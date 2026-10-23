Private Capital In Focus – Private Equity

Corporate partner and head of our London private equity practice John Taylor discusses how new technologies are igniting investment in the defence sector, the exit strategies gaining prominence in 2026, and his work advising investors, corporates and management teams.
The Perspective with John Taylor
Can you walk us through your route into private capital, was it a deliberate choice or did you find yourself drawn to it over time?
I deliberately chose to do corporate law when I started my career, but I'm afraid to say I didn't know anything about private equity until I started doing it. I've not looked back since!
How has the private capital landscape changed most significantly since you started out, and how have you adapted alongside it?
In the 25 years since I started, the industry has got much larger, broader and more global – anyone can tell you that. What they might not say, though, is that its essential elements have barely shifted: a focus on the essentials to drive investor returns; the need for everyone (lawyers included) to understand the economics of any deal; and the paramount importance of the relationship between the investor and the management team.
The relationship between private equity sponsors and their legal advisers has evolved considerably. How would you characterise where that relationship sits today compared to when you first started?
Fundamentally, I’m not sure that it has changed all that much. The essential elements are still the same: a personal relationship, the paramount importance of understanding your client’s business and objectives, and a commitment to service standards.
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