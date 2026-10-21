Credit Control In Higher Education: Practical Strategies For Managing Student And Commercial Debt

Higher education institutions are facing some difficult financial realities. With increasing pressure on budgets and a growing focus on long term sustainability, universities and colleges are paying closer attention to cash flow than ever before. Tuition fees, research funding, commercial activity and partnerships remain critical sources of income, but when money that is due fails to arrive on time, the impact can be significant.

That is why credit control is moving up the agenda.

For many institutions, the challenge is not simply recovering outstanding debt. It is doing so in a way that balances financial responsibility with the realities of dealing with students, commercial partners and a wide range of stakeholders. Robust processes matter, but so does understanding the circumstances behind a missed payment.

Why effective credit control is becoming more important for universities and colleges

In more stable economic conditions, debt recovery can often be viewed as an operational activity. Today, many institutions are finding that it has become much more strategic.

The amount of money tied up in overdue payments can have a direct impact on financial planning and day-to-day operations. As a result, universities and colleges are taking a closer look at how they identify, manage and recover debt.

Although every institution has its own internal procedures and sector-specific obligations to consider, the foundations of effective credit control are largely the same. Strong processes, clear responsibilities and regular review all contribute to better outcomes.

Reviewing your credit control processes: are they still fit for purpose?

One of the biggest mistakes organisations make is assuming that a process that worked five years ago still works today.

The size of the credit control team can influence how debt is managed. Smaller teams often wear multiple hats and may find themselves dealing with matters that go well beyond traditional credit control responsibilities. Whereas larger teams tend to benefit from more specialised roles and clearer divisions of responsibility.

However, regardless of size, many institutions encounter the same challenge. Although larger debts naturally demand attention, smaller debts can quietly accumulate in the background. Individually they may not appear significant, but collectively they can represent a substantial amount of outstanding income.

Before making any major changes, it is worth reviewing some key questions:

Are larger debts receiving attention at the expense of smaller balances?

Are existing processes still fit for purpose?

Which debts are proving hardest to collect?

Are there recurring issues causing delays in payment?

Could an external review provide a fresh perspective?

Sometimes relatively small changes can lead to noticeable improvements in collection rates, so take a step back, review existing processes and consider what could be improved.

Credit control for commercial partners versus student debt recovery

Although the objective is ultimately the same, recovering money owed, the approach often needs to differ depending on who owes the debt.

Commercial organisations generally expect a structured collections process. They are accustomed to invoices being issued, payment deadlines being enforced and reminders being sent if payments become overdue. In many cases, a robust and proactive approach is exactly what those organisations expect.

Student debt, on the other hand, is more nuanced.

Institutions are dealing with individuals rather than businesses, and factors such as affordability, vulnerability and engagement can become much more important. Therefore, successful collections often depend on maintaining dialogue and understanding the circumstances behind the debt, rather than simply escalating recovery activity.

Managing student accommodation debt before arrears escalate

When it comes to accommodation fees, prevention is usually better than cure.

A recurring theme throughout effective credit control is acting early. Once payment terms have been missed, or debt exceeds an agreed threshold, institutions should investigate quickly and work to resolve matters before they escalate.

For institution-owned accommodation, practical steps include:

Monitoring accounts throughout the academic year rather than waiting until course completion.

Investigating missed payments as soon as they occur.

Addressing issues before balances become unmanageable.

Ensuring contracts clearly state who is liable for unpaid accommodation fees.

Adopting a more commercial mindset when dealing with persistent arrears.

From a commercial perspective, most landlords would not allow rent arrears to continue increasing indefinitely. Therefore, educational institutions should be mindful of applying the same principle where appropriate.

Where accommodation is provided through a third-party arrangement, it is important that contractual terms clearly establish that students and guarantors remain responsible for any unpaid fees.

Why due diligence and credit checks matter

Prevention does not begin when a payment becomes overdue. In many cases, it starts before a contract is signed.

Undertaking credit checks on companies can provide valuable insight into financial stability and potential risk. Whether an institution is working with a corporate sponsor, leasing campus space, selling advertising opportunities or entering into a research partnership, understanding the financial position of the other party can support better decision-making from the outset.

The same principle applies to guarantors.

Having a guarantor in place may provide an additional route for recovery, but assumptions should not be made about their ability to meet a debt. Questions around location, assets and overall financial means may all become relevant if recovery action is ultimately required. More thorough due diligence at the outset can strengthen recovery options later.

What is a dunning cycle and why is it important?

Many institutions already have debt recovery procedures in place, but are they clearly defined and consistently applied?

A dunning cycle is a structured process used to pursue overdue payments. It typically begins with a reminder and progresses through a series of communications, which may eventually include legal action if engagement is not achieved. The exact process will differ depending on whether the debtor is a business or an individual.

The key point is consistency. Having a documented process helps ensure debts are addressed promptly and reduces the risk of accounts slipping through the cracks.

When should institutions pursue debt and when should they write it off?

Having a robust process in place is important, but effective credit control is not about pursuing every debt at any cost.

As a debt recovery process progresses, new information often becomes available. There will be occasions where the evidence suggests that further action is unlikely to be commercially viable, and in those circumstances, institutions may decide that writing off a debt is a more sensible option than spending additional time and money pursuing an individual or organisation that lacks the means to pay.

The key is understanding when further recovery action will deliver a return, and when it risks throwing good money after bad.

Best practice for recovering student debt

Student debt often falls into two broad categories: UK-based debt and overseas debt. That distinction can influence the recovery strategy, as different checks and considerations may apply depending on where the student or guarantor is located.

Whatever the circumstances, engagement remains one of the most important factors in successful collections.

For students, communication is crucial. A robust process still matters, but institutions also need to consider affordability, vulnerability and willingness to engage. Understanding the individual circumstances behind a debt can often support a more positive outcome.

Having the right legal support in place can also help ensure all regulations and guidance are being followed throughout the recovery process.

Why litigation should be a last resort

There is a common misconception that debt recovery quickly leads to enforcement action.

In reality, litigation should generally be considered a last resort rather than a starting point. Recovering payment or reaching an agreement before court proceedings begin is usually the preferred outcome for all parties involved.

If a debtor refuses to engage despite having the means to pay, court proceedings may become necessary. However, there are opportunities to respond and settle outstanding amounts throughout the process. Enforcement officers are only considered after earlier stages have been exhausted and operate within strict regulatory requirements.

Continuous improvement: small changes that strengthen debt recovery

Improving credit control does not always require a complete overhaul.

Often, the most effective improvements come from relatively modest adjustments. Institutions looking to strengthen their approach may want to consider:

Reviewing which categories of debt are hardest to recover.

Assessing whether collection letters could be reworded to improve engagement.

Checking whether accounts are being reviewed frequently enough.

Monitoring collection data more closely.

Regularly reviewing strategies as economic conditions change.

The most effective institutions are often those that regularly assess what is working, what is not and what could be done differently. Economic conditions change, debtor behaviour changes, and organisations change. Therefore, credit control processes need to evolve too.

By taking a proactive approach and keeping strategies under regular review, universities and colleges can strengthen cash flow, improve recovery rates and put themselves in a stronger position for the future.

Looking to strengthen your credit control processes?

With financial pressures continuing across the higher education sector, now is a good time to review whether your current approach to credit control is delivering the best possible results.

From student debt and accommodation arrears to commercial debt recovery and enforcement, having the right processes in place can make a significant difference to cash flow and financial resilience.