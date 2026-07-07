The GSMA Satellite Regulatory Playbook and Nigeria’s Emerging Commercial Satellite Communications Service Framework: Towards a Future-Ready Regulatory Approach

The GSMA has released a comprehensive Satellite Regulatory Playbook designed to guide governments and National Regulatory Authorities through the complexities of regulating the rapidly evolving satellite connectivity sector. This policy framework addresses the challenges faced by regulators in adapting to new satellite technologies and their integration with mobile communications networks.

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Introduction

On 24 June 2026, in London, GSMA launched its ‘Satellite Regulatory Playbook’ (the Playbook), a policy guide developed to assist governments and National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) in designing regulatory frameworks capable of addressing the rapidly evolving satellite connectivity landscape. The GSMA, a global organisation representing the mobile communications ecosystem, including nearly 800 mobile operators and more than 300 companies across the wider technology sector, developed the Playbook in collaboration with Access Partnership to provide practical guidance on regulating emerging satellite services in a manner that promotes innovation, consumer protection, investment and regulatory certainty.

The launch of the Playbook reflects a significant shift in the global communications environment. Satellite connectivity is no longer confined to traditional wholesale connectivity models involving specialised operators and institutional users. The expansion of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations and direct-to-device (D2D) services has created a new category of connectivity services capable of reaching consumers directly, including in geographic areas where terrestrial networks remain unavailable or commercially challenging.

This technological evolution presents a regulatory question that extends beyond traditional satellite licensing: how should NRAs govern connectivity services that increasingly resemble conventional telecommunications offerings but are delivered through different infrastructure? The GSMA Playbook responds to this challenge by advocating for technology-neutral regulation focused on achieving consistent outcomes for consumers, businesses and governments regardless of the underlying network technology.

The Playbook is particularly relevant to Nigeria’s evolving landscape. satellite The communications Nigerian regulatory Communications Commission (NCC or the Commission), as the NRA, has established the regulatory foundation for commercial satellite services through the Commercial Satellite Communications Guidelines 2018 (the Guidelines) and the proposed Draft Commercial Satellite Communications Regulations 2020 (the Draft Regulations). These instruments reflect Nigeria’s recognition of the strategic role of satellite connectivity in expanding communications infrastructure and advancing digital inclusion. However, new satellite business models, particularly consumer-facing LEO services, create an opportunity to review and strengthen the existing regulatory frameworks so they better address emerging issues relating to consumer protection, competition, regulatory oversight and broader digital inclusion objectives.

A comparative review of the Playbook, the Commission’s Guidelines, the Draft Regulations and other relevant regulatory instruments demonstrate broad alignment in key areas, including licensing, infrastructure oversight and national security. However, the GSMA framework also provides a forward-looking perspective on the evolving nature of satellite connectivity and highlights areas where existing regulatory approaches may require refinement to address emerging service models, particularly those involving direct to user connectivity. At the same time, while the Playbook provides useful international guidance, Nigeria’s specific regulatory, market and connectivity circumstances may justify a tailored approach and, in certain areas, a departure from specific recommendations where such divergence better advances national policy objectives.

This article examines the areas of convergence between the Playbook and Nigeria’s regulatory framework for commercial satellite operations, while also considering areas where Nigeria’s unique circumstances may support a different regulatory approach. It recognises the importance of maintaining regulatory certainty, consumer protection and national policy objectives, while acknowledging the significant role satellite technologies can play in expanding connectivity, particularly in underserved and unserved communities where traditional terrestrial infrastructure may be limited or economically challenging to deploy.

An Overview of the GSMA Satellite Regulatory Playbook

The central premise of the Playbook is that satellite connectivity should not be regulated as a standalone service but rather considered as an integral component of the broader communications ecosystem. Against the backdrop of the rapid evolution of LEO satellite technologies, the key regulatory question is whether existing frameworks are sufficiently adaptable to address emerging service models, including satellite broadband and D2D connectivity.1 The Playbook is designed as a globally recognised reference framework to support NRAs and policymakers in modernising existing national regulatory regimes or, where necessary, developing new approaches that are responsive to the evolving satellite connectivity landscape.2 It identifies key regulatory dimensions and policy considerations relevant to the deployment and governance of LEO satellite services, drawing from emerging international practices and regulatory approaches.

