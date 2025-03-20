Join Us For Our GALA Webinar: Navigating The Future Of Green Claims In The EU

Join Brinsley Dresden of Lewis Silkin (GALA UK) and Daniël Haije, of Hoogenraad & Haak (GALA Netherlands), while they discuss the latest EU regulations on green claims and sustainability marketing. With the rules from the EU Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive set to take effect in September 2025 and the proposal for the EU Green Claims Directive still evolving, advertisers face growing uncertainty about what they can and can't say about their sustainability efforts. What can you say now? What will you be able to say in the future?

With growing challenges from pressure groups and regulators, and increasing threats of litigation, this is your chance to gain expert insights about how to stay compliant and get ahead of the curve.

And if you have any questions that you'd like Brinsley to put to Daniel, please email Brinsley or send him a message on LinkedIn.

The webinar is taking place on Tuesday, March 25, at 11am EST, 3pm GMT and 4pm CET.

