Richard Whish KC discuss recent developments, including work undertaken by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regarding AI foundation models and the European Commission's Competition Policy Brief on competition in generative AI and virtual worlds published in September 2024. They discuss key principles and areas of interest that are emerging, as well as related cooperation between authorities, such as the joint statement by the CMA, European Commission and US agencies in July 2024 affirming their commitment to unlock the opportunity, growth and innovation that AI technologies could provide with fair and open competition.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.