ARTICLE
12 December 2024

Anything To Fear? Competition Law And Artificial Intelligence (Video)

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets.

Explore Firm Details
AI and competition law developments focus on UK CMA and European Commission efforts, exploring generative AI, global cooperation, and principles promoting innovation with fair competition.
United Kingdom Antitrust/Competition Law
Ian Giles

Artificial intelligence (AI) and competition law is a hot topic for competition authorities globally. In this video, Ian Giles and Richard Whish KC discuss recent developments, including work undertaken by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regarding AI foundation models and the European Commission's Competition Policy Brief on competition in generative AI and virtual worlds published in September 2024. They discuss key principles and areas of interest that are emerging, as well as related cooperation between authorities, such as the joint statement by the CMA, European Commission and US agencies in July 2024 affirming their commitment to unlock the opportunity, growth and innovation that AI technologies could provide with fair and open competition.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ian Giles
Ian Giles
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More