ASA And CAP Annual Report 2025: Smarter, Proactive Advertising Regulation

The ASA and CAP's Annual Report 2025 reveals a fundamental transformation in UK advertising regulation, with AI-enabled monitoring now scanning nearly 60 million online ads and proactive enforcement overtaking reactive complaints work. From prescription weight-loss medicines to influencer disclosures and green claims, the report exposes critical compliance gaps across multiple sectors while signaling an era of unprecedented data-driven scrutiny.

With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.

Article Insights

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) are most popular: within Tax, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

The ASA and CAP’s Annual Report 2025 highlights a regulatory regime that is becoming increasingly proactive, data‑driven and technologically sophisticated. A strong theme running through the report is the ASA’s growing reliance on AI‑enabled monitoring tools to identify and address harm in the fast‑moving digital advertising landscape.

In 2025 alone, the ASA resolved more than 40,000 complaints relating to 25,397 ads, resulting in over 22,000 ads being amended or withdrawn. Alongside this enforcement activity, CAP continued its extensive compliance support for businesses, delivering almost 600,000 pieces of advice and training. This included more than 4,300 bespoke queries handled by Copy Advice and training sessions attended by over 4,700 people across the UK.

A decisive shift towards proactive, AI‑led enforcement

The report illustrates just how fundamentally the ASA’s operating model has changed. In 2012, only 5% of regulatory resource was dedicated to proactive work, with the vast majority focused on reacting to complaints. By the end of 2025, proactive activity accounted for 45% of regulatory resource, overtaking reactive complaints work.

This transformation has been enabled by Active Ad Monitoring, which scanned nearly 60 million online ads during 2025. The system uses AI to flag potentially problematic ads for people to review, allowing the ASA to identify patterns of concern that may never generate individual complaints. This intelligence supported 36 proactive regulatory projects over the year.

Key compliance priorities

Prescription‑only medicines and weight‑loss injections

The ASA took robust action against advertising for prescription‑only weight‑loss medicines, driven by insights from proactive monitoring. A series of rulings made clear that all injectable weight‑loss treatments are prescription‑only medicines and must not be advertised to the public — even where a specific product name is avoided. The ASA also confirmed that references such as “weight‑loss injections” or imagery of injection devices can, in themselves, constitute prohibited references to POMs.

Influencer advertising

In May 2025, the ASA published its second Influencer Ad Disclosure Report, reviewing more than 50,000 pieces of content from over 500 UK‑based Instagram and TikTok accounts. Compliance has improved significantly since 2021, rising from 35% to 57%.

However, the findings remain a clear warning for brands and creators. Around a third of posts included no disclosure at all, and a further 9% used labels that were unclear or insufficient. Non‑compliance was particularly prevalent in the travel and fashion sectors. The ASA reiterated that clear, upfront labels such as “Ad”, alongside platform disclosure tools, remain the most effective way to ensure transparency.

Alcohol advertising

The ASA’s Alcohol Pulse Report showcased its use of large language models to assess online alcohol ads against the full range of relevant rules. Overall compliance was high, with 96% of ads appearing to meet regulatory requirements.

By contrast, alcohol‑free ads presented greater challenges. Almost half raised potential compliance issues, most commonly because they failed to provide clear information about alcohol by volume (ABV).

Green claims

Green claims continue to be a major enforcement priority. Working closely with the CMA, the ASA focused on sectors including greener home technologies and fashion.

High‑profile rulings involving Shell and Barclays highlighted that businesses engaged in high‑carbon activities are not prevented from making environmental claims, but those claims must be carefully framed. The ASA emphasised the importance of accuracy, avoiding absolute claims where more nuanced wording is appropriate, and holding robust evidence to substantiate all claims. It says that the choice is not between “greenwashing” and “greenhushing”.

Less healthy food and drink advertising

Significant new restrictions on advertising less healthy food and drink (HFSS) products were introduced following a complex period of legal and policy uncertainty. After government clarification on brand advertising, the final rules came into force on 5 January 2026.

Under the new regime, paid‑for online ads for identifiable HFSS products are prohibited entirely, while TV and on‑demand ads for those products are banned between 5.30am and 9pm. Importantly, even where the new restrictions do not apply, existing rules on responsible content and placement continue to apply.

Protecting vulnerable audiences

The CAP and BCAP Codes were updated to align with the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024. Among other things, this enhanced protection for people who may be financially vulnerable, digitally excluded, living with disabilities, or otherwise more susceptible to harm.

The ASA also commissioned research into the portrayal of older people in advertising, identifying a disconnect between lived experience and how older audiences are represented.

Financial vulnerability remained a particular focus, with investigations into accident‑management services, seasonal credit promotions and group‑action compensation schemes.

AI-generated advertising

As generative AI becomes increasingly embedded in advertising, the ASA dealt with a growing number of complaints involving AI‑generated ads in 2025. The regulator reiterated that CAP’s media‑neutral rules apply irrespective of how ads are created or delivered. Ads made using AI, ads for AI products, and ads served within AI‑based environments are all subject to the same standards.

What’s next?

Looking ahead, the ASA has flagged a number of emerging challenges. In‑app ads that risk sexual objectification or reinforce harmful gender stereotypes, articularly where children can easily access them, are an area of growing concern. Platform accountability is also firmly on the agenda, with the Intermediary and Platform Principles framework expected to be formalised in 2026 to drive greater transparency and responsibility in online advertising.

It is clear from the 2025 report that proactive, AI‑assisted regulation is no longer experimental. It is now core to how the ASA operates and businesses should expect more data‑led scrutiny in areas such as gambling, HFSS products and others.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.