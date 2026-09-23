Inheritance Law In Turkey (2026): A Complete Guide

The death of a family member is emotionally challenging, and when assets are located in another country, the legal process can become even more complicated.

If you own property, bank accounts, shares, or other assets in Turkey—or if you are an heir to someone who does—understanding Inheritance Law in Turkey is essential.

At ONGUR & PARTNERS International Law Firm, we assist international families, expatriates, investors, and foreign heirs with every stage of Turkish inheritance proceedings.

Can Foreigners Inherit Property in Turkey?

Yes.

Foreign nationals may inherit:

Residential properties

Commercial real estate

Land

Bank accounts

Company shares

Vehicles

Investments

Other movable and immovable assets

However, the inheritance process must comply with Turkish law and, in many cases, requires formal legal procedures before the assets can be transferred.

Which Law Applies?

Turkish inheritance law distinguishes between:

Immovable Property (Real Estate)

Inheritance of real estate located in Turkey is generally governed by Turkish law, regardless of the deceased’s nationality.

Movable Assets

Bank accounts, securities, vehicles, and other movable assets may, depending on the circumstances and applicable conflict-of-law rules, be subject to the law determined under Turkish private international law.

Because cross-border estates are often complex, obtaining legal advice is highly recommended.

What Happens After Death?

The inheritance process generally includes:

Identifying the legal heirs Obtaining an Inheritance Certificate Identifying the deceased’s assets Paying outstanding debts, where applicable Completing tax formalities Registering inherited real estate Transferring bank accounts and other assets

What Is an Inheritance Certificate?

An Inheritance Certificate (Certificate of Heirship) is the official document identifying the lawful heirs and their inheritance shares.

This document is essential for:

Transferring property

Accessing bank accounts

Registering inherited assets

Completing inheritance transactions

Can Foreign Wills Be Recognized in Turkey?

Yes.

A will prepared abroad may be recognized in Turkey, provided it satisfies the applicable legal requirements.

In many cases, additional legal procedures—such as notarization, apostille, legalization, or certified translation—may be necessary before the will can be relied upon in Turkey.

Do Foreign Heirs Need to Travel to Turkey?

Not necessarily.

Most inheritance procedures can be completed by an experienced Turkish lawyer acting under a Power of Attorney.

This allows heirs to complete the legal process without multiple trips to Turkey.

Inheritance Tax in Turkey

Turkey imposes an Inheritance and Gift Tax.

The applicable tax depends on several factors, including:

Value of inherited assets

Degree of relationship between the deceased and the heir

Applicable exemptions and thresholds

Proper tax planning can help avoid unnecessary delays during the inheritance process.

Real Estate Inheritance in Turkey

If the deceased owned property in Turkey, additional legal procedures are required before the title deed can be transferred.

These typically include:

Obtaining the Inheritance Certificate

Tax office procedures

Land Registry applications

Property valuation (where required)

Registration of the new owners

Professional legal assistance helps ensure the transfer is completed efficiently and correctly.

Common Challenges in International Inheritance Cases

Cross-border inheritance matters frequently involve:

Multiple heirs living in different countries

Foreign wills

Missing documentation

Disputes among heirs

Undisclosed assets

Bank account transfers

Probate recognition

Real estate registration

Tax compliance

Each of these issues requires careful legal analysis and coordination.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can foreigners inherit property in Turkey?

Yes. Foreign nationals are generally entitled to inherit property and other assets in Turkey, subject to Turkish legal procedures.

Do I need to come to Turkey?

In many cases, no. Your lawyer can act on your behalf under a Power of Attorney.

Can a foreign will be used in Turkey?

Often yes, but additional legal formalities may be required depending on the circumstances.

How long does the inheritance process take?

The timeline depends on the complexity of the estate, the number of heirs, and whether international documents must be recognized. Straightforward cases may be completed within a few months, while contested or cross-border matters can take longer.

Can ONGUR & PARTNERS represent all heirs?

Yes. We regularly represent individual heirs, multiple family members, executors, and international clients throughout the inheritance process.