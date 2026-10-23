ARTICLE
23 October 2026

Private Capital In Focus – Real Assets: Infrastructure

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
London-based financial sponsors partner Emma Stones explains how increased competition for assets is changing the definition of infrastructure and how investors are adapting their ownership and exit strategies to increase returns
United Kingdom Accounting and Audit
Emma Stones
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

London-based financial sponsors partner Emma Stones explains how increased competition for assets is changing the definition of infrastructure and how investors are adapting their ownership and exit strategies to increase returns.

The Perspective with Emma Stones

Can you walk us through your route into advising on private capital, was it a deliberate choice or did you find yourself drawn to it over time?

As my career progressed I gravitated towards working on deals in the infrastructure sector, and over time I was increasingly drawn to the fast-paced, commercially focused environment of advising investors on strategic investments.

How has the private capital landscape changed most significantly since you started out, and how have you adapted alongside it?

The biggest shift has probably been the increased focus on value creation. When I started, there was a lot of emphasis on transactions and execution. Today, investors are much more focused on how they can actively grow and improve businesses throughout the ownership period – and with the increasing use of AI, the biggest changes are still likely to come. 

The relationship between private equity sponsors and their legal advisers has evolved considerably. How would you characterise where that relationship sits today compared to when you first started?

Sponsors increasingly expect advisers to understand their investment thesis, sector priorities and wider business objectives, rather than simply providing technical advice. As a result, the role has become less about executing individual deals and more about acting as a trusted adviser throughout the investment lifecycle.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Emma Stones
Emma Stones
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More