Private Capital In Focus – Private Equity

How has the private capital landscape changed most significantly since you started out, and how have you adapted alongside it?

In the 25 years since I started, the industry has got much larger, broader and more global – anyone can tell you that. What they might not say, though, is that its essential elements have barely shifted: a focus on the essentials to drive investor returns; the need for everyone (lawyers included) to understand the economics of any deal; and the paramount importance of the relationship between the investor and the management team.

The relationship between private equity sponsors and their legal advisers has evolved considerably. How would you characterise where that relationship sits today compared to when you first started?

Fundamentally, I’m not sure that it has changed all that much. The essential elements are still the same: a personal relationship, the paramount importance of understanding your client’s business and objectives, and a commitment to service standards.

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