However, the Playbook is not intended to prescribe a uniform regulatory model or mandate identical implementation across jurisdictions.3 Instead, it adopts a flexible and adaptable approach, enabling NRAs to assess and apply relevant elements in a manner consistent with their domestic policy objectives, legal frameworks, market conditions, and connectivity priorities.4 In doing so, it seeks to promote regulatory coherence and alignment at a global level while preserving the ability of jurisdictions to achieve consistent high-level regulatory outcomes through approaches suited to their specific national circumstances.5

The Playbook is structured around key regulatory pillars relevant to emerging satellite services delivered through LEO constellations, including satellite broadband and D2D services, particularly in scenarios where such services are provided independently without direct partnerships with mobile network operators.6 These pillars address the principal policy, regulatory, and operational considerations that NRAs may need to evaluate in adapting existing frameworks to accommodate evolving satellite connectivity models.7

These regulatory pillars are:8

local establishment requirements; national security; consumer measures; infrastructure and facility requirements; end-user terminal deployment; fiscal considerations; emergency services and public safety; and enforcement.

It is equally important to note that the Playbook is underpinned by five core regulatory principles articulated in the GSMA’s global position paper, ‘Regulatory Preparedness for Satellite Services - Direct-to-User LEO Connectivity Service’.9 These principles are transparency and predictability, regulatory parity, harmonisation, collaboration and consultation, and balanced innovation.10 Together, these principles reflect a regulatory approach that seeks to strike an appropriate balance between enabling technological advancement and safeguarding legitimate public policy objectives. They recognise that under-regulation may give rise to consumer protection, security, and market integrity concerns, while excessive or disproportionate regulation may hinder investment, limit innovation, and slow the deployment of emerging connectivity solutions. Collectively, these principles provide a balanced policy foundation for the regulation of LEO satellite services by promoting regulatory certainty, facilitating market access, encouraging investment, and supporting innovation, while ensuring consistency, consumer confidence, and broader societal benefits.11

Equally important, the Playbook does not specifically address spectrum policy and assignment frameworks.12 This reflects the rapidly evolving nature of spectrum access and allocation approaches for LEO satellite services, where operators are adopting increasingly diverse spectrum strategies across licensed, shared, and unlicensed bands.13 Given the dynamic nature of these developments, incorporating specific spectrum rules or allocation approaches within the Playbook could limit its long term relevance and risk making the guidance obsolete as regulatory and market practices continue to evolve.14 Instead, the Playbook adopts a technology neutral and adaptable approach, allowing NRAs to apply its broader regulatory principles within the context of their existing spectrum management frameworks and evolving national policy priorities.

The Key Regulatory Pillars

Local establishment requirements

Regarding the aforementioned regulatory pillars, the Playbook recommends that jurisdictions consider local establishment obligations for satellite operators providing consumer-facing services.15 Under this approach, operators would be expected to maintain an appropriate legal presence within the jurisdictions in which they operate, thereby strengthening regulatory accountability and providing a clear point of engagement for regulators, consumers and other stakeholders.16 Such requirements can support effective regulatory oversight, compliance monitoring and enforcement, while facilitating consumer protection through accessible mechanisms for complaints handling, dispute resolution and regulatory inquiries.17

In addition, local establishment frameworks may assistauthorities in applying domestic fiscal obligations, including applicable taxation and sector specific contributions, and support coordination on broader public interest considerations such as national security, lawful access and regulatory cooperation.18 Overall, local presence requirements provide a mechanism for integrating satellite connectivity services into existing national regulatory frameworks while promoting accountability, consumer confidence, regulatory certainty and a balanced environment for innovation and investment.19

National security

National security is another fundamental pillar of telecommunications regulation according to the Playbook. As commercial satellite services increasingly expand to provide direct connectivity to retail end-users, they present regulatory considerations comparable to those associated with terrestrial telecommunications networks, particularly in relation to data governance, cybersecurity, lawful interception and access to information.20 This reflects the strategic importance of communications infrastructure to public safety, national security and the broader digital economy.

Footnotes

1 GSMA, ‘Satellite Regulatory Playbook Implications of LEO Constellations on Regulatory Frameworks’ (June 2026) <https://www.gsma.com/solutions-and-impact/connectivity-for good/public-policy/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/GSMA SATELLITE-REGULATORY-PLAYBOOK.pdf > accessed 25

2 ibid.

3 ibid.

4 ibid.

5 ibid.

6 ibid.

7 ibid.

8 ibid.

9 GSMA, ‘Regulatory Preparedness for Satellite Services Direct to-Users LEO Connectivity Services’ (March 2026) < https://www.gsma.com/solutions-and-impact/connectivity-for good/public-policy/wp content/uploads/2026/02/Regulatory Preparedness-for-Satellite.pdf > accessed 25 June 2026, pp. 3 – 5.

10 GSMA (n 1) 17

11 ibid.

12 ibid. 19

13 ibid.

14 ibid.

15 ibid. 22

16 ibid.

17 ibid.

18 ibid.

19 ibid. 23

20 ibid. 24

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