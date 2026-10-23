ARTICLE
23 October 2026

Private Capital In Focus – Private Equity

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
Corporate partner and head of our London private equity practice John Taylor discusses how new technologies are igniting investment in the defence sector, the exit strategies gaining prominence in 2026, and his work advising investors, corporates and management teams.
United Kingdom Accounting and Audit
John Taylor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Corporate partner and head of our London private equity practice John Taylor discusses how new technologies are igniting investment in the defence sector, the exit strategies gaining prominence in 2026, and his work advising investors, corporates and management teams.

The Perspective with John Taylor

Can you walk us through your route into private capital, was it a deliberate choice or did you find yourself drawn to it over time?

I deliberately chose to do corporate law when I started my career, but I'm afraid to say I didn't know anything about private equity until I started doing it. I've not looked back since! 

How has the private capital landscape changed most significantly since you started out, and how have you adapted alongside it?

In the 25 years since I started, the industry has got much larger, broader and more global – anyone can tell you that. What they might not say, though, is that its essential elements have barely shifted: a focus on the essentials to drive investor returns; the need for everyone (lawyers included) to understand the economics of any deal; and the paramount importance of the relationship between the investor and the management team.

The relationship between private equity sponsors and their legal advisers has evolved considerably. How would you characterise where that relationship sits today compared to when you first started?

Fundamentally, I’m not sure that it has changed all that much. The essential elements are still the same: a personal relationship, the paramount importance of understanding your client’s business and objectives, and a commitment to service standards. 

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of John Taylor
John Taylor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More