Rethinking Online Safety: Education, Responsibility And Regulation

As governments and technology companies look to address online harms, age verification tools are increasingly being presented as part of the solution. But are technological restrictions enough?

In this article, Julian Hayes explores the limitations and unintended consequences of blunt technological interventions, including concerns around access to educational and medical information, body image, and censorship. He argues that meaningful change requires a broader approach focused on education, responsible online behaviour, and positive role modelling.

As Julian notes: Blunt technological fixes also throw up a host of other issues – the unintentional restriction of access to educational or medical material, fostering a subliminal sense of ‘body shame’, and raising concerns about creeping censorship.”

“Tackling online harms requires tuition of children and teenagers in safe online behaviour, sex education which emphasises respectful relationships and calls out inappropriate behaviour, and necessitates that we are good role models ourselves,” he says.

To read the full article, click here: Can Apple and Google stop children from sharing explicit images?