5G Is Coming To Guernsey

Exciting news from Guernsey, where local telecoms provider JT Global has announced that the rollout of 5G connectivity across the island has begun.

In my practice as a patent attorney I regularly work on inventions at the cutting edge of telecoms, many of which are looking ahead to 6G and other future developments. There's a huge amount of activity around inventing the best possible technological basis for telecoms years from now, and anticipating what new technologies might be adopted into the regulatory standards.

Amid all that innovation, however, it's easy to forget that many places haven't yet been reached by today's, or even yesterday's communications technology! Within the UK many rural or out-of-the-way areas have very limited network coverage, and as in this case, it often falls to local organisations to fill the gaps where major network providers can't profitably move in. I'm happy for residents of Guernsey who will soon be able to enjoy all the benefits 5G has to offer.

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