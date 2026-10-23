Private Capital In Focus – Real Assets: Infrastructure

How has the private capital landscape changed most significantly since you started out, and how have you adapted alongside it?

The biggest shift has probably been the increased focus on value creation. When I started, there was a lot of emphasis on transactions and execution. Today, investors are much more focused on how they can actively grow and improve businesses throughout the ownership period – and with the increasing use of AI, the biggest changes are still likely to come.

The relationship between private equity sponsors and their legal advisers has evolved considerably. How would you characterise where that relationship sits today compared to when you first started?

Sponsors increasingly expect advisers to understand their investment thesis, sector priorities and wider business objectives, rather than simply providing technical advice. As a result, the role has become less about executing individual deals and more about acting as a trusted adviser throughout the investment lifecycle.

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