Resilience In Uncertainty: How Italian SMEs Can Navigate Geopolitical Volatility In 2026

The global business environment in 2026 is characterised by a level of uncertainty that many companies have not experienced in decades. Geopolitical tensions and instability in strategic regions have led to disruptions to international shipping routes.

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The global business environment in 2026 is characterised by a level of uncertainty that many companies have not experienced in decades. Geopolitical tensions and instability in strategic regions have led to disruptions to international shipping routes. Paired with fluctuating energy prices, the world has entered a more fragile economic landscape. Recent developments in the Middle East, combined with continued trade tensions between major global economies, have reinforced concerns about supply chain resilience and market volatility.

For Italian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), these challenges are particularly significant. SMEs remain the foundation of the Italian economy and are often deeply integrated into international supply chains, whether through imports, exports, or other partnerships with foreign businesses. Global volatility affects companies of all sizes, but smaller businesses frequently face greater exposure due to limited resources and reduced flexibility when responding to sudden changes.

Rapid global changes

This decade, businesses have had to adapt to a succession of global disruptions. Pandemic-related supply chain breakdowns were followed by inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and renewed geopolitical instability. In 2026, companies are continuing to face uncertainty linked to energy markets, international logistics, and evolving trade policies.

For Italy, a country with a highly export-oriented economy, these developments create a complex environment. Many SMEs depend on imported raw materials, international transportation networks, and stable foreign demand. Disruptions can therefore have immediate operational and financial consequences.

At the same time, governments across Europe and beyond are responding to geopolitical tensions through new regulatory measures. These changes alter competitive dynamics rapidly, requiring businesses to reassess existing strategies and financial structures.

The growing pressure on Italian SMEs

The effects of geopolitical instability are often felt first through rising operational costs. Increased transportation expenses, alongside fluctuating currency values, can significantly affect profitability, especially for businesses operating with limited financial buffers.

Supply chain disruptions are another major concern. Delays in obtaining components can interrupt production schedules and increase inventory costs, weakening customer relationships. SMEs relying heavily on a limited number of suppliers or specific international markets may find themselves especially vulnerable.

Access to finance has also become more complex. Lenders and investors often adopt a more cautious approach in uncertainty, placing greater emphasis on financial stability. Businesses that lack clear financial planning or resilient operational structures may therefore find it increasingly difficult to secure funding for growth or expansion.

Regulatory changes add an additional layer of pressure. Companies operating internationally must now navigate evolving sanctions regimes, stricter reporting obligations, and increased scrutiny of cross-border transactions. Even businesses without direct exposure to politically sensitive regions may be indirectly affected through suppliers or commercial partners.

Building resilience through strategic planning

Businesses that proactively assess their exposure to geopolitical and economic risks are generally better positioned to respond effectively when disruptions occur.

Studio Gullì works closely with clients to help them strengthen their operational and financial resilience. This includes evaluating supply chain structures, identifying areas of overdependence, and assessing the financial impact of potential disruptions under different scenarios. Through detailed cash flow analysis and strategic forecasting, businesses can better understand their exposure and develop more sustainable operational models.

Preserving financial flexibility is essential during periods of volatility. Financial planning assistance enables businesses to develop financial strategies that balance growth objectives with prudent risk management.

As governments continue to revise fiscal policies and increase oversight of international transactions, businesses must also ensure that their corporate structures and cross-border operations remain efficient and compliant. We support clients with international tax planning to optimise their structures and adapt to new regulatory frameworks.

Diversification and long-term competitiveness

One of the clearest lessons of recent years has been the importance of diversification. For instance, businesses relying too heavily on a single supplier are more exposed to external shocks. Diversifying suppliers, expanding into new markets, and building broader commercial networks can help reduce vulnerability.

Italian SMEs are often highly innovative and adaptable, qualities that can become significant advantages during periods of uncertainty. Companies willing to review traditional operating models and embrace strategic change may not only mitigate risks but also uncover new opportunities for growth.

Studio Gullì assists businesses in evaluating these opportunities. By helping clients identify emerging markets, reassess operational structures, and improve financial efficiency, the firm supports sustainable growth even in challenging economic conditions.

International support through IR Global

As the exclusive Italian member for Accounting Services of IR Global, Studio Gullì is part of a worldwide network of legal, financial, and advisory professionals operating across more than 165 jurisdictions. This international network enables the firm to provide coordinated cross-border support for clients managing global operations or responding to international regulatory developments.

In periods of geopolitical uncertainty, access to reliable international guidance becomes increasingly valuable for companies seeking to protect their operations and maintain continuity.

The remainder of 2026

While geopolitical volatility is unlikely to disappear in the near future, businesses that invest in strong advisory support will be more resilient to uncertainty. Preparation and informed decision-making remain essential tools for maintaining stability and competitiveness.

Studio Gullì remains committed to helping Italian SMEs adapt to these evolving conditions with confidence. By combining our technical and financial expertise with international perspective, the firm continues to support businesses in building resilient operations capable of withstanding both present and future challenges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.